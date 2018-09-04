Nutanix: A Singular Lesson In Misreading The Obvious

Q1 guidance was said to be disappointing and indeed the headlines looked like a guide-down. Looking a bit further suggests that the company was guiding up and by a noticeable amount.

How headlines can mess up your investment day

One of the worst headlines an investor in hyper-growth tech can read is that one of his/her holdings has reduced guidance and is gapping down. What could possibly have induced corporate management to conclude that the environment had worsened? Or has the company encountered a sales execution issue or is the guide-down a sandbag? But I am inclined to imagine, that even worse for many holders of Nutanix (NTNX) shares might be the realization that the so-called headline of "guide-down" really is exactly wrong - and, in fact, the company was using its guidance to represent the strength of its business and Friday's share price action was based on a mistaken premise. In fact, that is the case as I will explore in the balance of this article. Nutanix reported a blow-out quarter and raised its growth metric noticeably above the prior consensus. It does take a bit of digging and interpretation to find the details, but really not all that much.

Nutanix shares reacted sharply to a headline that while technically correct, was actually precisely inaccurate. Overall, the shares were down more than 7% on Friday, although the shares were up by more than 15% for the month of August compared to a net change during the month of 8% for the IGV.

Looking at year-to-date performance, Nutanix shares are up by 62% when compared to the increase in the IGV of 28%. I think that it is this gap in year to date performance between Nutanix and the IGV that has and will likely continue to influence share price performance, even when news items, objectively considered are positive.

There are doubtless some readers who believe that Nutanix shares are overvalued or excessively risky. In my opinion, Nutanix shares are an outlier in terms of valuation because they are quite cheap. In fact, the number of software companies that have growth rates of greater than 50%, revenues of more than $1 billion, and 80% or higher gross margins are not going to cost any reader much, if anything at all, in the way of fingers or toes. And if there are many software vendors that have such a rich and varied product portfolio, at the scale of this company, they do not leap readily to mind.

I own Nutanix shares and have done so for a considerable time period - indeed most of the very short life of this company as a public vendor. And I did choose to bulk up on my holdings Friday. I think when investors are given the chance to buy a position in a company whose growth acceleration is palpable at a discount, then it is an opportunity not to be ignored. Nutanix is a category leader in hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and that remains its heartland and the source of many of its new customers. But the company has already broadened its product offering substantially, and it is using its liquid resources, as well as internal development, to substantially expand its footprint in the market and to pursue an ever-rising TAM for its set of offerings.

The company is now just a few months from releasing the first incarnation of its Xi technology in general release. Xi has the potential, I believe, to augment the base of the company meaningfully and is clearly not yet included in any operational projections. For readers interested in a more technical evaluation of Xi and its role in the IT infrastructure space than I can provide in this article, I have provided the link to a general purpose article on the subject.

I will comment a bit more about Xi and the space it is to enter later in this article, but amongst the other positive elements of the conference call, the indication of progress in the release of Xi was a highlight - at least for this writer. And so too was the company's reaffirmation of 3-year growth targets of between 40-45% in terms of bookings and revenue growth. Again, there are very few companies, and certainly none with the valuation of this one, that have chosen to forecast that level of growth, over that time scale with 80%+ gross margins from a billion dollar revenue base.

Just what did Nutanix actually announce

I will call what Nutanix reported a blow-out, but it might be well to have some points of reference before trying to draw a conclusion regarding the company's operational performance. At the headline level, the company reported revenues about 2% above the prior consensus. Service and support revenues grew by 49% to $268 million, while service and support billings, which I consider to be the most significant metric to consider in evaluating the progress of Nutanix grew by 66% to $359 million. Adding back the zero-margin pass through revenues of $95 million show that apples to apples revenue growth was 58%. Perhaps the most important comparative metric to consider was that total billings for the quarter reached $395 million compared to the prior analyst consensus of $372 million.

In addition, the company wound up eliminating hardware revenue at a cadence greater than had been forecast. Hardware revenue has had for Nutanix has zero gross margins; as a result of the change in mix, and the over-attainment in service and support revenue, gross margins were almost 78% compared to a prior forecast of 73-74%. And that difference drove the significant over-attainment on the earnings line with a reported loss of $.11/share compared to the prior forecast made by the company of $.20-.22. The company doesn't forecast all of the metrics that it reports. But looking at the ones it does forecast and considering the other important metrics that provide insight into the health of the business suggest that this quarter's attainment really was significantly greater than planned levels and greater by what I would consider a substantial amount.

The company added almost 1000 new customers to its base; it now has 10,610 customers. It booked the largest transaction in its history with a DoD user this past quarter, who signed a $20 million deal. That particular deal produced $12 million of deferred revenue; the company recognized $8 million or just 2% of its total revenues from the transaction last quarter. While not explicitly a correlation, it seems that as Nutanix sells larger deals to larger users, its bookings growth is coming in noticeably above forecast and that more of those bookings are being recorded as deferred revenues rather than recognized at the time of an installation.

