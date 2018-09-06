ATA Inc. Is Likely Overvalued After The Recent Asset Sale

I believe the market overvalues ATA at $2.20 per share. The shares should probably trade at a discount to its net cash value as well.

Summary

Following the sale of the profitable main operating business, ATA shareholders become owners of the remaining businesses that consistently incur losses. As this trend is likely to continue in the following years, the shares shall trade at a discount to the net cash value. Currently, the shares are pumped up to over 3 times the optimistic estimation of the net cash value of $0.57/share by day traders. The traders may not follow the company closely enough to understand that its only profitable business segment has been sold. I believe that similar to China Digital TV (OTCPK:STVVY), ATA will eventually trade at a discount to its net cash value of up to $0.57 per share, which represents over 74% downside from the current price.

Sale of ATA Online

ATA listed on the Nasdaq exchange in 2008. Its ATA Online segment creates professional tests for CPAs in China and various industry qualifications such as commercial banking and mutual funds. In addition, the segment conducts computer-based tests for various employers and universities in the hiring or admission process.

In 2015, ATA decided to list its ATA Online segment on the NEEQ board (similar to OTC in the US) in China without selling shares of ATA Online to outside investors at the listing. ATA Online considered a follow-up stock offering on the NEEQ market in 2016, but the plan was disrupted by the depressed market condition in 2017. Consequently, ATA Inc. decided to delist its ATA Online segment from the NEEQ in 2017. In August 2017, the CEO and Chairman of the board, Xiaofeng Ma, offered to purchase the ATA Online segment from ATA Inc. for $150 million. At that time, the offer price represented a 40% premium to ATA’s unaffected price of $4.67 on August 29th, 2017. After further negotiations, Xiaofeng Ma and ATA reached a definitive agreement to purchase the segment for $200 million. According to the detailed transaction summary, the company intends to use the remaining proceeds to expand the K-12 assessment segment through M&A and organic expansion after the transaction.

While ATA Inc. does not provide the segment profits in its annual report, it is possible to find out the profitability of the ATA Online segment from the annual reports that it filed with NEEQ. According to the 2016 annual report of ATA Online, this segment had a stable profit margin of 24% (page 11) in both 2015 and 2016 and earned RMB 114 million (USD 16.5 million) in 2016. As the company discloses the total revenue of the testing services segment in its annual report, I estimate that the net income from ATA Online in calendar year 2017 to be around RMB 120 million (USD 17.4 million) based on the total segment revenue of RMB 500 million, according to the segment revenue reports from Q1 2017 results and the 2017 Annual Report (the company used to have fiscal year end on March 31st). Thus, the $200 million purchase price of ATA Online corresponds to roughly 11.5x CY2017 earnings. According to the press release announcing the sale of ATA Online, it represents 98% of ATA’s revenue and close to 100% of the company’s positive net income in the fiscal year ended March 31st, 2017.

Rationale of the Transaction for the Acquirer

I believe the main rationale of the transaction is to arbitrage the significant differences in valuation between the U.S. market and the Hong Kong market. In the past, we saw many Chinese companies listed in the US to arbitrage the valuation difference by buying out minority shareholders in the US and listing in mainland China at significantly higher valuation. Examples include Qihoo 360 (NYSE:QIHU) and Focus Media.

Hong Kong market is a popular venue for IPOs of Chinese education companies this year. Four Chinese education companies completed an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange this year, and 11 are in the queue, joining an already expanding sector. The average NTM P/E is 20.5 times for the three education companies that are not impacted by the proposed regulation on the for-profit private K-12 schools. Since ATA Online is entirely focused on computer-based testing services, it does not have any direct exposure to the uncertainties from the proposed regulation, making this peer valuation a suitable benchmark. Therefore, if ATA Online is able to fetch the same valuation as its peers, it will be fairly easy for the buyer group to realize a gross return of 75% by listing it in Hong Kong.

Comparable Companies on Hong Kong Stock Exchange Ticker Name NTM P/E 2001.HK China New Higher Education Group 22.2 0839.HK China Education Group Holding 24.5 1565.HK Virscend Education Company 14.8 Mean 20.5

Valuation of the stub business

After the transaction, the stub businesses include K-12 assessments, research projects with universities, and minority interests in a number of education-related start-ups. According to the company's second-quarter financial report, operating losses from continuing operations in the second quarter were $3.2 million as opposed to a loss of $2.46 million in Q2 2017. These business segments lost another $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, higher than the $1.9 million loss in Q1 2017. If we annualize the losses from the first half of 2018, the company's projected losses in 2018 will be $11.2 million.

