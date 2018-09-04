AMD: The Bulls Have Been Right

I could be wrong again, but I don't see much upside at least in the near term for me to take a position now and await a better entry opportunity.

I reflect back on my judgment to see where I had erred to see if there are any learning points to avoid another such miss in the future.

The positive momentum, coupled with the possible reduction in short interest to levels last seen in 2016, could provide further fuel to propel the share price of AMD.

The share price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is hitting levels not seen more than a decade ago. The shares had languished in a narrow range in 2017 and early 2018 while that of peer Nvidia (NVDA) skyrocketed. AMD eventually made up for lost time by climbing nearly vertically from late April this year, at a pace much quicker in dollar terms than what it achieved in 2016 when its shares rose steadily from the trough in the sub-$2 to above $12 toward the end of the year.

AMD data by YCharts

AMD first got my attention in late May when its shares broke out of a year-long flag formation which is a continuation pattern that marks a consolidation period before the previous move, usually a sharp advance or decline, resumes. While such chart patterns are typically used for short-term analysis, the description for the flag formation is ostensibly relevant in this case.

I proceeded to research AMD's latest developments and of course read up articles on Seeking Alpha. Incidentally, Seeking Alpha PRO Managing Editor Daniel Shvartsman had then published a succinct balanced piece assessing the stock from both sides of the "battleground." He noted that 97 articles on AMD were published on Seeking Alpha in the year-to-date period then. This came to be about 20 articles a month, an increase from the 2012-2017 average of 14/month. However, none of the AMD articles were tagged as a specific short idea in 2018 vs. an average of over one short idea a month in prior years.

From the angle of the authors' stand, out of 29 different authors who had published on the stock then, he regarded only two of them as bearish and another four as neutral. The overwhelming tilt to the bullish side implied, to me, that the bull case for AMD was largely well presented already and likely reflected in the price. While AMD's five-year share price appreciation of 670 percent pales in comparison with the 18-fold jump in the share price of Nvidia, it represents a more than five times increase over that of peer Intel Corp (INTC). Looking at a shorter time range, for instance, the three-year period, AMD's performance becomes comparable to that of Nvidia, with both seeing their share price appreciating more than 10 times over the period while Intel could not even muster a doubling in its share price.

NVDA data by YCharts

Having read through most of the recent articles at that point of time, I concurred with the perception that the positive outlook in AMD could have been "priced in," in addition, the cautionary mode in Daniel's conclusion of his assessment with "the story all-in-all seems to have more good to it than bad fundamentally, but more questions to it than answers as far as the stock goes" deterred me from chasing the stock. Alas, to my detriment, that decision has resulted in me missing out on around $10 of potential gains and counting. That would have been a 67 percent return in a short span of three months or a 2.7 times annualized return. I reflect back on my judgment to see where I had erred to see if there are any learning points to avoid another such miss in the future.

Fundamentally, I was taken aback by the lofty price-to-sales ratio of AMD which before the stratospheric climb in July August already was 3x on a trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") basis, and much higher relative to its historical levels. The price consolidation period in 2017 apparently did not help the P/S ratio to improve. While Intel has a similar P/S ratio, it's important to note that at 3x, that has been near its historical average over the five-year period, a stark contrast to AMD.

Although Nvidia sports a P/S ratio several times higher than that of AMD, it bears noting that the former has a much superior free cash flow in spite of spending 4x more in capital expenditures. This was a point reiterated several times by Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, an author whom I follow closely for a fundamentalist point of view, who had a price target at $9 on AMD in May/June, at the time of my research. The huge FCF provides Nvidia with the buffer for many strategic initiatives. It could choose to do share buybacks, invest in more R&D, machinery, or human talent, as well as conduct acquisitions. The same would be hard to achieve at AMD, without an additional capital raising or piling on debt. At Intel, the mega chipmaker never had to worry about cash since it has consistently produced many times more FCF than Nvidia and AMD combined.

Hence, more concretely, I looked at the amount spent by the three chipmakers on R&D expenses and indeed Intel has spent four times more than both Nvidia and AMD combined on a TTM basis. That raised the question if AMD has the capacity to come up with products that are competitive with either Nvidia or Intel and was a key premise of my skepticism over the sustainability of the positive narrative on AMD in the long run. Sure, the company had been taking share in the CPU market, with expected upside as the Epyc server processor rolls out. The question was, what happens when Intel rights its ship?

For instance, we now know that AMD has benefited from Intel's stumbles. Intel's newly-released 14nm processors, the eighth-generation Core U processors codenamed Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake, are reportedly falling short of demand. The processors, which are meant for slim notebooks and tablets, would land AMD a smoother ride on the expected pick up in the global PC market in the second half of 2018. However, it's still dependent on AMD to exploit the opportunity and turn it into a longer-term advantage at the expense of Intel, something that's not guaranteed.

Perhaps what's surer for AMD is the opening in the datacenter market. Wall Street Journal described it as "nothing but upside" for AMD encroaches into Intel’s "long stranglehold" on the business with about 99 percent of server processors sold. This is as Intel has postponed the launch of a server chip based on its newest production process (10nm) until sometime in 2020 or at the earliest, the latter part of 2019, handing AMD another timing advantage.

One of the companies that make chips on behalf of AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), would be producing the latest version of AMD’s Epyc server processor targeted for volume shipping next year. Nomura Instinet analyst Romit Shah estimated that AMD would increase its revenue by one third if it had grabbed just one tenth of Intel’s data-center sales over the past one year. If that indeed materializes, it would go a long way toward reducing its high P/S ratio relative to its historical levels, provided its share price doesn't rise in tandem.

Investor Takeaway

Nvidia bulls came back in full force, sending the stock soaring to new highs just a week after a bearish reading by the market of the company outlook post-FQ2 2019 results announcement sank the share price of Nvidia below its year-long support with strong traded volume. The fast recovery was even more impressive given that it came despite prominent short-selling outfit Citron Research putting forth the argument that Nvidia was “on its way to $200” due to short interest at an all-time low and escalating datacenter competition.

Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective using the chart from Yahoo Finance

The strong showing at Nvidia has further emboldened AMD investors. The market has taken AMD's share price way ahead of the analyst consensus target presently just shy of $18. Analyst Hans Mosesmann at Rosenblatt Securities, an agency-only institutional brokerage, research and investment banking boutique, recently raised his price target on AMD to the Street-high $30 from $27. More target revisions could follow as analysts update their forecasts given the renewed interest in the stock and favorable news flow in recent weeks. The positive momentum could provide further fuel to propel the share price of AMD.

AMD data by YCharts

Another supporting factor for AMD continued share price appreciation is the possibility that its short interest declines further. While the percentage of shares outstanding short has been reduced by around 5 percent from a recent peak, there remains another 5-7 percent to go before it reaches the levels last seen in 2016, when the bullish sentiment in AMD propelled the share price up more than five times during the year.

AMD data by YCharts

The risk/reward balance is certainly tilted to the risk side now compared to earlier in the year. I could be wrong again but I don't see much upside at least in the near term for me to take a position now. While I made the mistake of being too cautious a few months back, I'm contented enough at this point to learn from the episode and await a better entry opportunity.

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. For further reading, my write up regarding Nvidia's post-result share price reaction might be of interest to you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.