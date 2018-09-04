Green Thumb Industries - Interesting Call Option On The U.S. Marijuana Industry

Overview:

Green Thumb is a medical marijuana enterprise that recently went public through the Canadian RTO process. While there is certainly reason to be wary given the investor exuberance in the space and the questionable nature of some of the companies in the space, I believe Green Thumb presents a compelling call option on the budding medical marijuana space. Given the inherent risks and somewhat speculative nature of this investment, it would be wise to size it accordingly.

Background:

The business that is now Green Thumb was originally formed about 4 years ago. The current CEO, Ben Kovler, was also a co-founder of the business. The other original co-founder recently stepped-down to pursue other interests (based on his background he seems pretty interested in social change / various charitable endeavors). Ben Kovler previously ran an investment partnership which appears to have been at least somewhat comprised of family assets – his grandfather was the founder of Jim Beam (see here: Everett Kovler, 84). Additionally, Ben runs Invest for Kids, an event similar to Robin Hood hosted in Chicago.

Business Overview:

Green Thumb owns and operates medical marijuana dispensaries in a number of states, and has also been making some strategic investments in marijuana enterprises.

From the MD&A:

“GTI is a U.S. multi-state cannabis consumer goods Company that reaches over 94 million Americans with a portfolio of cannabis brands and award-winning, customer-first retail experiences that help people feel good and live better, every day. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI owns or has executed definitive acquisition agreements for cultivation and manufacturing facilities and a 59-store retail chain across eight highly regulated U.S. markets and is dedicated to providing dignified access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide, while giving back to the communities in which they serve. Established in 2015, GTI employs approximately 400 people and serves thousands of customers from coast to coast. The Company was voted one of the Best Places to Work in 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business.” “As of the three months ended June 30, 2018, GTI has operating revenue in five of its eight markets: Nevada, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Maryland and ramp up expenses related to build out of new markets: Florida, Ohio and New York in preparation for revenue generation in the second half of 2018 and 2019.”

Distinction From Other Marijuana Stocks:

One important difference between Green Thumb and a number of the other publicly traded Marijuana stocks is that Green Thumb is entirely focused on the U.S. market vs. some of the other peers which are unable to operate in the U.S. (i.e., Canopy Growth which STZ recently invested $4bn in). Also of note, Green Thumb is actually operating the retail stores that sell the product, which gives it control over the branding and packaging, relative to some peers which are primarily focused on growing marijuana commercially.

Constellation Brands Investment – Game Changer:

As is apparent by the market reaction, the recent $4bn investment Constellation Brands made into Canopy Growth was a step change for the industry. For a number of years many of these stocks have been seen as sketchy companies primarily driven by retail momentum traders. While some of these companies may bear a some resemblance to the Chinese frauds of several years back (and there will likely be plenty of frauds to short), there are certainly at least a number of real businesses being built in the space. The Constellation Brands investment was in many ways a “shot heard round the industry” in that a number of beverage players and spirits players are said to be looking to execute a similar investment (see here: Is Diageo About To Enter The Cannabis Space?). If you think more broadly about the spirits industry and the tobacco industry in particular, it is obvious that marijuana is a complementary product for both industries). It seems likely that some of these firms will look to make similar strategic investments in the space. They will likely look for players that do not have shady backgrounds and are run by serious operators with good track records. I believe that Green Thumb would likely be one of the most attractive vehicles for this investment given Ben Kovler’s expertise in investing (his family's history in building one of the most well known liquor brands also doesn't hurt).

The Key Question – Business Quality:

It seems obvious that the acceptance of marijuana in the U.S. is accelerating – I believe the inflection point has been reached and it is only a matter of time before marijuana is legalized throughout the country, regardless of which political party is in power. A recent Pew Survey indicated that 60% of Americans favor legalizing marijuana (see here: About six-in-ten Americans support marijuana legalization). The key question investors need to answer is whether marijuana will be a pure-play commodity or whether it will be a branded CPG product similar to CSD’s, spirits, or tobacco products with substantial customer loyalty and excess returns over time. I would encourage you to listen to the company’s first conference call as Ben Kovler did an excellent job expounding on how they are trying to build a CPG company. I see him as an excellent operator, given his family’s experience doing so in the midst of prohibition ending. The parallels here seem quite strong – marijuana is being gradually legalized – while it seemingly lacks the addictive nature of tobacco or alcohol, it nevertheless stands to reason that there will be an opportunity to build brand equity in the space – similar to any consumer product, there will be an opportunity to differentiate based on taste, quality, potency, and brand coolness. If it turns out that there is no brand value in the space, returns will likely prove unimpressive as the massive supply influx causes prices to capitulate. While there will likely be some price compression over time given the sheer volume of supply coming online, there is a ton of demand building over time as social acceptance of weed increases. Additionally, I am of the camp that there will be market leaders with strong brands in this industry, similar to every other sin industry that has ever existed.

Valuation:

It’s fairly to hard to value such a nascent business, and in many ways this resembles a public VC opportunity. Nevertheless, I think GT presents a compelling value, especially in the context of where the peers trade. I'd argue GT has better management and superior exposure (given U.S. focus) than many of its peers. Valuations in the industry are obviously high on an absolute basis, but the market is expanding quite rapidly and there will likely be quite a large profit pool once the industry matures.

Notes:

1) RR is run-rate - i.e., multiplying the 2Q18 results by 4

2) The current outstanding share count is 140mm shares, but given the high degree of non-controlling interests in the underlying subsidiaries, I have increased the share count to account for the minority interests - this seems like a more conservative approach given GT is trading at such a high multiple of book value that using the book value of minority interests would not accurately reflect the underlying economics.

3) Estimates are author estimates based on industry growth rates and potential Green Thumb market share penetration

GT is trading at ~42x 2Q18 RR sales and ~9x 2020E Sales (obviously estimates for such a nascent company are likely going to prove wrong), vs. some peers which are trading at ~50x RR sales. For example, Tilray, which has a ~$6.5bn TEV and ~$40mm of RR sales.

Appendix:

One interesting thing I noticed when listening to the recent earnings was call was that the first question was a series of three very detailed questions by Leon Cooperman – some further research suggests he has invested personally in GT based on a decades-long relation with Kovler’s family. I think this is important as it suggests Cooperman trusts Kovler and sees potential in the business.

Risks:

This business has a very limited operating history, and should be thought of as a essentially a public venture capital investment in a rapidly expanding marijuana industry - nevertheless there is substantial risk

Marijuana is still federally illegal in the U.S. - while remote, there is a risk that the company could run into legal issues as a result of this

One of the co-founders recently resigned to pursue other interests - it appears Ben Kovler is well-suited to running the business, but the company will likely miss the experience and talent of the other co-founder

Given how early-stage the industry is, the valuations for many companies in the space will likely be quite volatile

Note: If you enjoy my analysis, please go ahead and click the orange "Follow" button to get updates on future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTBIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.