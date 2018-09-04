Will GE Power Woes Short-Circuit John Flannery's Aspirational Agenda?

GE's current stock price of $12.94.reflects the underperformance of GE Power, and represents a YTD decrease of more than 25%.

GE's share of the gas turbine market has eroded to 14% as of 3/31/18 and is a major reason that both YTD revenues and profit margins are down significantly.

Since I became a Seeking Alpha contributor in 2017, my core thesis has been that the key to GE’s turnaround was to improve the performance of the company’s largest operating segment.

This article discusses the present status of GE’s turnaround plan and delineates the myriad financial and operational reasons why the author believes that the company will continue to struggle for the foreseeable future.

Recent Developments

GE announced a decrease in the Power Unit’s 2018 guidance of profit from $2.45 billion to $1.95 billion. This $500 million (20+% ) adjustment was a contributing factor in the company’s decision to revise 2018 cash flow guidance to “about $6 billion” from the prior guidance of $6 to $7 billion “due to ongoing market challenges and continued volatility in the power segment.

Why this $500 million (20+ %) adjustment to GE Power’s “bottom line” (due to mandated accounting changes) did not have a corresponding effect on GE’s 2018 EPS guidance is especially problematic to the author. Since the company did not raise guidance in the Aviation and HealthCare segment, critical information is woefully lacking regarding how the company intends to compensate for this $500 million shortfall.

Given the materiality of the effect this may have on the company’s 2018 on net income, it will be interesting to see if GE discloses this information in their 3rd quarter 10-Q given the spirit and Intent of what many audit firms call “the five percent” rule.

Key Takeaways from the 2nd Quarter Earnings Call Reinforce the Author’s Thesis

The company’ statement that “ first half trends continue to point to a market less than 30 gigawatts in 2018, which is down from 34 gigawatts last year and 48 gigawatts in 2016” underscore the cautionary tale re the Gas Power Systems unit.

Although YTD revenue decreased by 15% YOY, operating profit of the unit was down by 52% YOY.The profit decrease of 3 ½ + times the revenue decrease is a troubling metric indeed, especially since GE has taken $566 million of structural costs out thus far in 2018. Absent sufficient granularity regarding the nature and timing of these amounts, the author’s extrapolation of GE’s 2018 SEC filing data his financial modeling (using several “what if” scenarios) indicate that GE Power is actually at best only marginally profitable, In addition, given the company’s liberal use of “non-GAAP financial measures” in their quarterly 10-Q’s (which are unaudited) the author believes that a reduction in force will likely occur at the Schenectady, NY plant by the end of 2018.

Although GE has stated that they are “on track for 12K headcount reduction” there has been little color provided as to specifics in this regard and indicative of the company’s continued lack of accountability and transparency in their financial reporting.; however headcount reductions may affect other GE Power locations

Ongoing GE Power Issues Threaten GE’s Credit Rating

On June 26, 2018 MarketWatch reported that S & P Global Ratings put GE on Credit Watch negative, providing further evidence of the company’s tenuous financial stability and heightened concerns regarding an increase in GE’s cost of capital, which would negatively impact their precarious financial situation. During 2018, the company’s working capital has decreased significantly- from $78.2 billion on 12/31/17 to $59.5 billion as of 6/30/18, or $18.7 billion. This negative effect on cash flow advances Steven Tusa of JP Morgan thesis of June 4, 2018 that GE needs a capital raise of $30-40 billion to meet credit rating targets and also gives rise to the view that the company may not be able to sustain the $0.12 quarterly dividend much longer. In addition, industry analyst John Inch projects $22 billion in ALSTOM goodwill impairments in Q3 2018, which would undoubtedly be catastrophic to GE’s statement of financial position.

The Gas Turbine Market and GE’s Market Share Trending Downward in 2018

According to McCoy Power Reports, there has been a sizable decrease in the gas turbine market in 2018, principally due to the rising adoption of lower-cost renewables.

There is intense competition in the marketplace and margins are razor-thin throughout the industry. GE Power’s sub-optimal margin of 4.7% based on YTD sales strongly suggests that GE will not meet their targets in either 2018 or 2019 due to continued market weakness.

Chuck Nugent, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Systems, as well as most of his leadership team have been in their present positions for 9 months or less. Their ability to navigate such choppy waters will certainly be tested for the foreseeable future due to flat demand.

It is time for John Flannery to either tone-down his rhetoric or produce better results

“This is our time. This is our time to reinvent the company. This is our time to show our passion and our fury, and our resolve and our grit. This is an incredible opportunity for all of us. It's game on.”

This statement made by GE CEO John Flannery at the annual investor update on November 13, 2017 - soon after he succeeded Jeffrey Immelt - underscored his unbridled support of the company’s mission statement.

Included in the 2017 annual report was a letter from the CEO that those who bet against the success of GE “do so at their own peril.” Such hubris is patently unwarranted, and since then GE has been removed from the DJIA and the stock price has fallen by 25.%

“This team had fought through the last 12 months with superhuman resolve and determination. We are motivated first and foremost by making a positive difference in the world.”

Mr.Flannery made this statement on June 26, 2018 and in the author’s view, such hyperbole-which obviously was not meant literally- nonetheless evokes an exaggeration of reality akin to the “tall tales” of Paul Bunyan. Perhaps it is time for GE’s “game on” narrative to focus on results which enhance shareholder value rather than relying on hollow wordsmithing to articulate the company’s stated goals

Conclusion

My review of GE’s 2018 SEC filings and company presentations reveal that the company has made minimal progress in addressing the changing landscape and evolving market in which GE Power is a major player.

Therefore, it has become increasingly unlikely that GE P will be able to achieve its 2018 revenue and profit goals due to the serious nature of the unit’s financial and operational headwinds facing the company.

Given this uncertainty, as well as the unresolved status of the DOJ and SEC investigations currently being conducted, the author has chosen to maintain his $12.64 price target of March 27, 2018.

In addition to these pressing issues, a Goodwill writedown related to the ALSTOM acquisition of the magnitude projected by industry analyst John Inch would have a material effect on the company’s financial statements and put significant downside pressure on GE’s stock price.

Caveat emptor is the author’s mantra to those considering purchasing GE stock for the foreseeable future, even at these depressed price levels.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.