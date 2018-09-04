Your Cancer Highlight: Advaxis Resurrects A 'Dead' Bone Cancer Program

One of the core criticisms that shareholders of Advaxis (ADXS) have had with management of the company has been an inability to capitalize on seemingly promising clinical data, as programs using their attenuated listeria-based immunotherapy languish on the vine, unable (apparently) to gain the attention they need to secure lucrative funding.

And so it went last year when CEO Dan O'Connor departed, and eventually the company announced that they would be de-emphasizing programs that shareholders were fans of, such as their HER2-directed immunotherapy for patients with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

This, in spite of the fact that their partner Aratana was able to show sufficient efficacy in dogs to get conditional approval, which is the closest that ADXS has come to an approved drug in any setting. Moreover, this marked the first approval for an attenuated listeria product.

So shareholders began to wonder aloud why this program was being shelved, which I covered in brief going into Q4 2017. ADXS-HER2 was shelved at that time, and since then, as a new chief executive emerged with a more focused strategy, it appeared as though we may see the shuttering of other formerly key products like ADXS-PSA (the fate of which remains to be determined by further clarification on clinical data) and even the flagship axalimogene filolisbac, with a withdrawal of the EMA application for approval in advanced cervical cancer.

The news

So let loose the shock and awe as ADXS announced that they had successfully outlicensed ADXS-HER2 to OS Therapies, a developer of therapies for osteosarcoma. This agreement carried with it an undisclosed sum of upfront money and other undisclosed financial arrangements.

Importantly, OS Therapeutics will be responsible for further clinical development of ADXS-HER2, and they will pay for supplying the bacteria themselves. This hasn't been a relevant financial drag on ADXS in 2018, but it does represent one more potential source of income down the line.

I am not sure what to expect as far as the upfront payment goes, and we'll probably have to wait for a future filing to get those details. I would be surprised to see it's more than $10 million at most, though, given the size of OS Therapies. Furthermore, we don't have any licensing deals from OS to consider. In 2015, however, we did see a deal worth $25 million between Knight Therapeutics and ADXS for rights to their therapies in Canada, so it is possible that I'm being conservative.

Looking forward

ADXS remains challenged by financial difficulty, left over from years of excessive cash burn and an inability or lack of desire to license their technologies. While this deal, in itself, it unlikely to solve the cash problems they face (as of the last quarterly filing, the company indicated that it has the funds to get through 2019 after a recent cost-cutting campaign), this is an important signal.

First, we know that ADXS is still capable of getting deals done. That may seem kind of silly to point out, but it has been a long time since we've heard management chattering about being in discussions over technologies like ADXS-HER2, with promise after promise that a deal was in the works.

Second, we know that there is indeed interest out there for the listeria-based immunotherapies, giving hope to the possibility that they will be able to continue development of therapies like axalimogene filolisbac in cervical cancer, and Ken Berlin indicated in the Q2 quarterly call that they would seek a partner in this setting, in order to focus on their neoantigen therapies.

As such, management let shareholders in on an ultimatum they've made with themselves. If they cannot find a suitable partner for axalimogene filolisbac, then they will wind down the pivotal AIM2CERV study, which is still likely years away from giving meaningful results that could support approval. It was a ruthless move that could help lower the costs of operation, but it also made shareholders quite nervous.

After all, why put this many years into developing axalimogene filolisbac, only to threaten to roll it back and take this company down to phase 1 status? That pessimism has culminated in the sub-$80 million market cap we've seen over the past several months, which is ludicrously low for a company deep in later-stage clinical trials and with a $500 million partnership in their pocket with Amgen (AMGN), the best days of which continue to lay ahead.

Conclusions

As I write this, markets have not yet opened, so it would be impossible to predict the future on how the news of a new partnership will impact ADXS's share price. I would imagine that there will be a burst of euphoria, followed by some tempering selling. This is definitely a positive, and shareholders are happy about the support it gives to their operations, as well as the support for the idea that ADXS is still capable of executing on these deals.

This has led to some speculation that a bigger deal for their cervical cancer program might be in the works, perhaps imminently done. I would continue to caution against expecting this very soon, as these deals can take a very long time to coalesce. Even a relatively simple collaboration like the one we're seeing could very well have been in the works since late last year, when ADXS announced that they would be de-emphasizing certain areas of the pipeline.

However, this move is nothing but positive, and I think it's a very exciting development. As wrong as I've been about ADXS, I continue to think they're quite worth your due diligence and consideration for investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.