How Tesla Can Win

With different leadership the business could do well. How well?

The biggest problem comes from Elon Musk acting like it's still a $100m company where it's easy to cover up big risks.

I've been short Tesla since last year -- around the time that a few of my friends bought shares "just in case it does really well". Sometimes that short has made me look smart (when the price went to $250). Sometimes it's made me look dumb (when the price went to $380).

I've held on and shorted a few more shares here and there. I'm aware of the risk and very well prepared if the stock price goes up by several multiples. I won't be quick to close out just because of a 20% (or 50%) increase in the price.

As more news comes out I only get more confident in my position. Even the possibility of a buyout at a much higher price made me short some more shares because the context hinted at a high level of risk.

But one thing does bother me about my short position: Tesla actually does have a lot of strengths. Specifically it has a great brand and it's currently ahead of the competition, although they are catching up.

If that brand is managed well it might actually start to make a profit. It might even justify the current market cap or a higher one. I wouldn't go so far as to say that it could reach $4,000 a share (which is based on assumptions that seem detached from the way businesses and humans work). But what could it do?

Here's a recovery plan:

1. Hire a new CEO/Chairman

The business simply needs to be run differently. Tesla is reaching a point similar to Uber in 2016 where it's obvious that there are serious problems and the CEO has done nothing to stop them.

I think Uber's board is much more independent and had the power to replace the CEO. For Tesla it will be harder. That's why the board also needs to be changed so it's not simply following along with Elon's decisions.

I'm not sure if one person could fill both roles. It might be better to have two people who can bring different backgrounds and perspectives. The CEO could be a really solid operator while the chairman could be someone who can take a wider vision of the future of the industry -- maybe someone who's not directly from the manufacturing world and is capable of seeing how ride-sharing and self-drifing will change our behavior.

Where would Elon Musk be left? I think head of engineering or head of product could be a good role so he can continue building on the vision that has made Tesla cars so desirable. His drive to create innovative vehicles has given Tesla billions of dollars of free PR and a loyal fan base. If that's channeled in the right direction it could still do a lot.

The important thing is that he would report to the CEO who could shoot down ideas that are not practical. At the same time the CEO would have to recognize that Tesla customers want a cutting edge, innovative car. This organizational structure would help to balance both needs.

2. Raise $5 - 7B by issuing equity

This has been put off for far too long. The stock price is a lot more generous than any business can reasonably expect. At this point replacing the CEO could boost the share price a bit so the money has to be raised before it's too late.

This would help to cover potential bond redemptions as well as rebuilding the manufacturing and dealing with ongoing negative cashflow. Then the number 1 priority is getting to positive cashflow. Some restriction of R&D might be necessary to do that.

Depending on the share price this should be a 10 - 20% dilution of existing shareholders. The normal volatility of the stock price is much higher than that so it's a small price to pay for a much bigger chance of survival and success.

3. Hire manufacturing executives with experience at major automakers

Despite grandiose claims, Tesla has so far failed in nearly every instance to operate in a way that is more efficient than other automakers. We've already seen an admission that completely automating the factories was a bad idea. That may have wasted billions of dollars and years of valuable time.

It's time to shelve those plans and take what is available today, which is far better than Tesla's current level of operations. The business needs a whole suite of people who have experience and know how to make the factory productive and profitable. They need the power to overrule anyone who was involved in building completely robotic factories.

4. Direct these executives to implement the current state of the art and steadily reduce costs

The only way to correct this situation is with a hard shift towards what works today. The car itself is already innovative enough and it may well be cheaper to produce that conventional cars since it has less parts and Tesla's workforce is not tied to legacy models.

Just combining that with current manufacturing techniques would give Tesla an avantage. With that advantage they could sell more cars and make more profits, giving them the money and time to experiment with new manufacturing techniques. The new CEO would have to make that a distant second priority behind making cars reliably and profitably.

Once they have gotten Tesla to the level of other car makers, they can start looking for incremental cost savings. While there were many reservations for the Model 3, a lot of those customers were expecting a lower price point that would not be profitable today. Cost control is critical to fulfill Tesla's potential.

There may be a need to delay some customer deliveries to update the production lines. The executives will need to balance the losses from production today against the cost of dissatisfied customers who have to wait longer. Doing this today should be painful but feasible. In 12 to 18 months it may be a lot harder because competition is coming.

The CEO will have to set out a plan with clear milestones and then start hitting the early ones to build customer confidence.

5. Cut back on unnecessary R&D

Tesla should not be spending billions of dollars to develop new models or features that barely work when it hasn't proven the ability to survive with its current designs.

