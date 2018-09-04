Bank Of Nova Scotia: Investors Should Look Beyond Near-Term Weakness

Investment Thesis

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) (TSX:BNS) delivered mediocre earnings results in Q3 2018. However, we believe investors should look beyond its near-term weakness and focus on future growth opportunities. Its projected C$200 to C$250 million of integration costs will help drive better operating efficiency and result in significant synergies. In addition, the bank is expected to benefit from Latin America’s strong economic growth this year due to its strong presence in the region. The bank is currently undervalued. It also has a good track record of dividend growth in the past.

Source: YCharts

Bank of Nova Scotia’s mediocre Q3 2018 earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia reported mediocre third quarter results on August 28, 2018. The company missed the consensus revenue estimate but met the consensus adjusted EPS estimate. Its revenue only grew by 3% year over year while its adjusted EPS increased by 5% year over year. One bright spot in its earnings is Bank of Nova Scotia’s double-digit earnings growth in its International segment. In Q3 2018, the bank delivered C$715 million of earnings in its International segment (or 16% year over year). As a result of its mediocre earnings, the company’s share price slid from C$78.3 per share to C$75.53 per share at the end of August 31, 2018.

Investors should look beyond its near-term weakness

Near-term weakness due to its acquisitions

One major reason why Bank of Nova Scotia’s EPS declined in Q3 2018 from a year ago was mainly due to a number of one-time items related to the many acquisitions this year. The adjusted EPS of C$1.76 was actually a growth of about 5% year over year. Management also expects that there will continue to be some integration costs, as the bank still needs to close a few acquisitions (see table below). The bank estimates that there will be about C$200 to C$250 million of integration costs in its fiscal 2019 and 2020. The expenses will be linear (e.g. 50% in 2019 and another 50% in 2020). Management expects that these acquisitions will have an accretion of about C$0.15 per share in fiscal 2020.

Source: Q3 2018 Investor Presentation

Operational efficiency can be achieved

While integration costs can result in a decline in its earnings, it should result in significant synergies. For example, Bank of Nova Scotia expects about C$150 million to C$180 million synergies for its BBVA Chile acquisition (about C$50 million to C$70 million in the first year, and reach the high end of its C$150 million to C$180 million on the first two years of the acquisition). We believe Bank of Nova Scotia can improve its overall efficiency through back-end systems improvement. However, investors should keep in mind that the bank has done 6 acquisitions in a short period of time. Hence, there is a risk that the entire integration might take longer than originally anticipated.

Like all other major banks in Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia also has been investing heavily on technology and digital banking. While this investment will drag down its margin in the near-term (e.g. expenses in its global banking division went up 3% year over year), it should help improve its operating efficiency in the long-term. In addition, investment in digital banking actually helps to increase customer engagements.

Exposure to higher-growth emerging markets in Latin America

About 50% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue comes from its international operations (mostly in Latin America). In fact, the company has a strong presence in Latin America especially in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The nice thing about Latin America is that the region’s economic growth rate is much higher than in Canada. As can be seen from the table below, economic growth rates in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia are expected to exceed Canada and the United States in 2019. In addition, the recent trade agreement between Mexico and the United States will be beneficial to Mexico’s economy. This should help Bank of Nova Scotia grow its business in Mexico.

Source: Q3 2018 Investor Presentation

Bank of Nova Scotia is Fairly Valued

The table below shows the P/E ratios of Bank of Nova Scotia and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Bank of Nova Scotia’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 10.7x is slightly below the average P/E ratio of its Canadian peers. It is also slightly below its 5-year average of 11.1x. Similarly, Bank of Nova Scotia’s price to 2019 EPS ratio of 10x is also slightly below the average of its Canadian peers. The table indicates that Bank of Nova Scotia is slightly undervalued.

Share Price (C$) on Aug 31 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year P/E Ratio (Forward) National Bank of Canada $65.31 $5.97 10.9 $6.37 10.3 9.9 Scotiabank (BNS) $75.53 $7.05 10.7 $7.52 10.0 11.1 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $106.97 $9.00 11.9 $9.68 11.1 11.2 TD Bank (TD) $78.65 $6.43 12.2 $6.85 11.5 11.6 Royal Bank (RY) $103.66 $8.53 12.2 $9.05 11.5 11.6 CIBC (CM) $122.30 $12.29 10.0 $12.63 9.7 10.1 Average 11.3 10.7 10.9

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

Bank of Nova Scotia has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past decade. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend has increased significantly from a quarterly dividend of near C$0.5 per share in 2011 to C$0.85 per share today. The bank’s dividend yield has typically been in the range of 3.5% to 4.3% except during the financial crisis in 2018 and early 2016. As can be seen, its trailing twelve months yield of 4.26% is on the high end of its yield range in the past 10 years.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Nearly 50% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s operations are outside of Canada (primarily in Latin America). While Latin America provides better growth potential than Canada, the region’s economy is much more volatile. In addition, there is also foreign exchange risk involved especially due to the debt load in many Latin American countries.

Investor Takeaway

Despite Bank of Nova Scotia’s recent share weakness, we believe investors should look beyond its near-term. The acquisitions and integration costs will actually help the bank deliver better performance in 2~3 years from now. The bank is currently slightly undervalued. We believe Bank of Nova Scotia is a good investment choice for investors with long-term investment horizon. We believe any share price pullback will be a good buying opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.