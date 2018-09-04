Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Transocean Agreement to Acquire Ocean Rig Conference Call (Transcript)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Transocean Agreement to Acquire Ocean Rig September 4, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Bradley Alexander

We issued a press release earlier today, which is available on Transocean's website.

Please also refer Transocean's transaction presentation that is also available on our website. We will refer to these slides during our call.

During the course of this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters related to our business and companies that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current expectations and certain assumptions of management and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for more information regarding our forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that could impact our future results. Also please note that the company undertakes no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements. Upon completion of Jeremy's prepared comments, we will then take your questions.

Now I will turn the call over to Jeremy.

Now I will turn the call over to Jeremy.

Jeremy Thigpen

Thanks, Brad, and welcome everyone. Following this morning’s press release, I’m very pleased to announce the Transocean has entered into an agreement to Acquire Ocean Rig. This proposed transaction should come as no surprise as it is fully consistent with and supports our strategy of high grading our industry-leading fleet of ultra-deepwater and harsh environment floaters without compromising our liquidity position or balance sheet flexibility.

Just over one year ago, as we saw demand for high specification harsh environment semisubmersible strengthening, we announced our agreement to acquire Songa Offshore. Today, we believe that the global ultra-deepwater market is on the merge of a similar recovery. While the precise timing and trajectory of that recovery is still materializing, all of the data points clearly suggest that we are poised to experience an increase in demand in the ultra-deepwater market.

Brent oil prices have remained steadily above $70 per barrel for most of the year. Our customers continued to account offshore project costs in the $40 per barrel range, if not lower. And it is well documented that they are facing reserve replacement challenges that cannot be addressed exclusively onshore. Perhaps more importantly, in recent quarters, we have witnessed a material increase in offshore contracting activity. And based on our frequent and direct conversations with our customers, we know that there are multiple ultra-deepwater projects on the horizon for development and exploration across our customer base and in every major ultra-deepwater basin around the world.

As such we believe that this combination with Ocean Rig provides us with a unique and timely opportunity to increase the number of modern high specification ultra-deepwater drill ships that we have in our fleet, which are the efficient drilling machines that our customers unequivocally prefer.

Turning to the transaction presentation that we posted on our website. The strategic rationale is straightforward. This transaction adds the right assets at the right value and at the right time to further enhance our industry leading fleet.

On Slide 4, you will see that we are acquiring 11 existing assets, including nine high-specification ultra-deepwater drill ships and two harsh environment semisubmersibles. After excluding the present value of the backlog and a signing of combined total value of $125 million to the two semisubmersibles and the Ocean Rig parallels, we arrived at an implied steel value of approximately $278 million per high specification ultra-deepwater drill ship, which represents a meaningful discount to our current implied steel value for similar assets within our fleet.

Additionally, as part of this transaction, we are pleased to have the opportunity between now and 2023 and 2024 to acquire two of the highest specification ultra-deepwater drill ships in the industry. Because of their unique capabilities, we are certain that they will be in high demand and be able to command premium day rates as the market recovers. Both of these rates are currently under construction and come with attractive shipyard financing terms.

Turning to Slide 5, you’ll see that Ocean Rig will contribute approximately $740 million to our already industry-leading backlog. And it’s important to note that this is a high margin backlog with strategic customers in West Africa and Norway. Therefore, as a result of the transaction, we further strengthen our backlog, while also significantly improving our exposure to and ability to capitalize on what we believe is an eminent recovery in the ultra-deepwater market with multiple programs and rigors likely to be awarded over the coming months. According to our internal rig ranking tool, our pro forma fleet will include 17 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ultra-deepwater drill ships in the industry. Subsequently this is a transformative combination to not be replicated.

On Slide 6, you'll see that the transaction will not meaningfully impact our liquidity position as we expect pro forma liquidity post-transaction to be roughly $3.7 billion, which is similar to the liquidity that we had at the end of June this year. In addition to Ocean Rig high margin backlog, they also had net cash of approximately $370 million. And after surveying the rigs and reviewing their business, their financials and their drilling and supplier contracts, we believe we can realize approximately $70 million in annualized synergies.

Finally, given the committed financing of $750 million to help fund the cash component of the transaction, we will use a minimal amount of our existing cash on the balance sheet.

