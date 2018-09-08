Newcrest Mining: Attractively Priced Compared To Its Gold Producer Peers

Newcrest has been taking strategic stakes in three other junior mining companies, and appears to be looking at external growth.

One of those hubs is currently losing money, hiding the fantastic performance of the two other production centers.

Introduction

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) is a large Australian copper-gold company with an average production of in excess of 2.3 million ounces of gold and in excess of 150 million pounds of copper. This ‘mini-Barrick Gold’ is focusing on just three substantial mining hubs as its three largest mines account for in excess of 90% of the gold production. This indeed is a very ‘concentrated’ story, and a hiccup at one of the mines could have a major impact on the entire company’s performance.

Despite being a multi-million ounce producer, Newcrest Mining hasn’t shown interest to get a full listing on an American exchange. Although there is some liquidity on its OTC listing, I would strongly recommend to use the ASX as primary exchange to trade in Newcrest stock (the ticker symbol in Australia is NCM). The average daily volume in Australia is 2.5 million shares. The current market capitalization is US$10.6 B, using the current USD/AUD exchange rate. Newcrest reports its financial results in US Dollar, which will also be the base currency throughout this article.

Newcrest Mining is also part of the iShares MSCI Australia (EWA) with a 1.07% Weight.

A good performance in FY 2018 strengthens the balance sheet

Despite a hiccup at the Cadia mine in Australia (see later), Newcrest Mining can be happy with its financial performance. The revenue increased to $3.56B resulting in a gross profit of $813M. The net income did decrease by almost 35% due to a $269M impairment charge on the Telfer gold mine in Australia. This impairment charge didn’t really come as a surprise considering Telfer has been a marginal performer for a few years now (see later).

Source: financial results

The net attributable income of US$202M or US$0.26 per share doesn’t sound impressive at all, but we shouldn’t forget the result was impacted by the $269M impairment charge as well as an additional $87M write-down on the value of its assets. These are non-cash charges, and I was hoping Newcrest cash flow statements would provide more clarity about the abilities of the mines to generate a positive free cash flow.

Source: financial results

Newcrest reported an operating cash flow of $1.46B (excluding changes in the working capital position) and after making an additional adjustment to the tune of $50M for the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid, Newcrest generated an operating cash flow of $1.4B. Newcrest spent a net amount of $833M on ‘investing activities’, but this also includes A) investments in associates (see later) and B) growth capex.

If we would just take the sustaining capex ($250M) and the production stripping capex ($150M) into account, deducting the $400M capex bill from the $1.4B operating cash flow results in a free cash flow result of $980. If you would also deduct the non-expensed exploration costs ($72M), the sustaining free cash flow would be $910M. But considering the company already included a $60M exploration expense in its income statement, you could argue the $72M in capitalized exploration expenses are focusing on growth.

In excess of $400M of the $1B was spent on acquiring stakes in other companies (Azucar Minerals, Lundin Gold and Solgold) and growth capex ($141M). The remainder was paid as a dividend and added to the balance sheet.

That balance sheet remains incredibly strong. With a gross cash position of $953M and $2B in debt, the net debt of this company is just over $1B, the net debt/EBITDA ratio remains firmly below 1. That being said, there also is a deferred tax liability of approximately 1 billion dollars but given the general shape of the balance sheet, this shouldn’t be worrisome at all.

Source: company presentation

Selling Telfer?

Despite the excellent overall performance, Newcrest might have to initiate a strategic review of the Telfer project, as it isn’t making any money on it at $1200 gold. In FY 2018, Telfer had a negative EBIT and with an all-in sustaining cost of $1260/oz, the only thing this project is doing is creating jobs.

Source: press release

And looking at the guidance for the current financial year, it doesn’t look like things will improve. The all-in sustaining cost at Telfer is estimated to be $550M, and when you divide this result by the production guidance of 430,000 ounces of gold (the mid-point of the guidance), the AISC will remain above $1250/oz. Telfer is a marginal producer at best, and nothing more than a call option on the gold price right now.

Newcrest will use the cash to fund the expansion of the Cadia project

Newcrest has recently reopened the Cadia mine after the wall of a tailings dam collapsed earlier this year. It took Newcrest several months before it was able to return to full production, and this has had an impact on the company’s FY 2018 results. However, now the mine has returned to its full production rate at 30 million tonnes per year, Newcrest continues to advance its plans to expand the mine and has now released the results of a pre-feasibility study.

Newcrest plans to go underground and apply a block cave mining model, and estimates an initial capex of US$598M (although Cadia is located in Australia, Newcrest reports its financial results and its economics in US Dollar, which makes our lives easier) and expects this to be sufficient to keep the mill filled at an average annual throughput of 33 million tonnes (which is in excess of 90,000 tonnes per day). There definitely won’t be a shortage of ore, as the Cadia Expansion plans are expecting to mine almost 1.4 billion tonnes of rock, for a 45 year mine life. The ore will have an average grade of 0.3% copper and 0.49 g/t gold. That’s indeed low-grade for a mine, and that’s why Newcrest needs to unlock the benefits from economies of scale.

Source: press release

Using a gold price of $1250/oz and a copper price of $3 per pound and a discount rate of 5%, the after-tax NPV will be $887M with a payback period of 8 years. The relatively long payback period actually hides the money-making capacity of the Cadia expansion plans. The NPV is just a fraction of the expected after-tax net free cash flow (undiscounted), which is estimated to be US$10.6B. The compounded discount rate makes it sounds less impressive as the cash flows towards the end of the 45 year mine life are being discounted by a factor of 7-8, even though the discount rate is low.

Considering the relatively low cost of the expansion (the initial capex is just a fraction of the annual sustaining free cash flow) and the very long mine life, there’s very little doubt Newcrest will go ahead with this expansion.

Investment thesis

I like Newcrest’s approach and the focus on very specific long-life projects. The Lihir mine (and Wafi Golpu development project in papua New Guinea should be seen as higher-risk projects, but the Cadia and Telfer mines in Australia make up for this. Newcrest also appears to be looking for new projects overseas as it has taken a strategic stake in a Mexico focused exploration company, and increased its stake in SolGold (which is successfully exploring for copper-gold porphyry deposits in Ecuador) to almost 15%.

As Newcest also invested a quarter of a billion in Lundin Gold (which is also Ecuador focused), it looks like Newcrest is very interested in the mineral potential of the country and I wouldn’t rule out an acquisition there as Newcrest obviously has the technical and operational know-how to advance and develop those types of large low-grade copper-gold systems.

Considering its free cash flow of $910M (including capitalized exploration expenses) and its strong balance sheet, Newcrest appears to be very attractive. Sure, the $910M in FCF was generated at an average received gold price of $1285/oz, but at $1200 gold the sustaining free cash flow should still be approximately $750M, or almost US$1 per share. And this 7% free cash flow yield would put it ahead of most of its senior competitors.

