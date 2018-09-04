UGI Corporation Offers Above-Average Utility Earnings Growth From Its Unique Segment Mix

UGI Corporation (UGI) is a holding company that owns a diverse slate of subsidiaries with U.S. and international operations in the areas of energy distribution, storage, transport, and marketing. It has offered investors a total return of 72% over the last three years, with some of the largest gains having occurred since February 2018 (see figure). While much of its earnings are derived from regulated utility operations, the combination of exposure to much of Europe as well as ownership of non-regulated operations has allowed it to substantially outperform the Down Jones Utility Average on a total return basis over the same period.

UGI's operations are divided into four roughly equal segments (on a diluted EPS basis) that provide it with the earnings stability that comes from operational diversification. UGI Utilities, the largest segment, provides natural gas and electric utilities operations to 635,000 customers in service areas throughout Pennsylvania. A close second in terms of contribution to consolidated earnings is UGI International, which distributes LPG to customers in 17 mostly European Union member countries and energy marketing operations in four European countries. The Midstream and Marketing segment operates energy marketing, midstream, and power generation services in several East Coast states, including the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions. Finally, subsidiary AmeriGas Propane distributes LPG across the U.S. as part of the MLP AmeriGas Partners LP (APU).

UGI was a notable beneficiary of the low LPG prices that have prevailed, especially in the U.S., since the beginning of the decade (see figure). This in turn contributed to steady demand growth, especially in the East Coast states in which UGI's subsidiaries have the heaviest presence (see second figure). Likewise, the decline in the prices of natural gas and electricity over the same period, especially as Marcellus Shale production of the former has ramped up, has also supported demand for those forms of energy as well, benefiting segments such as UGI's that derive their earnings from throughput volumes rather than high prices.

UGI fared quite well during the low energy prices that characterized 2014 to 2017, achieving annual diluted adj. EPS and dividend growth of 13% and 7%, respectively, from 2012-2017 compared to targeted growth of 8% and 4% (see figure). The company's regulated operations have pushed earnings growth via double-digit annual capex growth in response to rising demand while its non-regulated operations have contributed via heavy investment in pipeline and storage asset investments in particular. The Midstream and Marketing segment is an excellent example of this as it has shifted toward a fee-based margin model, and it expects to derive the majority of its margin from fees by 2021.

Likewise, UGI International found itself well-positioned when European LPG prices fell by half between 2014 and 2016 due to a number of acquisitions in prior years that had left it with an operating presence in 16 European countries by the end of 2011. The resulting operational scale, along with rising demand on that continent, has enabled it to record substantial unit margin growth since 2011 even as LPG prices have declined.

Finally, AmeriGas Propane has enjoyed a similar situation as UGI International and is becoming an important contributor to UGI's consolidated earnings even as it remains small compared to the other three segments. Since the beginning of the decade AmeriGas Propane's unit margins have risen by 44%, making it competitive with UGI International's unit margins despite operating in a country that has increased its reliance on natural gas over the same time period. AmeriGas Propane has not achieved the throughput volume growth that UGI's other segments have, however, and its total gallons sold in 2017 was virtually unchanged from 2006.

UGI's prospects for future growth continue to be based on the combination of energy prices and its unique operating position astride the Marcellus Shale region. Natural gas production in that region continues to reach new highs almost every month in response to prices that are higher than they were at the beginning of 2016 but still well below their pre-2010 levels. At the same time, however, the Northeast U.S. in particular continues to face natural gas shortages, especially in the winter, despite major investments in pipeline capacity. This situation has prompted new demand for both natural gas storage and alternatives such as LPG and LNG, with the latter in particular being capable of responding to periods of pipeline congestion.

Likewise, the demand situation in the East Coast has made it possible for UGI Utilities to justify increased capex in the form of pipeline replacements, customer growth, and increased natural gas throughput volumes. UGI's management stated in the Q2 earnings call that UGI Utilities will exceed $350 million of capex in FY 2018, and that this figure will represent its expected annual spend rate for up to the next decade. Related to this, UGI Utilities is in the process of merging its various regulated utilities in Pennsylvania (three natural gas entities and one electric entity) for the purpose of improving capex efficiency and its ability to recapture these expenditures via the regulatory process.

Analysts expect UGI to maintain solid earnings growth through at least FY 2019, with the consensus estimates showing 20% diluted EPS growth in FY 2018 to $2.75, 4% growth in FY 2019 to $2.86, and 8% growth in FY 2020 to $3.11 (see figure). The uneven growth largely is the result of capex timing from UGI Utilities and growing expectations of warm winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere that could reduce LPG demand in late 2018 and early 2019.

UGI's shares have rallied strongly since February in response to a string of recent strong earnings reports, causing their forward P/E ratios for FY 2018 and FY 2019 to rise from roughly 15x apiece to 19x and 20x, respectively (see figure). This places their valuation approximately in the middle of the trailing 14x-24x range in which they have traded over the last five years.

UGI Corporation's diversified operations and large regional operating footprint have enabled it to take full advantage of falling LPG prices and rising LPG and natural gas demand via capex growth at its regulated utilities and throughput expansion at its non-regulated operations. The resulting high rate of earnings growth has paved the way for both reliable dividend growth (see figure) and continued investment in its non-regulated operations, especially within the Marcellus Shale midstream and European LPG sectors. While its forward dividend yield is comparatively low at 1.9%, this reflects the fact that its share price growth has outpaced its dividend growth in recent quarters. UGI is an interesting opportunity for those investors seeking non-regulated earnings growth backed by the income stability offered by regulated utilities.