Slide 7 provides the summary of the transaction. As most of this information was covered in the press release, I will not spend much time on it. But to highlight, the total transaction value is approximately $2.7 billion with the cash consideration of $12.75 and the balance in shares of Transocean using a 1.6128 exchange ratio. This equates to Ocean Rig shareholders owning roughly 21% of the pro forma company. Based on our current estimates, we are targeting a close date in the first quarter of next year.

Slide 8 shows the sources and usage of cash. You can see that we only expect to use $240 million of current cash on the balance sheet along with Ocean Rig's cash and $750 million in committed financing. This will fund the cash portion of the transaction pay the MSA termination charge and repay the Ocean Rig term loan.

On the left hand side of Slide 9, you will see a chart detailing the approach as summarized earlier to arrive at the implied steel value of $278 million per rig for the eight core high-specification ultra-deepwater drill ships. On the right hand side of the slide, you will see the implied steel values for similar Transocean and other peer assets. You can see that we are purchasing these premium assets at a discount to our own comparable assets.

Slide 10 provides yet another comparative view. In early May, Northern Drilling acquired two drill ships the West Aquila and the West Libra for $296 million each. Importantly and unlike the existing Ocean Rig fleet, these assets are not yet ready to drill. Based on our knowledge of these rigs and our extensive experience and successfully bringing new builds to market, we conservatively estimate that these rigs will require an additional $35 million to $45 million of preparation costs. Not to mention proving and mobilizing costs which could add another $30 million to $40 million before they are ready to commence their first contracts. Of note, Northern Drilling also entered into a 6-month option to acquire the Cobalt Explore for $350 million. So based on these recent comps, we view the $278 million per drill ships that we are paying for the Ocean Rig, high-specification assets as a comparably favorable value.

On Slide 11, we highlight the complete fleet transformation that is taken place over the past few years. After divesting our jackup fleet, retiring and recycling 45 floaters, adding 7 newbuilds, two of which are still under construction, and acquiring Songa Offhore, Ocean Rig and 33% of the Transocean Northern, our pro forma fleet consists of 75 floaters comprised almost entirely of high specification ultra-deepwater and harsh environment assets.

On Slide 12, we demonstrate how our pro forma floater fleet stakes up to the competition. As you can see, we will have twice the number of floaters of our next nearest competitor. In addition to having the greater capacity in the industry, Slide 13 illustrates how our pro forma flow fleet compares from a technical standpoint. As evidenced by the slide, with the addition of Ocean Rig, Transocean has unmatched floater capability which our customers value.

More importantly, as you turn to Slide 14, you will see that the quality of our assets is second to none, as we have 17 of our ultra-deepwater assets ranked in the top 50 in the industry and 31 ranked in the top 100. And while not represented on this slide, our rig ranking tool suggests that we also have seven of the top 25 harsh environment floaters in the world.

On Slide 15 and 16, we provided some highlights of the technical specs of the eight core ultra-deepwater drill ships in the Ocean Rig fleet as well as the two that are under construction. As you will note, these assets have the features that our customers demand, including dual activity at least two million pound hook load capacity, at least six ram stakes, at least five mud pumps, DP3 station-keeping systems and passive as well as active compensation. All of these rigs have two spec BOP controls and two will be equipped with managed pressure drilling systems. In short, it's a very high quality fleet designed to maximize the efficiency with which these assets deliver wells for our customers.

Naturally as part of our due diligence, we visited the rigs in Ocean Rig’s fleet. The two warm stacked units in Las Palmas are in excellent condition, and will likely move to the top of our marketing list along with the Deepwater Asgard. Of the five cold stacked rigs in Greece, all have been very well maintained. We view three of the five as extremely high specification comparable to our Clear Leader. Therefore, these three rigs, the Clear Leader and most likely the India, would be the next assets in the queue.

Based on our preliminary review of the rigs, we believe the reactivation cost for each of the three referenced Ocean Rig assets currently in Greece to be approximately $25 million. We will develop detailed reactivation plans once we consummate the transaction.