The company continues to see adoption of its hypervisor offering, a key component of its competitive positioning. Last quarter, 35% of its new nodes were shipped with the Nutanix hypervisor compared to 33% of nodes the prior quarter. Hypervisor adoption obviously drives larger deal sizes and goes a long way in solidifying long-term customer engagement. And the cohort analysis that Nutanix provides showed that its repeat purchase rate amongst its global 2000 customers rose to 10.1X from 9.6X in the year-earlier quarter. That said, there are still many large users NOT yet using Nutanix including half of the Forbes global 10 and 34 of the Forbes Global 100.

As mentioned, the non-GAAP loss came at $0.11 per share compared to the prior First Call consensus forecast of a loss of $.22 per share. The company's GAAP operating expenses grew by 41% year on year; greater than the increase in reported revenue but significantly below the increase of 49% in product and support revenues. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $256 million, consistent with the company's prior forecast and up by 10% sequentially compared to the 17% sequential growth in adjusted revenues, after eliminating pass through hardware.

The company generated a small, but noticeable positive result in terms of cash flow last quarter. Operating cash flow was up markedly from year-earlier results, and free cash flow was a positive as compared to a negative in the year-earlier period. The company's cash flow benefitted from the very substantial level of deferred revenue growth which grew by $90 million or 17% sequentially and by 72% year on year.

The guide-down that wasn't or looking at what Nutanix is actually forecasting

Did Nutanix really guide-down? I think most readers who take a careful look at the numbers will come to the conclusion that the headline writers got it wrong. But first the specifics. Prior to the earnings release, the First Call consensus for this present quarter had been for revenues of $309 million and a non-GAAP EPS loss of $.23. The company has now forecast that it will generate revenues of $295-310 million with a non-GAAP EPS loss of $.26-.28. That looks like a guide-down and that is the way it was reported. However…

Nutanix also forecasts some other significant components of its expected financial performance that are probably of more importance in understanding the outlook for the company and in evaluating how it is doing versus prior expectations. The company forecast that it would achieve bookings growth of 50-55% in the current quarter. That compares to a prior consensus expectation for 50% bookings growth.

The company also forecast that its hardware component of total revenues would fall to 5-6% of the total compared to a prior forecast of 7%. This reduced the amount of revenue the company will report at the mid-point by about $6 million. And the company forecast that it would have a bill to revenue ratio of 1.26X compared to the prior consensus forecast by analysts of 1.21X. Essentially, the company is forecasting that while its bookings growth is accelerating compared to prior expectations, more of those bookings will be recognized in revenue over time, rather than up-front. This results in about $12 million less revenue and less gross margin as well, than otherwise would be the case.

Finally, it should be noted that the CFO commented that as Nutanix has grown and as its orders have become larger, the company has seen a more seasonal factor in its revenues and bookings. Basically, the growth forecasted in Q1 is happening despite a seasonal headwind, and the growth that should be anticipated in Q2 will see a seasonal tailwind.

Overall, adjusting for the two elements described above and not trying to figure out what normal seasonality might look like, looking at the Nutanix forecast on an apples to apples basis, would yield a revenue forecast of a bit more than $320 million and that compares to a prior expectation, as mentioned above of $309 million. And the gross margin from the greater level of deferral of license revenue would have resulted in an additional EPS forecast for fiscal Q1 of about $.07. This would have made the forecast loss for the period of between $.19-.21, significantly better than the prior consensus EPS loss of $.23. These revenues and gross margins will obviously be recognized, and indeed, the customers will have already paid the amounts to receive their software and support; but they will simply happen in later leading to greater growth in subsequent periods.

I think it is worth noting that Nutanix management felt that it was important enough to include a restatement of the company's minimum forecast of $3 billion of bookings by fiscal 2021. To reach that goal will require a CAGR of 38% for the next few years, and that is no guide-down compared to current expectations but a guide-up. In fact, the current revenue consensus for fiscal year 2020 which has growth of just 29% will have to be revised up meaningfully to be congruent with the forecast provided by management. The CEO, in talking about the projection for $3 billion, actually mentioned that he thought some of the new products offerings, including Xi, might be layered on top of that attainment. I think just using 38% growth for 3 years for modelling purposes, supports a much higher current valuation than Friday's or for that matter Thursday's share price represents.

There will, no doubt, be readers who don't like this re-working of revenue and profit and loss projections. I recognize that some investors prefer to see an unencumbered profit and loss presentation - but the fact is that this company sells a significant amount of software that is not attributed to any discrete hardware (portable software is the term Nutanix uses for that metric), and the revenue recognition standards are such that a substantial amount of that business will show up as deferred, regardless of the nature of the remaining transaction obligation.

