Continental Resources To Thrive In This Positive Oil Price Environment

Continental Resources (CLR) is set to benefit from the supply/demand balance that is in place and expected to continue through 2019. The company is planning to increase production 15% to 20% in 2019 with an increased weight in oil. The favorable oil industry environment and the increase in production is likely to lead to strong revenue and earnings growth over at least the next year. That should drive the stock higher for above average gains.

Positive Oil Price Environment

Total global oil production is expected to average 99.8 million barrels of oil per day [mb/d] in 2018 and 101.9 mb/d in 2019. This is approximately in line with the expected total global oil consumption of 100 mb/d for 2018 and 101.66 mb/d for 2019. This supply/demand balance creates a favorable atmosphere for a relatively stable oil price that is expected to average $66 per barrel for WTI crude in 2018 and $65 per barrel in 2019.

The average price level for WTI crude will be conducive for Continental to maintain strong operating margins. The price range for WTI crude has been $62-70 so far in 2018, and Continental achieved strong operating margins of 32%. So, with the price of WTI crude expected to remain in a similar range through 2019, I expect Continental to remain highly profitable with strong operating margins.

Strategic Relationship w/ Franco Nevada

The recent announcement of the strategic relationship with Franco-Nevada (FNV) is positive for Continental. This will help drive shareholder value for the company for multiple years. The joint partnership gives the companies mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK oil and gas areas of Oklahoma. Franco-Nevada spent $220 million upfront and Continental will spend $100 million per year for new mineral rights. Franco-Nevada will also contribute about $25 million per year for new mineral rights. A new Continental subsidiary was created for the acquisition of these mineral rights.

The SCOOP and STACK areas where these mineral rights are being acquired have excellent economics with highly productive wells and positive future upside. This will create value in the form of increased revenue and earnings for Continental.

source: Continental Resources Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Production Boost

Continental's expected production growth of 15% to 20% for 2019 will help the company achieve the consensus expected revenue growth of 17% for next year. The strong operating margins will help drive Continental to achieve the consensus estimate of 20% earnings growth for 2019.

The increased production will help Continental achieve the consensus expected 17% increase in revenue and 20% increase in earnings for 2019 with operating margins looking strong. That will help drive the stock for above average gains.

Continental has the advantage of being a leading low-cost producer with good drilling inventories. This helps keep operating margins at the strong level of over 30%. This allows the company to focus on capital efficient growth and to achieve free cash flow. With the outlook positive for the price of oil, the company should be able to generate free cash flow through 2019.

The company tends to produce positive free cash flow during oil industry bull markets like we're seeing right now. Continental also tends to run with negative free cash flow during oil industry downturns. Positive cash flow is important for investors since it allows the company to handle their debt obligations.

Continental does have high debt of $6.17 billion as compared to just $130 million in total cash. High debt is one of the main risks for the company. The company should be able to handle their debt payments during the oil boom. However, the company's cash flow turns negative during oil recessions as we saw a few years ago. So, investors may want to consider only owning the stock during oil industry bull markets and sell when the oil supply is much larger than demand, which typically leads to an oil bear market.

Source: Continental Resources Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Attractive Valuation

I'm using the EV/EBITDA ratio as I see it as a good valuation metric for oil-related stocks. Investors can pick up Continental's stock at an attractive valuation as the company trades with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.94. Competitors with similar market caps, Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and Hess (HES) are valued higher with EV/EBITDA ratios of 10.6 and 11.4, respectively. So, Continental looks fairly valued, which should allow the stock price to increase at least in line with earnings growth.

Outlook for Continental Resources

Continental's stock looks poised to outperform over the next year. The oil supply/demand balance will help keep the price of oil relatively stable and profitable for Continental. The stock's valuation is attractive to allow for further price appreciation as production, revenue, and earnings increase.

The main risk to look out for is when the oil supply exceeds consumption, which would cause a drop in oil prices and another possible bear market for the oil industry. Continental's high debt would be at more risk under that scenario. Continental's stock typically drops significantly when the oil supply exceeds demand. So, I wouldn't own the stock if another supply glut situation occurs.

With that said, the outlook through 2019 looks positive for a good supply/demand balance for the oil industry and Continental. The company's increased production will help drive strong growth over the next year. I give the stock a one-year price target of $80 for an approximate 21% gain. I expect the stock to be driven by earnings growth from the current fair valuation level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.