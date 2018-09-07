Politics In Articles

The political component should steer away from policy advocacy.

The political component should not opine on one party vs another.

The political component should be about the investment.

We wanted to give you the update on the policies we apply to our review when it comes to politics.

First, like all articles, a submission must be a sincere effort to share your investment process with our readers. Second, discussion of politics should be driven by the investment idea, and not vice versa. With that understanding, here is our general guidance for the should and should nots of politically tinged posts:

The political component should be well supported. A win by Y Means X has to have material support

The political component should avoid political science unless directly related to investment risk assessment.

