JD: CEO's Arrest In The #MeToo Era

To me, it also raises questions about whether Richard Liu should remain as CEO. It is one of the most high-profile #MeToo issues that China has faced.

This is very bad for the firm, particularly ahead of the Singles' Day shopping event. Alibaba will likely take full advantage of JD.com’s bad press.

JD.com CEO Richard Liu was arrested in Minnesota on sexual misconduct claims. He has since been released and returned to China.

First, I should start by saying that, at the time of writing, no charges have been made against JD.com (JD) founder and CEO Richard Liu, and he has returned to China. For those unfamiliar with the details surrounding his arrest, the FT has a succinct summary.

Mugshot of JD.com founder and CEO Richard Liu. Source: Associated Press

Details of what he is alleged to have done aside (vehemently denied by the company), it’s important for investors to consider the possible ramifications and their respective likelihoods. As far as I’m concerned, there’s no good that can come out of this.

Alibaba will have a field day

It’s no secret that Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com are fierce rivals when it comes to ecommerce. It’s very common to see one subtly criticizing the other in marketing campaigns, plastered all over metro stations and online. Alibaba has had its problems – its Taobao platform was the original haven for counterfeit products, before the company cleaned it up – and JD.com has long marketed itself as the platform to buy genuine products. Likewise, Alibaba has been quick to do the same to JD.com.

This weekend’s events are big ammunition for Alibaba, especially as preparations are being made for the Singles' Day shopping event – the world’s largest one-day online shopping event. I fully expect Alibaba to take advantage, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the firm specifically targeting female users.

China in the #MeToo era

Even if charges aren’t filed, Richard Liu’s reputation is damaged. The FT article referenced in the first paragraph remarks how this isn’t the first time a sexual misconduct charge has been associated with Richard Liu, and he is a married father. Irrespective of the specific details, it’s fair to say that it’s the type of situation he shouldn’t be getting himself into.

Let’s look at this from another angle. If this had happened to the founder and CEO of a US firm, would they be pressured into resigning? CBS (CBS) CEO Les Moonves is facing serious pressure to resign after recent sexual misconduct allegations, with Business Insider writing that he must be fired by CBS.

China has been slow to have its own #MeToo movement – as have other east Asian countries – but momentum is building. Government censors have found it difficult to censor the “rice rabbit” emojis on social media (the Chinese pronunciation of rice sounding like Me and rabbit Too), but having one of the country’s tech stars embroiled in a sexual misconduct claim thrusts the movement into uncharted territory. This story won’t go away; it is the top of all social media searches, news sites and public discussion. In addition, in what is unfortunate timing, the firm’s VP of international corporate affairs resigned on Friday 31st August in order to take on a role at Hillhouse Capital. Whoever has taken over will have no time to settle into the role.

I therefore believe questions should be raised about whether Richard Liu should remain as CEO of JD.com. Ecommerce rival Alibaba successfully made the transition as Jack Ma stepped aside as CEO, albeit under much different circumstances. Richard Liu doesn’t have the same reputation as Jack Ma – if you’ve seen Alibaba’s Singles' Day TV extravaganza, you’ll realize that no one does – so there wouldn’t be as much of a risk to the business. It would also be an effective way quash the concerns that investors may have: Richard Liu remains as Chairman, while a new CEO is brought in.

Would a change at the top work out?

There may be further reason why it could be best for Richard Liu to resign as CEO, while remaining in the boardroom. JD.com struggles to be profitable, and has to rely on large non-GAAP adjustments in order to break even every quarter.

GAAP and non-GAAP net margin to ordinary shareholders. Source: JD.com investor relations

In addition, I have doubts over the direction of the firm’s push into convenience stores. I’ll discuss it further in another report later this week, but it’s an unusual move for JD.com, particularly as consumer demand is moving away from brick and mortar and more towards rapid home delivery. For example, start-ups such as Fresh-Fresh and Meiri Youxian have gained huge popularity because they delivery fresh produce and convenience store products from their storage facilities within two hours, essentially skipping the convenience store.

A JD.com branded convenience store. Source: QQ.com

In just over two months, the biggest single-day shopping event in the world will take place – Singles' Day – which is where Chinese ecommerce firms post their biggest sales, and why the fourth quarter always has the biggest revenues. I am now concerned about JD.com’s performance because, as stated above, this news about Richard Liu will be used against JD.com by its competitors.

The reality of Liu’s ownership

Debating whether he should resign or not is very different to debating whether he would or not. With large investments from the likes of Walmart (WMT) and Google (GOOG), Richard Liu’s holding in JD.com amounts to 15.5%, but controls 79% of the voting rights. There is, curiously, also a provision in the firm’s IPO prospectus stating that he would still be considered capable of running the company should he be confined against his will.

In previous reports, I have always stated that JD.com should be in any investor’s portfolio aiming to benefit from Chinese consumption growth, along with Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). However, I am turning neutral on JD on the back of this weekend’s events. I believe there will be longer-term ramifications, even if no legal action is taken.

Richard Liu’s resignation as CEO would be a major win for corporate governance in China; a country that has struggled to embrace the #MeToo movement. However, I won’t hold my breath.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.