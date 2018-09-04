Solid Growth Continues At MiX Telematics

The shares are still reasonably priced on a sales multiple but more expensive on an earnings multiple.

The company is scoring big new customers and fleet extensions of existing customers.

After some woes in the energy sector the last 18 months or so, the company has returned to a solid growth path.

We wrote last November that things were accelerating at MiX Telematics (MIXT) and this is indeed what seems to have happened:

You see the dip in 2016 and the aftermath in earnings and this was caused by the slump in the energy sector where the company has a strong presence.

But as we argued last November, the company was recovering, with revenues, subscribers and ARPU all on an upward trend and we saw this continuing for some time to come.

And indeed, that's exactly what happened. We also argued the shares were fairly cheap, the shares were at $11.75 back when we wrote. Quite a bit has happened since:

But you also see that the shares have given up quite a bit of the gains, so that's why we have renewed interest in them and want to find out whether these are a buy again.

One note beforehand, the company reports in South African rand (it's a South African company, after all) and since the rand is one of the currencies in the crosshairs of emerging market problems it has gone down quite a bit, which inflates company figures.

So they report mostly in a constant currency mode. About two-thirds of their revenues come from Southern Africa.

There are several ways the company can grow:

Grow new customers.

Grow premium fleet customers.

Grow subscriptions at existing customers.

Up- and cross-sell (bundled deals, Beame, Tab, HOS, Vision, etc.), increasing ARPU and margins.

The company is growing on all these matrices. Some of the additional services for up- and cross-sales you can find on their website, and a handy summation was provided by SA contributor Shingalin Investing:

the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera.

The bundled deals we bring back into memory what management said 9 months ago during the Q2CC (our emphasis):

ARPU is benefiting from the growth of bundle deals to our customers, which are very accretive to our business and contribute significantly more cash over the average customer lifetime of approximately 8 years. The expected lifetime cash contribution from a typical bundled premium fleet subscriber is almost $1,000 higher, when compared to an unbundled deal. Given our strong balance sheet, we continue to aggressively promote bundled solutions and this category now represents approximately 25% of our premium base, up from 16% a year ago. Also recorded over 80% of new additions or bundled deals.

Well, these bundled deals have now risen to 30%, so they keep on rising and keep on pushing ARPU higher. So here are a few essential matrices from Q1 2019:

Subscription revenue of R390M ($28.4M), an increase of 18.4% y/y, on a constant currency basis. Subscription revenue is 85% of total revenue in Q1 versus 83% last year.

Net subscriber additions of over 15,000 bringing the total base to 691,922 subscribers, up 11% y/y.

Operating profit of R68M ($4.9M), up 58% y/y.

Adjusted EBITDA of R126M ($9.2M), up 35% y/y.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.7%, up 460 basis points y/y.

Constant currency ARPU was up by 7.5% y/y.

The company also started to rollout their new generation premium fleet hardware platform, which they still design in-house (but management argued that they might shift to third party solutions in an upcoming iteration), the MiX4000 and MiX6000.

Guidance

The company did increase FY2019 guidance due to the fall in the South African rand. The company now expects:

2019 revenue to come in at R1,880M (constant currency growth of 10%, midpoint).

2019 subscription revenue at R1,635M (constant currency growth of 14.25%, midpoint).

2019 adjusted EBITDA at R5,366M or 28.5% of revenue up 300 basis point from 2018.

Margins

Operating expenses were 52% of total revenue versus 57% in Q1 last year, showing considerable leverage. Adjusted-EBITDA margins are steadily rising and are closing in on the company goal of 30%. This year the goal is 28.5%.

Cash

Cash flows are improving considerably although Q1 is the low point because of the payment of annual bonuses. The company generated R23M in cash from operations but it also embarked on R38M in capital expenditures, swinging free cash flow negative R55M (but better than the negative R64M of Q1 2017).

The company doesn't have a history of dilution and even pays a dividend, although the yield is a modest 1.25%.

Valuation

The positive company development and the high overall stockmarket is expressing itself in substantial valuations, although we would argue that on a sales basis, the company is quite cheap for a SaaS company.

Analyst expect an EPS of $0.59 this year, rising to $0.68 in fiscal year 2020.

Conclusion

The company displays solid growth and this is set to continue for the foreseeable future. Growth is quite considerable, subscription revenues grew by 18.4% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

The company keeps getting new big clients (although the speed of their actual deployments differs a great deal), fleet extensions from existing clients, and the popularity of bundled deals, up-sells and premium fleet allows for margin expansion.

If this isn't interrupted by economic problems somewhere (like those in the energy sector 18 months ago) then we can see uninterrupted subscriber, ARPU and margin growth, that is, profits are likely to grow faster than revenues.

Whether the shares are expensive or not depends on where you look. We would argue that on a sales basis, the company is still pretty reasonably priced, but less so on an earnings basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.