Finally, while Nutanix doesn't forecast cash flow metrics and trying to do so is not without its difficulties, the very strong increase the company has forecasted in bookings, coupled with the almost complete elimination zero-margin pass through hardware from the revenue mix, is going to help to drive cash flow growth more rapidly than some of the cash flow estimates I have seen. Cash flow is not something that one often sees identified as a share price driver, but for a company such as this, which has and will continue to have a business model that generates far more cash than reported earnings, it should be an important tool in the analysis of the company's progress.

Did Nutanix really guide down? The headlines scream they did so and the headlines apparently were the factor in Friday's share price decline. But carefully considered, the company is suggesting faster top-line growth over an extended period. The company, with its current forecast of gross margins, has also probably erred on the side of conservatism when it comes to its EPS projection. Almost certainly, the company is going to surpass 80% gross margins based on its projected revenue mix, even though it is starting to generate some subscription revenues from its newest products. In the meanwhile, it seems to me that trying to evaluate Nutanix through the use of headline metrics is like trying to evaluate the relative performance of an automobile by looking at just a single component of performance such as horsepower, without considering all the elements that automobile aficionados use in evaluating the potential of various automobiles.

Nutanix - its competitive position and its future

I first started evaluating this company a bit more than 2 years ago when it only offered HCI and a hypervisor. That is still its core offering, and the outlook for that business is better now than might have been the case back then I wrote my initial article. I have linked here to a recent IDC analysis regarding the growth and competitive positioning of the companies within the HCI space. I should note that Nutanix hotly denies that it either growing more slowly or has a lower market share than the combination of VMware (VMW) and Dell (NYSE:DVMT). Part of the argument concerns OEM sales, which obviously carry lower revenue per unit than the sales of a full system including hardware. I have also linked to the initial Gartner study on the HCI space which names Nutanix as the leader, with positive mention for its systems management capability, and for its Xi cloud service. It is also considered to be offering a superior choice of hypervisors to its users.

As an investor, rather than a buyer of HCI solutions, I am not too sure it really matters if Nutanix is first or second. I think there is almost certain to be more than a single winner surrounded by satellites of losers, a view I tried to express when I recently reviewed the quarter of VMware. The investment thesis for Nutanix shares is grounded in its leadership position in the HCI market. At the least, the third-party studies linked here validate its leadership position and its ability to execute.

The view presented by the third-party analysts, which seem reasonable to accept, is that Nutanix probably has a more simplified structure in terms of what it offers users. Obviously, VMware, which has constructed its solution under the aegis of EMC and now Dell, has lots of moving pieces and it can be a bit daunting for users to figure out which offering is optimal. Not all VMW users are going to buy its whole offering which can be massively complex, given the relationship with AWS and the relationship with Pivotal (PVTL). But obviously, both Nutanix and VMware are closing lots of business and so are some of the smaller or less focused competitors and there is no reason to think that won't continue into the future.

The CEO summed up his competitive positioning by saying that Nutanix has positioned itself to be the Switzerland of clouds. It is a strategy that can and will resonate with users, I believe, and it helps explain the company's competitive success.

But these days, Nutanix is in the process of becoming far more than an HCI vendor. I do not propose to go through all of the company's new offerings. The company CEO, Dheeraj Pandey, is clearly an industry visionary, and it is not uncommon to see him wax lyrical about the future of computing and the role of Nutanix in that future. That can be interesting reading, perhaps, but I will try to stick to the specific solutions that the company is offering that really have quantifiable market potential.

The new products of note that are likely to drive growth going forward include Frame, Era, Beam Calm, Sherlock, and Epoch. Frame is a very recent acquisition that delivers desktop as a service from multiple clouds. Frame is going to be offered within Xi Cloud services and it is initially going to be available on AWS and Azure. For those readers interested, I have linked here to a third-party analysis of the acquisition.

Nutanix Era was introduced by the company in May. It is a PaaS offering that is designed to automate and simplify database management. Beam, which is an optimization tool for the cloud was also introduced in May. Whether it is really groundbreaking as the company self-described the offering, I have no way of really evaluating.

Calm is a somewhat older product that has apparently been quite successful. It provides users what the company describes as Application Centric Automation. Again, I am not really able to evaluate Calm as a management tool versus the many other offerings in the space - its success has most likely evolved because it is part of a bundle that is offered by the company.

Sherlock is a Nutanix project still in development. It is designed to create an offering in the Internet of Things. It was previewed at the company's user group meeting called NEXT 2018. It has been typical for the company to make many product announcements during these events, and I assume the company will do again in November when it holds its international version of NEXT.

