Brighthouse Financial - Leave It To Einhorn (Video Discussion)

However, a scenario with negative market returns over the next decade, would lead to a negative insurance portfolio value.

Einhorn's bull thesis is based on the probable large dividend payments from 2020 onward and on the extremely low price to book and price earnings ratios.

Brighthouse financial (BHF) is David Einhorn's second largest US portfolio position trading at a price to book of 0.37 and a forward PE below 5.

The company is a recent spinoff from MetLife (MET). Einhorn sees it as an unloved spinoff where the market is laser focused on the risk of an equity market downturn.

Video summary

Einhorn is a famous value investor and therefore I like to check his portfolio positions to perhaps find some valuable investing ideas. The video describes my process when analyzing a stock which includes the following topics:

Company overview (1:46)

BHF is one of the largest US life insurance retailers. It is important to understand what kind of risks affect their assets and liabilities. There are lots of moving parts when investing in insurance companies. I found a very interesting and perhaps core description of BHF by its own CEO - starts at (1:57).

Key risk explained (5:29)

The key risk for BHF is a shock to equity markets with negative long term returns. This is extremely important as owning BHF is not only about the stock and possible risk reward, but also about how such an exposure fits a portfolio exposure in general.

General business risks (9:43)

The company's main products are ULSGs - Universal life insurance with secondary guarantees. Such products are extremely complex, the guarantees make the company extremely vulnerable to black swans (market situations that are not included in the usual statistical and actuarial models because unpredictable).

The management's outlook (14:41)

The management is extremely positive, but the differences between their base scenario and other probable scenarios are huge.

Seth Klarman's approach to spinoffs (16:36)

As the market needs time to be reassured about a new company, spinoffs can often be unloved for a while. A paragraph from the Margin of Safety perfectly describes Einhorn's thesis. Concluding, it is possible that MET investors are selling BHF because it is not a dividend paying stock, yet.

Analysts estimations change as market sentiment changes (17:44)

The 40% stock price decline since the listing is a clear signal that the market doesn't love BHF. However, even if not much has changed within the business, analysts have all revised their targets down. The comparison between target prices in 2017 and now, is eye opening.

Einhorn's bullish thesis and the market's bearish thesis (18:42)

Finding value in the US is getting hard. Therefore, one mush either accept higher risks or be extreme about going against market consensus. Time will tell who is right, Einhorn or the market.

Conclusion - too much risk for the retail investor? (20:10)

Einhorn is long General Motors (GM) and short Tesla (TSLA). This is not exactly a pair trade but close. Similarly, we don't know how would his short exposure (75% of the portfolio) cover for the decline BHF would suffer in case of a market shock.

Enjoy the video:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.