On Slide 17, we show a breakdown of our industry leading $12.5 billion backlog and how we expect that backlog to convert into revenue over the next several years. It's important to note that this is a high quality backlog with strong counter parties, and as mentioned earlier, an average day rate of $413,000 per day, which is obviously well above current leading edge day rates.

On Slide 18, you see our backlog as compared to our peers. In addition to having almost 5 times the backlog of our next year's competitor, it's important to note that we will now have 10 long-term contracts that were negotiated prior to the downturn, and we're among the 10 highest margin contracts in the industry. This provides us with unparalleled visibility to future cash flow as we enter the market recovery.

Speaking of the recovery, if you turn to Slide 19, you'll see the contracting activity is clearly on the rise. You will also note that the super majors who had been fairly inactive for the past several years began reentering the space by new contract awards in late 2017. And based on our conversations with them, we believe that they could be far more active in the ultra-deepwater markets around the world as we move into 2019 and 2020.

Slide 20 supports this belief at IHS shows 87 different programs accounting for 59 rig years, that they believe, will be awarded over the next 18 months. And as you can see from the map, the demand is coming from every major market across the globe.

Given this incremental activity, on Slide 21, you can see how would Mackenzie believe that ultra-deepwater day rates could progress over the next several years. Based on their assumptions, we could experience a significant move-in day rates once again approaching, if not breaching, $400,000 per day. And with the efficiency that we've realized over the past few years, day rates such as these would result in very strong margins.

On Slide 22, we highlight the areas where we expect to realize synergies and create incremental value for our customers and shareholders. Based on our preliminary observations of Ocean Rig and our experience with the Songa Offshore integration, we expect to deliver approximately $70 million in annualized synergies.

On Slide 23, we show the major puts and takes from June 30, 2018 to December 31, 2020, as well as all the major accomplishments of our finance and legal teams. As you can see, if we include the $500 million accordion feature on our recently negotiated $1 billion revolver, and the $1.4 billion of secure capacity available to us through the fourth and final Shell rig and the 2 remaining Cat-D rigs, we anticipate a liquidity position of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion at the end of 2020.

On Slide 24, you see our liquidity position versus our peers. And finally, Slide 25 summarizes the strategic rationale, the right assets at the right value and at the right time.

We will now entertain your questions surrounding the proposed transaction.

James West

Good morning, guys and congratulations.

Jeremy Thigpen

Thanks, James. Good morning.

James West

James West

Good morning, guys and congratulations.

Jeremy Thigpen

Thanks, James. Good morning.

James West

Jeremy, I was curious as you guys were due diligence on the Ocean Rig assets that the ones that are stacked or even warm stacked at this point that the quality of the rigs, how well they were preserved or maintained? Were you pleased or not pleased? And how did you guys feel about the rigs themselves and what you need to do to make sure they're ready to go?

Jeremy Thigpen

Yes, it was probably the number one item in our due diligence list. And so we hit the rig very quickly since some of our most experienced technical and operating people to visit the rigs. And all came back very pleasantly surprised that the rigs are in excellent condition, Ocean Rig is definitely invested in the quality of the rig and the preservation techniques, so very impressed with the preservation of the assets.

Mark Mey

James, this is Mark. Just as an example on the warm stacked rigs. They’re spending over $16,000 a day to keep in those rigs warm, so clearly those rigs can go back to work with a minimal investment of around $5 million. The cold stacked rigs, if you notice the reservation dollars that Jeremy gave, that’s low than would we expect some of us based upon the preservation procedures of equity in place.

James West

And then you guys have been talking about somewhat imminent recovery here or the next recovery to happen should be in the ultra deepwater market. And I know you laid out the number of awards that are on the horizon. As you discuss with your customers, what is the timing of these contract awards? Could we see this 4-year activity before year end or we’re talking more of a 2019 story?

Jeremy Thigpen

I think you could start to see some active pickup in terms of contract awards toward the end of this year as they get to their budget seasons. But I think the vast majority you'll see we'll probably start-up in early '19 and move through '19 and into '20 when you really start to see the contract awards, which should lead to different day rate appreciation as we move through next year.

And next, we’ll here from James Wicklund with Credit Suisse.

James Wicklund

Good morning, guys. But I just got another file that I’m not allowed to ask a question since we’re restricted. So I'll just say congratulations and drop off.