The aforesaid products and services are lots of products to launch and will take the company into new markets against new competitors. Not all of them will be successful. And not all of them will be successful enough to really move the needle. But part of the value in owning Nutanix shares is that the company is willing to make investments in new areas of IT infrastructure that offer investors the opportunity to hit another home-run beyond that of HCI.

And in that regard, I think the opportunities with Xi are likely to be substantial and could well maintain the company's growth rate above 50% for a couple of years. The first incarnation of Xi in terms of a product is called Leap Disaster recovery. Disaster Recovery is one of the larger spaces in the IT infrastructure world. Most users have purchased appliances to perform their back-up and recovers chores. Once upon a time, Dell and its Data Domain deduplication offering dominated the space. These days, Dell offers something called an All-In-One data protection appliance, while CommVault (CVLT), HPE, and other vendors participate in the market. The most relevant study in terms of market size is linked here and shows that the market size will reach about $6 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 21%. I have linked here to a pictograph for any readers wanting to see some representation as to how Xi is supposed to work. It is quite different than what is available from most other vendors currently and it involves no hardware.

Over the course of the next several years, I expect that Nutanix will gradually see its revenue generation migrate to multiple sources as compared to the current emphasis on hyper-converge and hypervisor software. It is a major reason why I think Nutanix shares, despite their heady performance over the past couple of years, have much further potential.

The Risks

Nutanix is not without risks. The biggest risk as I see it is trying to do too much too soon. One analyst on the latest conference call, lamented, seriously I suppose, that he couldn't quite keep up with all of the strategic initiatives of this company. There is more than a kernel of truth in that. Managing so many initiatives designed to produce deliverables for demanding users on a tight time scale can be a daunting undertaking. It would not be surprising to see some initiatives fail and others reach market behind schedule - Xi is an example of this company announcing a product before it was really available for shipment.

It is also true that Nutanix is going to wind up competing with a gaggle of different vendors, some of whom are partners today. While co-option is the norm in the IT space, that doesn't make it easy or always lead to successful outcomes.

Finally, the competition with Dell/VMware is not without its challenges. I think there is more than enough market for both vendors to thrive. But from time to time, there will be Nutanix users who are captured by VMW (and vice-versa of course) and there will be rumors of excessive price competition. And as Nutanix expands its offering, the competition with VMW will become more extensive and undoubtedly nastier. It's part of what happens when a vendor expands its footprint.

Valuation and Wrapping-Up

I have tried to make a case for investing in the shares of Nutanix at Friday's closing price and at this time. In terms of the standard valuation metrics, only the EV/S will be of a great deal of use in terms of comparative analysis. The company has forecast 176 million outstanding shares, and at Friday's closing share price, that yielded a market capitalization of $9.9 billion and an enterprise value of $9.4 billion. The new consensus for reported revenue over the 2019 fiscal year is about $1.35 billion that yields an EV/S of a bit less than 7X. On a headline basis, the $1.35 billion in revenues represents growth of 17% from the revenue reported for the July ending fiscal 2018. On an apples to apples basis, which adds back the pass-through hardware revenue of $169 million that has been excluded from the reported revenues, the growth in 2018 was actually 57%, and that accelerated slightly to 58% in Q4. I think that it is reasonable to value Nutanix based on an "as adjusted" top line growth rate of 50-55%, with some potential upside to that estimate.

Given that more than 95% of the company's revenues will be coming from software, I think it is reasonable to believe that full-year gross margins will be in the low-mid 80% range. Management has forecast that operating expense for Q1 will reach $280-290 million, up from the $258 million reported this past quarter. I personally doubt that the company will be able to spend at that cadence, unless Q1 bookings are well ahead of forecast, and carry noticeable commission accelerators. Overall, I think non-GAAP operating expense for the year will be around $1.30 billion, and with gross margins of $1.15 billion, the operating loss for the year will be around $150 million. That is an operating loss margin of 11%. On the other hand, full-year billings are trending such that they should reach about nearly $1.75 billion in total, which would create an addition $400 million of deferred revenue, creating free cash flow of $200 million or a free cash flow yield on current valuation of about 2%. A free cash flow yield of 2% for a company with growth of greater than 50% is a very reasonable valuation.

The investment case for Nutanix rests partly on its relative valuation as it starts reporting as a pure software company. And it rests as well on an understanding that the company is generating lots of deferred revenue with a book to bill ratio considerably greater than almost any other software company of significant size. But it is also a function of the longevity of the company's hyper-growth status, based on its strong market position in the HCI space, its growing position in selling its own HyperVisors (Acropolis), and the host of new products that should start to produce revenue of significance going through 2019. It is my view that this is a name that fits the bill for almost all investors in the growth IT space and as such it will continue to produce positive alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.