Green Dot Portfolio: August 2018 Update

My option premium swing trade streak ended (now 17 for 20). I closed AAL for +39%, closed SDS early (-92%), and saw 2 expire worthless. I opened 2 new options.

Dividend income in August slowed some, to $597. However, monthly dividend income for 2018 continues to increase slowly and now averages $572.

Total realized cash return on portfolio investment for August from dividends and swing trades was only +0.68% but now totals +10.36% for 10 months.

Welcome to my August update for my Green Dot Portfolio, a self-managed retirement portfolio created in a Roth IRA trading account. My goal is to yield a total realized return of at least 8% annually in cash income using high-yield dividend investments and swing trading.

Last month I surpassed my annual goal, realizing a return of +9.68% since November 2017. In August I added $746 in income, bringing my 10 month total cash return to >$10,200 or +10.36%. August was somewhat like a vacation in that I did relatively little to follow the markets and, especially, do swing trading as I was away working on some projects.

Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation Changes for August

My Green Dot portfolio has changed significantly since I introduced it in November 2017. As I have described before, I started buying most portfolio holdings in late summer and fall 2017. As the markets had been uptrending for nearly 2 years and were becoming over-extended, my strategy was to buy a large number of small holdings across several asset classes, mostly in expectation of a pullback and to manage risk. That pullback came finally from January 26 to February 9 this year, during which the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined -11.5%. My intention was to add to positions incrementally with the pullback and to reduce my longer-term average costs. I also have used swing trading to add extra income and provide a source of funds for new purchases.

I have also consolidated the portfolio holdings, taking some profits and unloading some holdings that continued to perform poorly. The table below summarizes the change in the number of holdings for the asset classes in the portfolio from November 2017 to August 2018.

Type Nov. 2017 Aug. 2018 Preferred Stocks 11 0 Preferred Stock ETFs 4 1 REITs 20 6 CEFs 22 21 Common Stocks 3 3 Sub-Total 60 31 Swing Trade Holdings 18 8 Total 78 39

Overall, my portfolio today is now half the size compared to last November. The average unweighted dividend yield was 6.2% and now it is now 7.2% for the core 31 holdings. The average purchase cost of the initial 78 holdings was only $955, whereas the average holding cost for the current 31 core positions is $3,234.

Before August I have been combining all holdings while describing my portfolio, but it seems increasing clearer that I should separate the core high-yield income portion of the portfolio from the swing trading portion.

The 21 stocks in that I held in November have changed a lot as would be expected due to the short-term horizon for swing trading. But I do hold a few common stocks for longer-term income and capital appreciation. In November, the common stocks that I held for income and growth included Dominion Energy (D), Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), and Monroe Capital (MRCC). I still hold both D and MIC, but I moved out of MRCC for a small profit this month, and I added Synchrony Financial (SYF). Of the other 18 common stocks that I held initially, I only still have 2, General Electric (GE) and Kraft-Heinz (KHC), which never bounced as expected. I sold the other 16 original common stocks through swing trading.

As recent readers of my updates know, I have been more aggressively using commodity ETNs, index ETFs, and option premiums now for swing trades more than individual common stocks. The portfolio in August includes only 8 swing trade positions, most of which are under water more than I'd want at this point:

2 stocks (still holding GE and KHC)

2 commodity ETNs (USLV and UGLD)

l inverse leveraged ETF (TZA)

3 option premiums (Puts for AAPL, AMD, and CSX).

My active management style means that I make a lot of trades, but this results in adding cash to my portfolio faster than from collecting dividends alone. As a long-time swing trader, I enjoy the trading when I have the time for research and can follow the market action more closely.

Portfolio Composition

I originally described my Green Dot portfolio by types of investment vehicles, such as preferred stocks, common stock, REITs, and Closed End Funds. Now that I've consolidated the portfolio considerably, adding more CEFs, and using individual stocks more and more as swing trades, I thought that characterizing the portfolio according to what the investments are buying would be more descriptive. I used my TD Ameritrade portfolio tools as a start but had to make a number of manual adjustments as some holdings were not included in their classification.

Overall, the core 31 holdings in the portfolio (including D, MIC, and SYF) now consist of:

19.1% Domestic Equity positions (9 stocks and REITs),

7.4% "Other/Unclassified" (these are 1 preferred stock ETF, 1 preferred CEF, and 1 CEF that is both equity and fixed income),

18.4% Specialty (5 real estate and infrastructure CEFs),

33.7% Domestic Fixed Income (8 mostly high-yield CEFs), and

21.3% International Fixed Income (6 bond funds, preferred funds, and other financial CEFs).