Jeremy Thigpen

Thanks Jim.

Eirik Rohmesmo

Eirik Rohmesmo

Yes, a question on the comparison to the Northern drilling transaction, which is at 330 to 341. Do you think that there should be any discount to those rig rates as they are not brand new? Or is this age difference offered by complete to say periods, track record and position et cetera?

Mark Mey

So Eirik, thanks for the question. If you recall back to Jeremy’s comments, of the eight rigs, which we’re using in the evaluation of the 278, four of those seven gen rigs and equivalent to the rigs that under construction at Samsung that were recently purchased. So we’re blending all eight rigs, so you can make the argument that four of them are identical, and the age difference does not have an evaluation impact.

Eirik Rohmesmo

And then second sort of moving forward or looking forward, are you still looking at potential deals in the harsh environment/region market or with this difficult from a competitive or regulatory perspective now and when you’re taking over deliver average for example?

Jeremy Thigpen

No. I mean, we continue to look -- we continue to explore opportunities to continue to enhance our fleet both in the harsh environment ultra-deepwater. We’ve got our hands full right now consummating this transaction, but we’ll continue to look.

Judson Bailey

Judson Bailey

Jeremy, I was wondering could you -- I wasn’t able to write as quickly as you were talking. Would you mind walk you through the lead reactivation assumptions? Again, I want to understand the reactivation costs for the Athena, Mylos and Apollo and also the reactivation for cost potentially for like the Eiriksson and some of the six-gens that are cold stacked as well? Thanks.

Mark Mey

Jud, I’ll take that one. So let’s start with the Eiriksson as you started towards the end. If you can see, we put a nominal value on the Eiriksson, the Raude and the Paros. We have not completed a reactivation cost on the Raude and the Paros at this stage. So I'm not prepared to talk to that. But with regard to all of the warm stacked rigs, as I mentioned earlier, those rings are in really shape. They have been turning the equipment on a rig daily basis and a senior crew is hired. So all you need to do there is hire a junior crew, and the perpetual training, and that’s about $5 million cost. With regard to the seventh-gen cold stacked rigs, Jeremy indicated a $25 million reactivation costs. This is based upon a fairly high level review of the reactivation. Kevin and his team will be getting into it very more detail. I will update the market with that overtime. But clearly given the capability of those assets, they will be high on our list to reactive in market to contracts as the recovery continues.

Judson Bailey

Okay, alright. Thanks for that color. And I guess my follow up is on, you highlighted $70 million of cost synergy. Can you give us a sense of how its shifting about the timing on recognizing those synergies over the next couple of years on what comes? How much you have recognized relatively quickly? And what will it take a little bit longer to ultimately benefit from?

Jeremy Thigpen

So Jud, similar to the Songa transaction, we expect to close this deal early 2019. Songa closed in early 2018. And the guidance on that transaction will be similar to guidance of this transaction. It will take three quarters essentially to achieve those synergies. Of the $70 million in synergies about $50 million is G&A and about $20 million is operational. So with the G&A, given that most of this is based in essence, and we don't think to have an office in essence. That portion should be able to re-achieved in first quarter with the operational synergies over the three quarters that I mentioned previously.

Ian MacPherson

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Congratulations everybody.

Ian MacPherson

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Congratulations everybody. Given -- I think, we're all probably a little bit positively surprised by the $25 million reactivation cost estimate for the cold stacked seven GEN's. And so to me that would -- I would infer from that that those would rank at the top of the list for incremental capital deployment above taking delivery of the newbuilds. But could you walk us through the comparisons between Mylos, Athena and Apollo as appose to the centering in the Crete? And how you would think about the timing and trigger for taking delivery of those newbuilds relative to all the spear capacities in the existing fleets?

Jeremy Thigpen

Great question, Ian, and thanks. So the cold-stacked rigs as Jeremy mentioned, $25 million, given the capital required to bring those rigs to market will clearly rank ahead of the newbuilds, which have final shipyard payments in excess of $300 million for the first one for the Santorini and just north of $500 million for the Crete. So we would be, first of all, focused on the warm stacked rigs the Mykonos and the Corcovado and then followed by the Athena, Mylos and Apollo.

