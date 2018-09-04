Am I A Miser?

It's 7 a.m., Monday morning. My kid and I are on the way to the bus stop, stepping over broken glass on the pavement, wincing and holding our noses as we hurry past overflowing trash cans leaking fetid puddles onto the sidewalk. We're waiting for the school bus and some dude lights up a joint next to where we're standing, so we move up wind. I can hear loud, drunken singing from down the block. In my neighborhood, when you see people on the street at 7 a.m., they aren't up early. They're up extremely late.

Welcome to Bairro Alto, Lisbon. Three years ago, when I lived in Chevy Chase, Maryland, my neighbors consisted of partners at law firms, some doctors, and a few management consultants. Now, my neighbors are elderly ladies who sit in their windows all day, shouting to one another from across the street. There's the guy with dreadlocks who wears a purple top hat and carries a teddy bear. And then there's the body builder dude who is about six foot five and covered in tattoos. He walks a pet pig around the neighborhood. Once I asked him whether his pet pig is friendly, and in a deep baritone voice he slowly replied "mini pig." About a week later when I ran into him walking his pig, I said "olá, tudo bem?" - which a standard Portuguese greeting that means "hey, how is it going?"

Like always, he was wearing dark sunglasses so you can't really tell if he's looking at you or not. He just nodded slowly and in a voice that sounds like a slowed-down record replied: "mini pig."

As far as I can tell, these two are the only two words that my fearsome looking neighbor says to anyone. Bairro Alto is filled with eccentrics. It's perfectly safe, but is it what you'd call a beautiful, manicured part of the city?

Judge for yourself. Here's the street where we live, just around the corner from my front door:

The other angle isn't particularly nicer, I'll admit.

Yeah, I know.

Like you, I've always considered the act of saving money to be an undoubtedly virtuous activity. In fact, it's one of the reasons why we left an upscale neighborhood in Washington DC, and moved to Bairro Alto, Lisbon. Three years ago, we bought a small apartment in an old convent that's tucked away behind a three story high wall at the top of the hill in Bairro Alto. It's like a hidden oasis, especially when you compare it to what's going on out front. Our apartment was reasonably cheap when we bought it, but it took us a while to get used to living in a space that's one-third the size of our old house in Chevy Chase. To make the apartment feel more spacious, we came up with a clever solution: don't have much furniture. We actually don't own much of anything in general. I can fit all the clothing and personal effects I own into one piece of checked luggage and one carry-on. We are not big time consumers.

We don't have a mortgage, so our non-discretionary living expenses are dramatically lower than the cost of our old lifestyle in Washington, DC. I calculate them to be $44,000 a year. We do spend more than $44,000 a year - our discretionary spending substantially exceeds our non-discretionary spending. But for the most part, it's fair to say that life here in Bairro Alto is decidedly "no frills" unless we're traveling.

We love to travel, and recently I discovered that staying in luxury hotels like the Four Seasons is a wonderful break from our day-to-day life. In the Four Seasons, you don't have to hop-scotch around unidentifiable puddles in the street, or piles of dog doo.

I recently wrote an article about my old neighbor in Chevy Chase, Maryland, who is having a tough time living within his means even though he earns over $1 million a year. https://seekingalpha.com/article/4203662-going-broke-1000-000-year. He lives a very comfortable life in a large house. He wears grown-up clothes, drives an important car, and his kids don't have to navigate piles of trash and howling groups of drunk party animals on their way to the bus stop.

Now I have a confession to make. I sort of feel a bit more virtuous than my old neighbor. Here on the other side of the Atlantic, on the other side of the tracks, we're at the opposite side of the savings spectrum. I sat down and calculated that over the last three years, I've saved a total of 83% of my total after-tax income, if you include unrealized appreciation. In fact, on an after-tax basis, it looks like I earn quite a bit more than my old neighbor in Chevy Chase earns each year. You'd never guess that if you compared our lifestyles.

Recently, some doubts have started to cloud that smug feeling that I get every time I do something to save money. It started this past January. I decided that I wouldn't buy myself anything that I didn't deem absolutely necessary. Accordingly, I've avoided buying replacements when my socks get holes, because I determined that I can probably get by on four or five pairs of socks in total. Let's be honest here. Is there any conceivable reason why not buying replacement socks should give a person a sense of self-satisfaction? Come on, really? And let's face it. Only the most zealous and creative real estate broker would describe our neighborhood as "funky" or as having "character." Most people see the graffiti and broken glass and come up with other descriptive terms for Bairro Alto. My good friend from DC who visited me here last week described where I live as "the hood."

I could afford a new pair of socks. I could afford to live in cleaner area, in a larger apartment. The problem is that as much as I adore saving and investing money, I really cannot stand spending it. There is a word for people like this. "Miser." Do I qualify as "miserly" - or can I use a more flattering term to describe myself? Something like "thrifty" or "frugal" has a nice ring to it. I don't think I can scientifically delineate the distinction between "miserly" and "thrifty". But sitting here looking at the gaping holes in my socks, I really have to wonder.

We're all interested in finance and numbers here at Seeking Alpha, so I'm just going to float one question. What is a healthy range of saving relative to income? A savings range that you can feel good about, and that doesn't make your friends and families go nuts? Should responsible, sane people aim to save... I don't know... 10% to 25% of their income, but no more than... say... 50%? Does it matter if you're working towards a specific goal like retirement, or to buy a house or pay off student loans? Leave a comment and let me know what you think. Then, I'm going to average up the results. Let's see if we can't generate a formula for optimal savings goals that don't tip into extremes.

