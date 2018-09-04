Natural Gas: Even Weather Can't Help Sometimes

A storage report of +65 Bcf would compare with +65 Bcf last year and +65 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the "can't help you today" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a +65 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended August 31. A storage report of +65 Bcf would compare with +65 Bcf last year and +65 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

Another all-time high, this is starting to get old...

Lower 48 production reached another new all-time high over the long weekend at ~83.3 Bcf/d. September month-to-date average is above ~83 Bcf/d, which is well above our base-case and bear-case scenarios.

Let's just say that fundamentals are not exactly going in the bulls' favor.

This is a troubling development considering that we are now entering the shoulder season where demand is much lower and weather can't help fundamental balances as much anymore.

As a result, we will see the natural gas storage deficit to the five-year average shrink into the end of September.

Natural gas storage is still on pace for a bullish finish coming in below 3.40 Tcf by November, but the bearish pressure continues to build with Lower 48 production outpacing our expectations.

As we've explained in part 1 and part 2 of "do we have enough gas in storage for 2018 to 2019 winter?" If Lower 48 production averages at ~84.5 Bcf/d over this winter, the natural gas market will be well supplied, and we would still exit natural gas storage at ~1.3 Tcf by April 2019.

But in 2019, we will see LNG exports increase by ~6 Bcf/d, so the production increases we saw year-to-date will be offset by the demand increases next year, but if natural gas supplies continue to grow, then the market will once again tip into oversupply.

That's why the outlook for natural gas remains bearish unless we start seeing signs that Lower 48 production growth has stalled...

Not even weather can help this time around...

The majority of the weather models continue to show electric-weighted CDDs to be above the 10-year average going into mid-September. But with the fundamental balances loosening thanks to the growth in production, not even mother nature can help this time around.

So for those of you looking at trying to play a rebound in natural gas prices here, we think it's still far too early. But for those of you thinking of taking a new bearish position, we think the risk/reward here is not favorable. In essence, we think with prices where they are right now, there's no attractive trading opportunity.

For us, we remain on the sidelines, but the fundamental balance continues to be bearish thanks to all-time high natural gas production. Not even weather support is enough to keep prices up this time.

For readers who are interested in receiving real-time trade alerts along with our exclusive natural gas fundamental, weather, and trader positioning updates, we highly recommend you to give HFI Research Natural Gas a try. You can see here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.