Ian Macpherson

Okay. Thanks Mark. I would guess that you have a scenario analysis for -- I don't know what it looks like, but maybe for year 2020. Could you give us the high and low-end ranges of sort of active Ocean Rig rigs in your fleet in terms of utilizations when get a sense of what your timing objectives are for filling up the utilization of the acquisition?

Jeremy Thigpen

So, Ian, the timing is going to be driven by contracts. So you heard from Jeremy that we have a -- I'd say bullish, but realistic view of the recovery. And if the recovery project early as we expect, we could see 2 to 3 rigs reactivated per year through contract.

Ian Macpherson

With contracts

Jeremy Thigpen

With contracts? Yes.

And next we move to Sasha Sanwal with UBS.

Sasha Sanwal

Great. Thank you, guys, and congratulations on the deal.

Jeremy Thigpen

Thanks Sasha.

Sasha Sanwal

Yes, look, so first off not to kind of be the dead horse here. But to get back to the cold stacked costs, now look, we have try to do some diligence on the Ocean Rig stacked assets. And I know that they have taken off, they removed the thrusters, and they've taken off BOPs. I think in some case there is the OEMs are helping with that preservation process, but just that we can get comfortable with your reactivation process and they are right. Keep in your mind you guys of what the other rigs other acquisitions as well. Can you just kind of talk us through what Ocean Rig did -- that is very helpful with the reactivation cost? And just what gives you guys more confidence in that number?

Jeremy Thigpen

So, thanks, Sasha. I'm just going to give you some high-level diligence on this. First of all, these rigs are cold stacked in an area in Greece where there is extremely low humidity. So you don't have the risk that you're going to have by stacking it in an area closer to the equator where you do have the humility risk.

Secondly, the reinstallation of the thrusters and the BOPs, that should not cost as much at all and given the fact these rigs are cold stacked side-by-side by side in Greece. The synergies by every have been multiple thrusters and BOPs store together would certainly help us with that as well.

I think you mentioned the fact that I use the OEMs to assist in the cold stacked units, this is another key element that helps in preserving those assets appropriately so that you can reactivate them on the lower price level.

Sasha Sanwal

Okay, great. That helps a lot. And then just at a high level again, guys, can you just kind of walk us through so as we think through the mix that you guys ultimately decided on in terms of cash versus equity. Can you just kind of walk us through, again I know the proxy will come and we'll get more details over time. But can you just kind of add a high level walk us through how you thought about that?

Jeremy Thigpen

So on Slide 8, we provide a sources and uses structure. I'm not sure I can really add too much more to that. But given the fact that we do believe that we are the cusp of a recovery in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater market. We're very sensitive to the issue of additional equity. So we try to create a balance between equity and cash. And we certainly believe that we've achieved that. But I'd really connect too much more to Slide 8.

Sasha Sanwal

And if I just sneak in one last really quick one, just in terms of the new rigs, can you just give us your ability to defer the delivery of those rigs and how we should think about that? Thank you.

Jeremy Thigpen

Well, I think what you've seen with Transocean, you've seen with Ocean Rig and several other drillers that negotiating and working with the shipyards in delaying the delivery of rigs has not been very onerous. So we fully expect to be able to work with Samsung and to bring these rigs are two contracts sometime in the future. We have a great relationship with Samsung. And so we look forward to working very closely with them.

Mark Mey

And to add that, the final payments on those rigs are due till 2023 and 2024. We certainly believe that we complete those rigs at high day rate contract between now and then.

Kurt Hallead

Hey, good morning.

Jeremy Thigpen

Good morning, Kurt.

Kurt Hallead

Kurt Hallead

Hey, good morning.

Jeremy Thigpen

Good morning, Kurt.

Kurt Hallead

Hey, just want to do a good general sense as you think about the -- through the process and you have conversations with varying customers and about different contracts and rigs that are stacked and the costs you got to put in. What kind of contract terms are you hoping to get kind of added the box when you start to activate these rates? Or what's out there, I should -- maybe I said differently, what's available to you for these rigs in the market? I know we've seen some contracts that come out initially with multi-well programs with some modest escalating kind of day rate structure. So do you think you'll see something like that or you think you'll be in a position they garner some longer term contracts with substantially better pricing that we've seen recently?