This might require licensing existing technologies from other companies to supplement features such as driver-assistance software. I recently rented a Lincoln car that had very nice features for following-distance (it was kind of fun to turn the dial and watch the car speed up or slow down), emergency braking warnings (which was useful at least once while I was checking the map), and lane-keeping (which I never figured out before I had to return it). GM seems to be doing quite well and of course Waymo has a lead in self-driving. Tesla can improve its chances of survival by licensing existing technologies that work instead of spending more.

6. Refresh the Model S and Model X designs

As pointed out by Motorhead in a recent article, these designs are nearing the point where most automakers would do a complete overhaul. With competition increasing, Tesla can't afford to rely on something that's over 5 years old. A magician that only has one act doesn't put on a very good show. The audience is growing restless and they're starting to hear something happening outside the Tesla theatre.

7. Follow the original master plan

With more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing the Model 3 could sell in larger volumes (especially at lower prices) and produce a profit. Updating the Model S and Model X could increase their contribution.

Tesla could use this to further solidify their hold on those market segments with further upgrades, cost improvements, and related models. The minimal investment required for these could increase profits substantially. This is essentially what Elon Musk laid out a decade ago.

Once Tesla is a profitable and dominant business, it could expand into other segments where its advantages carry over.

Financial Impact

What would we see on the business side if this happened? I don't know enough about auto manufacturing or Tesla's current operations to be sure. But here are a couple of scenarios.

First there would be the share dilution. Let's assume the worst case of 20%.

Obviously Tesla's financial position would be greatly improved with the infusion of cash. Another $7b would give them more breathing room, with $1.15b in bonds due by March.

We could assume $1 - 2b in spending to put more reliable manufacturing in place (the rest could secure debt payments and be held in reserve for retooling, redesigning the old models, and expansion). And this might take anywhere from 3 - 12 months.

Once it gets to that point let's assume the Model S and Model X gross profits keep growing at 10% per year. Optimistically Tesla might be able to cut SG&A and R&D costs in half and then have them grow only 5% per year.

For the Model 3 there is a wider range of scenarios. Here are a few suggested ones:

Low case Intermediate High case Sales/year (units) 200,000 350,000 500,000 ASP ($) 45,000 40,000 37,000 Gross Profit ($m) 900 1,138 1,250

Let's take a fairly optimistic view and assume that Model 3 sales grow 25% per year from these levels for the next 5 years, with the efficiencies of scale being offset by scaling costs so that gross margins remain the same.

If you take the first half of 2018 and apply these changes you get a net profit of $46m - $396m in the first year after completing the transition. Over 5 years that could grow to $2.1b - $3.0b in net profits depending on sales growth and cost control.

But remember that initial transition won't be done instantly. It will take time to reorganize the people and the factories. I don't know if that would be 3 months or as long as a year. The growth would likely only start at that point.

Other automakers tend to trade at P/E ratios of around 6 - 8x, but Tesla might get up to 20x depending on investor optimism based on future growth. Assuming a range of 10 - 20x in 5 years from now, these assumptions could result in a present value of $85.95 - $243.16 per share today.

This is based on the earnings multiple plus the present value of earnings until then, discounted at 7% per year. If you assume better cost reductions then the value per share could be quite a bit higher (maybe even close to $1,000 per share).

Where does this take Tesla?

With a consistent cashflow the company has a much better chance of being able to issue bonds again. They might even be able to reduce their $600m/year interest expense which would help earnings and further increase the stock price. Then again growth at this scale would probably require much more capital which would mean more borrowing.

When the time is right to develop new models they could announce their plans with bond financing lined up for a large part of the cost, and then issue a smaller amount of equity as the share price rises in response. This should make it easy to finance growth on reasonable terms.

If the company acts now and executes well I think all of this would be possible. However there is more and more competition from established automakers coming every year. The savings from the cost of fuel are still relatively small so Tesla competes on factors such as style, cost, and exclusivity.

Other companies can bring strong competition on style and cost, and exclusivity won't hold up if Tesla keeps increasing production. Maybe Elon Musk can come up with some bold new designs to stay ahead, and a good CEO can implement them in a profitable way. That could be a viable way to fight off competition.

There may be a way that the Tesla brand can be even more valuable than what I've outlined here, but this already takes aggressive changes to what Tesla is doing right now. Assuming they somehow manage to do all of this, how much more can they accomplish?

The calculations are complicated by other details like leasing and ZEV credits that can affect income. Of course I'd be interested to hear other perspectives on what changes could be possible and what result this would have on the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.