Because they are really not intended as long-term holdings, this analysis excludes the current 8 swing trades, including the 2 stocks (GE and KHC), the 2 commodity ETNs, the 1 leveraged inverse ETF, and the 3 option premiums.

The Domestic Equity category is comprised of about 27% large-cap, 26% mid-cap, and 47% small-cap stocks and REITs. This all seems fairly diversified.

The pie chart below summarizes the composition of the portfolio as of August.

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of August 31.)

Portfolio Additions and Deletions for August

This section describes the continuing process of consolidating positions in my portfolio, including unloading poor performers, taking some profits on gains, adding shares to holdings, and adding new holdings. Overall, in August I moved out of 8 income positions including 1 preferred stock ETF, 1 stock, and 6 REITs. I also bought 1 new CEF and added to 5 existing CEFs (twice to 1 CEF).

I provided details for most of these 15 portfolio adjustments in my weekly blogs for followers, but this is a summary of these changes for August:

Sells:

On 8/7, I sold my 20 shares of National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) for $76.85/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a net gain of $63.98 (+4.21%).

(NHI) for $76.85/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a net gain of $63.98 (+4.21%). On 8/7, I sold my 35 shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) for $16.80/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a small net loss of $18.71 (-2.95%).

(DOC) for $16.80/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a small net loss of $18.71 (-2.95%). On 8/20, I sold my 60 shares of LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) at $46.04. After dividends and costs, I realized a total gain of $348.15 or +13.95%.

(LTC) at $46.04. After dividends and costs, I realized a total gain of $348.15 or +13.95%. On 8/20, I sold my 60 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) at $18.58/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a total gain of $76.13 (+6.97%).

(BRX) at $18.58/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a total gain of $76.13 (+6.97%). On 8/20, I sold my 80 shares of Monroe Capital Corp. (MRCC) at $13.51/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a total net gain of $47.47 (+4.2%).

(MRCC) at $13.51/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a total net gain of $47.47 (+4.2%). On 8/20, I sold my 15 shares of Welltower Inc. (WELL) at $66.96/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a total net gain of $109.04 (+11.72%).

(WELL) at $66.96/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a total net gain of $109.04 (+11.72%). On 8/20, I sold my 40 shares of Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) at $16.88/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a very small net gain of $5.04 (+0.69%).

(GOV) at $16.88/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a very small net gain of $5.04 (+0.69%). On 8/24, I sold my 100 shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) at $14.505/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a small net gain of $16.85 (+1.12%).

New Buys:

On 8/28, I bought 50 shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) at $19.90/share. I will likely add to this CEF, which pays a stable, managed distribution of $0.124/share/month (7.43%) and which is currently trading at a -10.10% discount to NAV.

Added to Positions:

On 8/22, I added 90 shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) at $10.64/share. This CEF pays a $0.07201/share/month income-only distribution of 8.10% and is trading at a -10.33% discount to NAV. The fund increased its distribution rate by 2.86% in July. This brings my total position to 230 shares and lowers by average unit cost to $10.5609.

(HYT) at $10.64/share. This CEF pays a $0.07201/share/month income-only distribution of 8.10% and is trading at a -10.33% discount to NAV. The fund increased its distribution rate by 2.86% in July. This brings my total position to 230 shares and lowers by average unit cost to $10.5609. On 8/22, I added 80 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) at $11.6251/share. This CEF pays a $0.0699/share/month income-only distribution of 7.22% and is trading at a -12.28% discount to NAV. This brings my total position to 650 shares and lowers my average unit cost to $12.063. The distribution has been stable since early 2017.

(AWF) at $11.6251/share. This CEF pays a $0.0699/share/month income-only distribution of 7.22% and is trading at a -12.28% discount to NAV. This brings my total position to 650 shares and lowers my average unit cost to $12.063. The distribution has been stable since early 2017. On 8/22, I added 50 shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) at $20.18/share. This CEF pays a $0.15/share/month income-only distribution of 8.84% and is now just trading at a 0.44% premium to NAV. This brings my holding to 395 shares and my average unit cost to $20.377/share.