Jeremy Thigpen

I think, to start Kurt, we're seeing it today. I think our customers recognized that the day rates today are very favorable to them. And we have more and more customers that are approaching us about longer terms than they have over the course of the last three years.

And so that's another signal that that they have programs that are coming up, they want to secure the highest quality, most efficient asset, and they want to do so in today's day rates. So we're starting to see a little bit of that materialize. Our position on that to-date has been, we're not going to lock into a cash breakeven day rate for an extended term. So as we look at these opportunities with our 2 or 3 years, we definitely want to get upside potential in the outer years that are consistent with what the market can bear at that point in time.

So I think, the start you'll see a couple of opportunities where our customers are trying to get these longer-term contracts. But I think early on you'll see more of the shorter duration kind of lower day rates. And then as we progress through this recovery later this year and into next, you'll start to see day rates move higher on the higher specification assets and you'll start to see a little more terms. So I think it kind of builds as we move into and throughout 2019.

Kurt Hallead

Okay. That's good color. Thanks, Jeremy. Just on a follow-up here, he has referenced to get 17 of the top 50 rigs. I know you have your own proprietary ranking tool. But for those on the outside looking in, what are some of the kind of dynamics of these rigs that we can maybe track to kind of also assess the competitive nature of the fleet?

Jeremy Thigpen

Sure. I mean, the key attributes of these ultra-deepwater assets that are most in demand by our customers, are going to be dual activity at least two million pound hook load in some cases 2.5 million pound hook load or greater. Dual BOPs are certainly preferable, but at least BOPs with 6 ram stacks, sometimes 7 ram stacks, certainly, DP-3 station-keeping systems. And those are just to name a few, but we have more and more customers asking for MPD capability. So we’re starting to see that spread a little bit more throughout the industry. And then of course, you’ve got some specifics down in Brazil with acoustic BOP controls and MPD into key features there.

Kurt Hallead

And then finally to wrap up on Page 20, you talk about 59 rig years to be awarded on 87 different programs. Is that expectation that those rig years will be all awarded in 2019 or is that more like a, 2 or 3 year kind of period?

Jeremy Thigpen

It’s actually an 18-month view. So it’s over the course of the next 18 months, so into the first part of 2020.

Colin Davies

Colin Davies

I wonder if you give little bit more colors us to sort of the ranking priority around contracts coming up. I mean, talk a little bit perhaps the approach to the warm stacked rig versus the cold stacked rigs, I mean you like, it’s a trying get or more willing perhaps to take a more tactical contractors to get those warm rigs out and hot whereas a little bit more term required to get the reactivations moving forward?

Jeremy Thigpen

Yes, I think that’s right. I don’t know, if there was a question there. But yes

Colin Davies

And then in terms of the new builds, obviously, you’ve got your own projects and then these projects now in the hopper. How would you rank them? How would you prioritize that?

Mark Mey

So this is Mark, Colin. If you recall with regard to our new builds, which are scheduled to be delivered in 2020, with risky taken the decision to upgrade these rigs to throw 3 million pound hook load, and a few other bells and whistles included the best two rigs in the world. So these rigs are very well positioned for a high profile job in the Gulf of Mexico where you do require the capabilities that these rigs have. The Santorini is a seventh-gen rig, so very similar to the Mylos, the Apollo, the Athena, and the Crete is what sort of product was a target class rig. So that would rank right below our Q2 run rigs.

So it was purely looking capability, you would prioritize and based upon the dual one and two Crete and then the Santorini. But it doesn’t always work that way that we’ve also got certain amount of funds required to pay the shipyard at delivery and the Santorini would have the least amount view at that point, followed by the two-gen run rigs followed by the Crete. So that also be a factor that comes into it. But typically the biggest drivers can be run customers -- to river customers, are they just looking for at a rig like the one-rig, that’s what we’re going to be working and certainly work with Santorini or the Crete.

Eduardo Royes

Eduardo Royes

Question on the harsh environment semis, obviously the markets been pretty tight, we all know that. I think these rigs are a bit unique, they're right, they’re coming up on, I guess, they're north of 15 years of age, obviously, there’s an implied value in those since they’re lumped in with the Paros at $125 million, I guess it is. So I was curious you could provide some color on the outlook for these assets or they may be coming up on being a need of a lot of investment, obviously the route been cold stacked for some time as well as. So little bit more color on the outlook that you guys see for those two units?

