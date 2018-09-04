An Explosive Large-Cap Growth Story!

This is the best one that I found.

U.S. Stocks are the only asset class that is working in 2018.

As a professional money manager, I spent about 50 hours this past week fishing as many tributaries of the market as I could. I made a lot of observations during my travels that I believe can be very helpful to investors. s.

There is still only one asset class that is working in the markets. I am not an asset allocator, Instead, I have been parked on this asset class all year long, looking to pull up as many winners as I can until the fish move once again.

I looked at thousands of charts during the week. There are a lot of strong stocks right now, but this is the best growth story that I found all week.

Cloud service provider Box (BOX) traded down almost 10% on August 29th after reporting an earnings beat and record revenue but delivering disappointing forward guidance. This sent many other cloud software-as-a-service or SaaS companies to sell off in sympathy.

But one of my favorite names in the space, ServiceNow (NOW), whose enterprise software integrates with Box, remains on an upward tear after posting blow-out Q2 results. The stock is up more than 52%, YTD.

ServiceNow is a cloud computing company headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. It was founded in 2004 by Fred Luddy, the previous CTO of Peregrine Systems and Remedy Corp based in San Diego.

ServiceNow became a public company in 2012, debuting with a $210 million IPO. Shortly after going public, the company relocated from San Diego to Silicon Valley.

The ServiceNow platform offers enterprise customers an integrated cloud-based solution that simplifies enterprise workflows by automating, predicting, digitizing and optimizing business processes and tasks such as IT, Customer Service, Security Operation, and Human Resources.

The company’s mantra is “We make the world of work, work better for people.” Contrasting Box’s results, ServiceNow’s quarterly results were stellar. The cloud is not dead, it is just floating in another direction. ServiceNow beat and raised their guidance.

The company’s focus on enabling digital transformation in the workplace is driving revenue growth, with the company likely to finish the year with $2.8 billion in sales. Q2 revenue jumped 45% to $631 million thanks to an expanded portfolio of offerings which is being well-received.

Some highlights from the company’s recent Q2 earnings results:

*In Q2, ServiceNow closed 28 deals with annual contract values of more than $1 million, up 47% over last year’s Q2 results;

*Close to half of those million-dollar-plus customers are based outside the U.S.;

*ServiceNow has 575 customers generating more than $1 million in annual revenue;

*The company has doubled the number of customers doing more than $5 million in annual revenue, a number that now stands at 58;

*It has one customer doing $25 million in annual revenue.

Digital transformation is more than a “buzzword”, it is becoming a central priority for companies and C-Suite execs around the globe. And ServiceNow has become a strategic partner of choice to help enable companies digitally transform their enterprise.

So how do the small SaaS vendors such as ServiceNow compete with tech behemoths? They remain hyper-focused on customer success. The company’s offerings boost productivity and allow resources to be optimized by using machine learning and other tools to automate processes and generate cost-savings and increased efficiency.

Looking at former Oracle CCO Bob Evans’ Cloud Wars Newsletter, which each week releases a Cloud Wars Top 10 Ranking, ServiceNow is ranked #7.

As you can see, ServiceNow has quietly become a major player in the cloud wars. Earnings growth over the last five years has averaged a meteoric 190% per year.

Data from Marketsmith.com

From a standing start back in 2012, the company is projected to earn $2.33 per share this year and $3.13 per share next year.

Furthermore, the company is expected to continue growing its earnings at a 26% CAGR over the next 5 years. From these projections, I am able to currently establish a 5-year target price of $335 per share. The stock closed at $196.36 on Friday.

While this is not currently the most undervalued stock around, 190% growers do not come cheaply!

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

I purchased this stock in my Ultra-Growth portfolio back in October of last year. That position is up over 64% since then. I made a new purchase of the stock this past week in my Premier Growth portfolio, as I believe there is still plenty of upside potential from here.

My Best Stocks Now methodology combines valuation with momentum. Let’s have a look at how the stock has done on this front.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

As you can see, the stock has put up some big return numbers over the last 1, 3, and 5 years. It passes my momentum test with flying colors.

When I combine valuation with momentum, ServiceNow is currently ranked #117 overall in my Best Stocks Now Database

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.