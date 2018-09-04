Michaels: The Best Deep Value Play In Retail Today

However, there is enough to like here for me to stay long at just 7 times earnings.

Michaels gets hammered again

Michaels (MIK) caught my attention some time ago as a stock that was quite cheap. The company’s shares have been pummeled since the highs made early this year and today, they sit at a multi-year low. The company’s Q2 earnings report was mixed, to be fair, but given the valuation and the fact that guidance for this year was actually raised, the selloff was quite overdone. Thus, despite the pain that shareholders are feeling, Michaels still looks like a deep value play to me.

A mixed report, but boosted guidance

The Q2 report looked much like the company’s other recent reports, but shares were absolutely destroyed by investors. Revenue was fractionally lower as the company works through its Aaron Brothers store closures, as announced earlier, and as comparable sales fell 40bps. This is hardly a disastrous result as we already knew the Aaron Brothers closures – which have largely been made into store-within-a-store areas in existing Michaels stores – would negatively impact sales. The Aaron Brothers closures are a long-term win for Michaels as the chain on its own was essentially breaking even. Punishing the stock for what we already knew to be the case makes no sense. We also knew from prior guidance that comparable sales wouldn’t be flying higher at this point, so on revenue front, Michaels performed as expected.

Operating margins declined about 110bps in Q2 as a variety of factors weighed negatively on profitability. Gross margins fell due to higher distribution costs, increased promotional activity and occupancy expense deleveraging. On the plus side, the company’s sourcing initiatives are helping to offset some of those headwinds, but it wasn’t enough in Q2. The story was better with SG&A costs, which fell thanks to lower expenses related to Aaron Brothers as well as performance-based incentives. Michaels ramped up marketing activity, which partially offset some of the gains, but overall, SG&A costs are headed in the right direction.

Margins are a big part of the bull case and while Q2 certainly wasn’t what the bulls were hoping for, it wasn’t a disaster. Occupancy expense deleveraging should improve in the coming quarters as Aaron Brothers stores are integrated into the existing store base and as Michaels reduces its overall footprint. The work the company is doing on SG&A costs will stick and become part of the comparable base, and should Michaels need to pull back further, elevated marketing expenses are an easy target. I don’t want to sound like everything is rosy, because it isn’t, but the way the stock reacted doesn’t jive with the actual facts of the earnings report.

A strong moat with long-term tailwinds

Michaels is not a growth stock by any means, but it does hold a dominant position in a small, but profitable niche of retail. The company’s growth over the long term is undeniable and given strong guidance for the rest of this year, I don’t see any reason to think that will change.

Source: Investor presentation, page 9

Indeed, we can see that Michaels has grown revenue at ~4% annually with flat operating margins, producing diluted EPS growth of almost 14% over the past several years. This kind of growth is difficult to ignore and while I’m not saying Michaels is going to be able to replicate 14% EPS growth moving forward, it is nowhere near as dire as the current share price suggests.

Why am I so sure? Michaels is a dominant player in an area of retail that is largely e-commerce immune. Michaels reckons just 5% of total craft supply purchases are made online and that bodes very well for incumbents.

Source: Investor presentation, page 14

In addition, Michaels sources nearly two-thirds of its sales via its own private brands, which improves supply chain efficiency, speed to market, and margins. Michaels has built a craft supply ecosystem that is unrivaled and while this will never be a hot growth area of retail, Michaels has shown unequivocally that it works over time.

Boosted guidance and a ludicrous valuation

Management boosted guidance during the Q2 report by 10 cents to a new range of $2.29 to $2.42. At the new midpoint of $2.35, shares are currently trading for just 7.2 times earnings. If we look out to next year, that number drops to 6.8 times earnings. These multiples are ridiculously low and what you’d expect from a retailer that is on its way to going out of business, not one that is growing earnings per share in the high single digits.

I’m not here to say Michaels has found a second wind and is going to start growing earnings in the mid-teens again, because that isn’t going to happen. However, high single digit earnings per share growth is quite reasonable. We can continue to expect low single digit revenue growth, some measure of margin growth and a tailwind from share repurchases. Indeed, Michaels accelerated its current authorization and bought almost 11 million shares in Q2; it still has $100 million or so left. With roughly $400 million in annual free cash flow and no dividend payments, Michaels could easily buy back 6%+ of the float annually at today’s prices. In other words, the tailwinds are in place for this company to grow earnings in the high single digits or better, but investors have left the stock for dead.

To my eye, Michaels represents the best deep value play in retail today. Valuations in the sector have risen in general while Michaels has been getting bludgeoned. The stock is so cheap that you don’t need the earnings growth story to play out, but I still believe it will; Michaels is a strong buy today.