Jeremy Thigpen

Sure. Important to note that one is on contract right now with options. And so the other two, we need to get a better deal form once we consummate the transaction and get on board and really analyze them in more detail, but given the fact that we described such a nominal value to them as combined three. We're really don’t have title to marketability of those assets, but we'll have to see once we consummate the transaction.

Eduardo Royes

Okay, got it. Thanks. And then I know we've talked a bit about this already. I guess I'll be curious, do you think all the warm stacked rigs would come back before the cold? Obviously, the economics are what they are? Or do you see maybe some of the, I guess, lower spec features if that's a good way to put it of some of these older rig, it's like the 2 million pound hook loads means that maybe -- maybe I'll bring that all 3 warm stacked or I think it's 3 or 2 of the older rigs, but rather skip over at some point because you think maybe the longevity factor and wanted to get some of this 2.5 million pound newer rigs out. And so I'm talking about Poseidon and Mykonos -- sorry Mykonos and Corcovado being, obviously, the slightly lower spec units versus something like the Mylos, the Apollo, cold stacked? Thanks.

Jeremy Thigpen

It's going to be completely driven by the customer. So it will be the customer and the application that there are multiple applications around the world that don't require the 2.5 million pound hook load. And so depending on where the customer is sanctioning the project where that rig is going to drill, they may prefer one of the cold stacked assets that may need their application. So that just be driven by customer demand.

Eduardo Royes

Great, thanks guys. I'll turn it over. Appreciate it.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

Hey, thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the deal.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

Hey, thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the deal. I guess just, it seems like you guys are talking about two to three rigs pre-activation per year. It sounded like in earlier your commentary, Jeremy that you expect some allot in months. Could you just -- I don't know if you can provide some more color on what you expect over the next 3 to 6 months? It sounds like some of their warm stacked rigs or maybe some other rigs already have to see worked?

Jeremy Thigpen

Yes, I think, I mean just going back to our previous comments. Based on everything that we're seeing in the market and the conversation that we're having with multiple customers around the world, we see upcoming demand for ultra-deepwater and we've seen here over the down turn -- over the course of the downturn, our customers have grown to really value and appreciate the efficiency of these newer higher specification rigs. And so our approach here was to add more of those assets to our fleet in preparation for this recovery. We fully expect over the course of the next few months to see more contracts awarded in the space, again ramping up a bit more as we get into '19, and hopefully leading to day rate appreciation as we move through next year.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

And one just quick question on Paros. So I can understand Raude and Eiriksson being classified as non-core rigs. Could you provide any color on Paros? I'm not sure I get it why it would be non-core rig?

Mark Mey

Okay, so Vaibhav if you recall back, the Paros was previously owned by a Brazilian contractor called Shaheen. And Shaheen went into bankruptcy about six years ago, specifically when a company going to bankruptcy, they are short of liquidity. And if you recall back to the time when this rig changed hands, we actually inspected the rig. And the last year of operation the rig was cashed off. So maintenance was not performed very well. And the extra bankruptcy transaction did not occur on a very friendly basis, so some of the key manuals and records and documents that you would typically want to have put the rig are not part of actual asset. So the --our prelim view on reactivating the rig will be quite substantial. Hence, we've already described a nominal value to that rig. If we spend a little more time to get more details in the reactivation plans, perhaps we can find the path or from market recover to day rates that are north of $400,000 a day. And we can justify that, we can rethink it. But I will personally review, would indicate that it will be expensive to reactivate that rig at this stage.

Vaibhav Vaishnav

Okay. This was a rig what we had brought for next $60 million to $65 million got it. Okay. That will be very helpful. Thank you for taking me. Okay, thanks guys.

Mark Mey

Thanks.

And at this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Bradley Alexander for any additional or closing remarks.

Bradley Alexander

Thank you, Rochelle. This completes our call discussing our agreement to acquire Ocean Rig. If you have further questions, please contact me directly using the contact information located at the bottom of our press release. Good day.