(DSL) at $20.18/share. This CEF pays a $0.15/share/month income-only distribution of 8.84% and is now just trading at a 0.44% premium to NAV. This brings my holding to 395 shares and my average unit cost to $20.377/share. On 8/22, I added 110 shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) at $8.833/share. I also added 125 shares on 8/28 at $8.82/share. This CEF pays a $0.056/share/month income-only distribution of 7.58% and is trading at a -8.75% discount to NAV. This brings my total holding to 948 shares and lowers my average unit cost to $8.485/share.

(JPS) at $8.833/share. I also added 125 shares on 8/28 at $8.82/share. This CEF pays a $0.056/share/month income-only distribution of 7.58% and is trading at a -8.75% discount to NAV. This brings my total holding to 948 shares and lowers my average unit cost to $8.485/share. On 8/24, I added 115 shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA) at $13.84/share. This CEF pays a $0.0645/share/month income-only distribution of 5.59% and is trading at a -7.38% discount to NAV. The distribution rate was increased by 5.74% in July. This brings my total position to 240 shares and lowers my average unit cost to $14.0775.

Dividend Income

Total monthly income from dividends in August represented the 4th highest month to date, at $597. I have collected >$5,500 in dividends since I started purchasing portfolio positions in August 2017. Average monthly dividend income (blue line below) continues to increase slowly and is now $528 since Green Dot was introduced in November, and averages $572 for 2018. Dividend income allows me to continue adding to existing positions and to add new holdings to my portfolio.

In August, CEFs contributed 70.3% of total "dividend" income. All dividends have been added to my cash account. In lieu of automatic dividend reinvestment, I target purchases for holdings that are trading at lower share prices.

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of August 31.)

Swing Trades

August was a relatively slow month for swing trading primarily because I was away from the markets a lot. It was also my first month for losses since introducing the portfolio. In August, I initiated only 1 new swing trade, a leveraged inverse ETF. As well, I closed only 2 profitable swing trades (1 stock and 1 option trade) for total income of $148.29. I also dumped 1 option trade and had 2 option trades expire worthless. I initiated only 2 new option swings. Overall, the slowdown in trades and less cash added reduced my overall returns for the month, but I hope to get back into the "swing" of things again soon.

For those new to my monthly updates, I generally provide detailed information, charts, and my trade logs for each swing trade in my weekly blogs for followers.

1. Closed Stock Swing Trades

On 8/20, I finally sold my small (10 shares) swing position in Proctor & Gamble (PG) for $83.66/share. I had purchased this on 2/5 at $83.25/share. After dividends and costs, I realized a small net gain of $9.43 (+1.13%). This was my least profitable and second longest (137 days) swing trade to date.

2. New Stock Swing Trades Opened

On 8/30, I bought 125 shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares (TZA) at $7.95/share. This inverse, leveraged ETF carries additional risk and is based on the expectation that small caps that have been trading to new highs will pull back some. I look at the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) as a technical chart reference for the small caps.

3. Closed Option Premium Swing Trades

On 8/21, I "sold to close" my 4 AAL Nov 16 2018 44 Calls at $1.25/contract for +39.16% for 13 days in the trade.

at $1.25/contract for +39.16% for 13 days in the trade. On 8/22, I "sold to close" my 4 SDS Sep 21 43 Calls at $0.10/contract, resulting in a net loss of -92.24%. I was simply on the wrong side of this trade.

at $0.10/contract, resulting in a net loss of -92.24%. I was simply on the wrong side of this trade. On 8/21, my 16 AMD Aug 17 2018 12 Puts expired worthless, for a net loss of $481. I added to this one but missed exiting this trade on tine at a lower contract price than my sell limit order.

expired worthless, for a net loss of $481. I added to this one but missed exiting this trade on tine at a lower contract price than my sell limit order. On 8/21, my 12 CSX Aug 17 2018 55 Puts expired worthless, for a net loss of $581. I was expecting a pullback on CSX as it was very extended, but it continued to advance.

4. New Option Premium Swing Trades

On 8/3, I "bought to open" 3 AAPL Dec 21 2018 175 Puts at $1.81/contract. I am early to the party on this one but the stock is getting quite extended.

at $1.81/contract. I am early to the party on this one but the stock is getting quite extended. On 8/27 and 8/28 I "bought to open" 7 each AMD Nov 16 2018 19 Puts at an average of $0.505/contract. AMD put in a classic topping tail on 8/27 and has since pulled back. I hope to get this one right on this attempt.