As disclosed in the Q2 earnings call, the stub business of ATA will continue to pursue growth in its K-12 assessment segment. However, its K-12 assessment tools seem to focus on multi-dimensional evaluations of students, which might not be targeting the vast majority of schools in China where the sole purpose is to help students get high scores on the important exams. Given the niche target market, I believe the segment is unlikely to turn profitable anytime soon.

In addition, ATA announced that its stub business will acquire Beijing Biztour for RMB 50 million (USD 7.2 million) on August 16th. Beijing Biztour mainly focuses on providing educational tours to Chinese students and business professionals, which is fairly different from ATA's core competency of providing test services. It is also difficult to find obvious synergies between Beijing Biztour and the company's stub businesses. The consideration consists of RMB 18.715 million (USD 2.7 million) in cash and roughly 700k ADS valued at the pre-dividend price of $6.46. Beijing Biztour was listed on NEEQ until it decided not to file the FY2017 annual report this year and was delisted by NEEQ.

According to the latest financial filings of Beijing Biztour on NEEQ, it suffered a loss of RMB 10 million in first half of 2017 (page 6 of the semi-annual report) and admitted that its liquidity situation was under stress (page 8). It also posted RMB 1.8 million of losses in FY 2016. In the merger agreement, Beijing Biztour guarantees that the net income for 2019 is no less than RMB 4 million (USD 0.58 million). Even if Beijing Biztour can reach this target, the positive contribution of $0.58 million from this company is far from canceling out the projected $11 million losses in ATA's existing businesses. Thus, ATA is likely to continue losing over $10 million per year in the near term.

Using management's estimated gross cash of $23-26 million after the $140 million dividend, which was provided in the August 24th press release, I estimate the adjusted net cash after the closing of the Beijing Biztour acquisition to be $0.44-0.57 per share.

USD (Million) Low High Gross Cash After Dividend 23.0 26.0 Short-Term Loan 2.3 2.3 Accrued Expenses 4.0 4.0 Deferred Income Tax 3.5 3.5 Net Cash Before Beijing Biztour Acquisition 13.2 16.2 Cash Payment for Beijing Biztour Acquisition 2.7 2.7 Adjusted Net Cash 10.5 13.5 ADS Outstanding Before Acquisition 22.9 ADS to be issued to Beijing Biztour 0.7 Adjusted ADS Outstanding 23.6 Adjusted Net Cash Per share 0.44 0.57

Furthermore, with over $10 million of losses each year, shareholders are likely to see substantial shrinkage in shareholder equity in the next few years.

Before the management proposed the transaction, ATA traded at $4.67 (pre-dividend), while its main business was earning $17.4 million of net income per year. Currently, the company trades at close to half of this price, while its stub businesses are likely to generate substantial losses at least in the short term. A similar company is China Digital TV, which sold its main business in 2017 and left its shareholders with net cash and a small money-losing business after paying a special dividend of $1.50 per share. China Digital TV currently trades at $0.09, which represents a substantial discount to its net cash position of $0.31 as of June 30th, 2018. Investors of China Digital TV are clearly worried that the company will continue to suffer losses in the near future, which will further reduce its net cash position, causing the shares to trade at a substantial discount to the net cash position. Like China Digital TV, investors will probably value ATA at a discount to its net cash value eventually, given the similarities of the two situations.

Rather than trading at a discount to net cash value, ATA is currently trading at a substantial premium over it because day traders are not aware of the fundamental changes that the company has experienced. For example, some traders are expecting the shares to run back to $6+ on Twitter, ignoring the fact that the ATA Online segment is sold. Therefore, I believe the sentiment of these traders has caused the market to substantially overvalue ATA at present.

Risks

The main risk is that the shares stay overvalued for a long time. Even if shares may remain overvalued for a while, I believe that after ATA reports its third-quarter earnings in early November, the shares will reflect a more realistic value of its business segments and net cash position. If the company does report a substantial improvement in its remaining segments (i.e., earning an annualized net income of over $4.5 million as opposed to an annualized loss of $11.2 million), then the current price ($2.20) may be a fair valuation of its business, assuming the shares can trade at the 11.5x P/E that ATA Online reached at the sale.

Short Availability

Currently, at least 15,000 shares are available for short-selling at 12.9% annualized interest rate at the broker I use.

Conclusion

Like China Digital TV, shareholders of ATA now own a business that has net cash as well as money-losing business segments that are unlikely to turn profitable in the near term. As the market gradually recognizes the dramatic changes of ATA's business segments and projects potential cash burn in the future, shares are likely to trade at a discount to the company's net cash position. Therefore, I believe the shares should trade below the most optimistic estimation of ATA's net cash value of $0.57, or over 74% downside from the current price.

