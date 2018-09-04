AMD: The Best Is Yet To Come

The main topic of this article is to show the current wafer supply agreement is no longer viable. GlobalFoundries giving up 7nm and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) moving to 7nm (combined with purchase obligations and fines) combine to make the agreement outdated. AMD might have a hard time meeting its agreed upon obligations of wafer purchases in 2020, as the bulk of its 14/12nm products begin to shift to 7nm (with the main ramp up in mid to late 2019). Thus, an alteration of the agreement will occur.

A Global Shake Up

GlobalFoundries announced it was abandoning the 7nm fight recently. This is obviously going to impact AMD, as they have supply wafer agreements where AMD must buy a certain amount of wafers per quarter from GF. The GF exit may not be a bad thing, but we need to examine if the GF deal is beneficial to AMD or if it will benefit AMD to move to TSMC (TSM) for the long haul.

Current WSA Agreement

The 6th Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) between AMD and GF "contains clauses that extend to December 2020 (the overall agreement terminates in 2024). These clauses give AMD the ability to contract out work to other foundries, but it comes at an expense in the form of fees: AMD must pay GF a fee for every wafer they contract out.

AMD also must meet volume obligations per: "If the Company does not meet the annual wafer purchase target for any calendar year, the Company will be required to pay to GF a portion of the difference between the Company's actual wafer purchases and the wafer purchase target for that year."

The "So What?"

Here's where we get to some meat... so pay attention. The following paragraph breaks down how much AMD is paying GF for its wafers, as well as fees they incur. (While you are reading this - remember - the bulk of AMD CPUs, GPUs, etc., are going to 7nm in 2019).

"The Company's total purchases from GF related to wafer manufacturing, research and development activities, and others for the - six months - ended June 30, 2018, and July 1, 2017, were $781 million and $442 million."

It goes on to outside wafer purchases and the fines which are included in the numbers above via:

"Included in the total purchases for the six months ending June 30, 2018, are amounts related to the volume of certain wafers purchased from another wafer foundry. As of June 30, 2018, and December 30, 2017, the amount payable to GF was $269 million and $241 million, respectively, included in Payables to related parties on the company's condensed consolidated balance sheets.

$781m total - $269m fine = 512 million in GoFo wafers for Q1 / Q2 (2018)

$442m - $241m fine = $201 million in GoFo wafers for Q3 / Q4 (2017)

Assuming I'm reading this correctly, AMD is paying GoFo hundreds of millions in fines for using TSMC and others. Assuming that 7nm is introduced this year for Vega Enterprise, Ryzen 2, and the server chip Rome (all on 7nm) in mid 2019 - that leaves AMD having to pay a LOT of other foundry fines and wafer difference fines to meet the purchase obligations between AMD and GF.

Future Purchase Obligations: This brings us to the last point, future purchase obligations. AMD must buy the following amounts from GF for the listed years or face fines.

2018 = $772 million (for the remainder of the year in purchase obligations)

2019 = $992 million

2020 = $780 million

Going back to the WSA, it will have to be renegotiated. With GF throwing in the 7nm towel and AMD moving to 7nm hardcore, it might be very difficult for AMD to meet its targets with GF. Expect some change here, but it will be for the better. Once AMD moves away from GF in 2024 (or the agreement is amended), fine upon fine might disappear. This obviously improves the financial health and obligations of the company. Of course moving the bulk of its production to TSMC caries its own set of single source risk, but I digress.

Conclusion -- The Best Is Yet To Come

AMD moving away from the GF deal will save AMD money in the short term because it will not have to make sure its chips work at both foundries. In the mid term, around 2020, if the WSA is not amended, AMD will pay large fines and wafer obligation costs. However, I just do not see how the WSA will not be amended. Simply put, it has to change due to GF abandoning 7nm.

How I'm Playing It

We increased our long position this morning by buying April $30 calls, as well as increasing our Jan 2020 $25 calls and opening positions in the Jan 2020 $30 calls. A very few entertainment / gamble $26 puts were sold that expire this week. Note that options are not for the faint of heart and are dangerous. If you need investment advice please consult your broker.

Lagniappe

VEGA 7nm can do ray tracing (if it's on dedicated hardware is anyone's guess).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, TSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Besides common stock, I am also long the various contracts listed in the article.