Cumulative Stock Swing Trades

Overall, I have still been fortunate to close 41 consecutive winning non-option swing trades. Readers can refer to previous monthly updates for details about the stocks that I've traded previously. I've realized a total cash return (price gains and dividends on swings) of >$2,850 on the >$39,670 that I've deployed for swing trades, resulting in a total gain of +7.2% for an average of 42 trading days (+42.95% annualized). The chart below shows the percentage gains for my stock swing trades.

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of August 31.)

Cumulative Option Premium Swing Trades

While August was a bit of a rocky road for my swing trading, especially option premiums, I have still closed 17 of 20 option trades since May for profits, adding >$2,360 in cash to my portfolio for the $7,100 deployed. Overall, losses occurred because I expected the 2018 pullback to resume. Instead, markets motored to new highs. I still think that the SPY and many extended stocks should find resistance sooner than later. The chart below presents the percentage gains/losses for my option premium swing trades.

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of August 31.

Realized Total Return

My Green Dot portfolio generates cash income each month through dividends and profits from swing trades. These are realized gains, or cash that is available for additional investment. My portfolio goal is an 8%+ annualized gain. I continue to use November as the tracking origin, which excludes the 5 swing trades ($394 in profits plus $11 in dividends) in September-October when the portfolio was actively under accumulation.

The table below shows the total investment and investment return in my portfolio each month, including total profits from swing trades (ex-dividends), dividends on swings, and other dividends collected. Dividends are reported for the month received in my account.

Month $ Cost $ Swing Profits $ Divs on Swings $ Other Dividends $ Total Income % Return on Investment Nov17 79,154 509 71 235 814 1.03% Dec17 79,587 445 48 353 846 1.06% Jan18 94,560 548 37 509 1,094 1.16% Feb18 98,637 160 - 473 632 0.64% Mar18 95,878 154 5 497 656 0.68% Apr18 100,656 64 - 598 662 0.66% May18 104,638 1,026 - 612 1,638 1.57% Jun18 105,394 1,068 44 542 1,654 1.57% Jul18 111,532 753 0 707 1,460 1.31% Aug18 108,951 134 14 597 746 0.68% Total 4,860 218 5,124 10,202 10.36%

As presented in the table, total portfolio return in August was lower than the previous 3 months due to reduced and less profitable swing trades. Overall, however, swing trading has added significantly to my total cash income.

The 10 month total cash return is now +10.36%, exceeding my annual goal of at least 8%. The chart below shows total monthly percentage return on portfolio cost at the end of each month. The heavy blue line below is the average monthly percentage return, which is now +0.93%.

(Source: Chart created by author from portfolio data as of August 31.)

I continue to expect that dividend income will remain high as I have added significantly to existing CEF positions. I also hope to continue to make at least a modest income from swing trades. Getting the overall market direction correct can especially enhance option premium swing results.

The chart below depicts the monthly source of realized cash portfolio profits. The increase in swing trade activity in May through July - and slow-down in August - was the result of adding option premium trading.

(Source: Chart created by author using portfolio data as of August 31.)

Unrealized Gains/Losses

The performance of my portfolio has generally improved along with the general market recovery from the early 2018 sell-off. In August, the total unrealized market value (ex open options trades) of my portfolio (37 positions) improved to -5.45%. For just the core 31 non-swing holdings, the unrealized value for August was -4.7%.

Sounding like a broken record, Colony Capital (CLNY), Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), and General Electric (GE) continue to account for an out-sized percentage of unrealized loss, at 65% of total losses for the full portfolio. Encouragingly, MIC has already moved up >30% from its March low, and I still expect it to continue to recover.

On the brighter side, the majority of the portfolio is doing better: 15 of the 31 core income positions are profitable and another 8 are down <2%, with a net total gain for those 23 positions of >$1,100. The 21 CEFs, which have an unweighted distribution yield of 7.81%, are down a total of less than -1.8%.

I continue to manage the portfolio to reduce losses, and I am aware that these open positions are paper gains and losses at this time.

Current Portfolio

Below is a summary table of the 36 non-option holdings in my Green Dot Portfolio as of August 31. Full names of holdings as of mid-November were included in my Part 2 article introducing the portfolio, and new additions have been described in my weekly position update blogs.

As I have commented in July, as I have consolidated the portfolio, I increased my maximum position size for any individual holding from 7% to 8.5%.

Symbol Qty. $ Unit Cost $ Cls. 8/31 % Div. Yield % of Portfolio Preferreds PFXF 84 20.149 19.800 5.91% 1.6% REITs BXMT 55 31.493 34.060 7.27% 1.6% CLNY 345 11.785 6.130 7.27% 3.8% EPR 36 67.422 70.180 6.19% 2.3% HASI 128 19.512 21.560 6.16% 2.3% SKT 125 26.052 24.060 5.82% 3.0% VTR 20 58.435 59.870 5.30% 1.1% CEFs AWF 650 12.063 11.720 7.21% 7.3% BGX 110 15.870 16.410 7.49% 1.6% DFP 200 23.911 24.410 7.26% 4.5% DSL 395 20.377 20.370 8.84% 7.5% EMD 50 15.770 13.570 8.83% 0.7% FAX 1,000 4.956 4.200 10.00% 4.6% FEO 50 17.084 13.420 10.47% 0.8% FLC 130 20.507 19.710 7.21% 2.5% FRA 240 14.078 13.800 5.57% 3.2% HPS 100 18.341 19.160 7.75% 1.7% HYT 230 10.561 10.700 8.03% 2.3% JPS 948 9.485 8.860 7.55% 8.4% KIO 150 16.284 16.880 8.88% 2.3% LDP 80 25.215 24.630 7.54% 1.9% MSD 400 9.523 8.780 6.37% 3.6% NVG 249 15.236 14.970 5.26% 3.5% RA 270 22.994 23.360 10.23% 5.8% RNP 50 19.900 20.020 7.45% 0.9% RQI 175 11.829 12.570 7.65% 1.9% UTF 240 21.931 23.520 7.91% 4.9% UTG 85 29.479 30.716 6.59% 2.3% Income Stocks D 15 80.194 70.770 4.70% 1.1% MIC 33 69.741 47.040 8.49% 2.1% SYF 80 31.125 31.670 2.65% 2.3% Swing Trade Holdings GE 103 23.922 12.940 3.75% 2.3% KHC 9 80.994 58.270 4.29% 0.7% TZA 125 7.950 7.850 0.25% 0.9% UGLD 160 10.555 8.070 -- 1.6% USLV 125 7.930 6.420 -- 0.9%

(Source: Created by author from portfolio data as of August 31.)

Recap of Market Action for August 2018

As readers of my monthly portfolio updates and weekly blogs know, I use the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - the traders index - to visualize the underlying stock market pattern. This is important because it influences my decisions on when to buy and sell positions in my portfolio and to make swing trades, as many equities move to a degree with the overall market.

As investors are aware, the market rocketed to a new high through the latter part of 2017, peaking on January 26 this year at SPY 286.63. In a few volatile weeks, the SPY then dropped about -11.5% to a low of SPY 252.92 on February 9. The chart below shows the daily price action of the SPY for the past 9 months.

(Source: Chart created by author from TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform).

The chart also shows traditional Fibonacci retracement levels, which I have followed for months to track the rebound for the early 2018 sell-off. While these retracement levels are artificial constructs, they often influence traders' actions. The chart also shows (parallel gold lines) a rising price channel that might continue to indicate resistance levels as the near term advance continues.

The big news for the last week of August was that the SPY finally made a new high, fully retracing the January-February decline after nearly 7 months. At this point I had to abandon my expectation that the SPY would make new low (compared to February 9) before resuming the uptrend to surpass the January 26 high. While the continuing decline scenario had still looked very promising all the way to July, the SPY has simply motored along without major resistance for most of the past 2 months. Volumes over this recent summer period have been unimpressive, and that helps float markets.

Although the SPY and a few other major indexes have made new highs, many stocks are again looking extended. Even as the uptrend continues, there will be resistance overhead and both small and larger pullbacks. I will continue to rely on technical chart patterns to help identify candidate swing trades to add income to my portfolio.

Final Thoughts

I consider that any success to date with my Green Dot portfolio has resulted from combining cash income from high-yield CEFs and REITs, purchased incrementally at market dips, and extra income from swing trades. I will continue to rely on this strategy regardless of what the market brings. I have surpassed my minimum annual goal of +8% on investment and hope to continue to add cash income each month going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AWF, BGX, BXMT, CLNY, D, DFP, DSL, EMD, EPR, FAX, FEO, FLC, FRA, GE, HASI, HPS, HYT, JPS, KHC, KIO, LDP, MIC, MSD, NVG, PFXF, RA, RNP, RQI, SYF, SKT, TZA, UGLD, USLV, UTF, UTG, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also hold open option premiums on AMD, AAPL, and CSX.