Despegar Looks Cheap Despite Its Gloomy Macro Environment

Even after all these negatives, DESP appears to be undervalued. My model suggests a fair value range of $20.57 to $26.59.

Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay have experienced substantial currency devaluations. These should continue to hamper DESP’s results at least until Q3 2018.

In Q2 2018 the company gained market share and improved its customer service. Continued efforts on these fronts should help DESP grow in spite of secular headwinds.

In June 2018, I published an article about Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP). There I explained how the company appeared to be overvalued (or at least fairly valued). Since then, the stock has declined approximately 22%. The selloff was likely due to the strong dollar and political tensions in Argentina. Nevertheless, DESP continues to improve its core business in spite of its macroeconomic woes. I believe its challenging macroeconomic environment will continue to hamper DESP's results for the rest of 2018. However, the decline in DESP's stock price could very well be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy a quality OTA at a reasonable price.

Exposure

Emerging markets have had a tough year so far. The main culprit is the strong dollar compared to every other currency. This has caused other economies to face currency disadvantages, which sometimes include having to raise rates. These factors typically translate into macroeconomic headwinds. Most of DESP’s revenues aren’t in USD. This exposes the company to currency headwinds and a secular slowdown in Latin America. Consequently, the market turned overly pessimistic about DESP’s prospects.

DESP’s operations are located in Latin America. Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay are its most significant revenue contributors. These economies are slowing down due to macroeconomic and political factors, which has affected DESP’s results. Q2 showed weakness and sings of slowing down. Adjusted EBITDA (a figure that management watches closely) was down -9% YoY.

Despegar's strategy

DESP’s response to this macroeconomic slowdown is offer discounts. The strategic rationale is that lower fees will translate into a higher market share. Hence, more clients will spend on bookings and hotels, which are segments that have better margins. Ostensibly, this is the key revenue driver until the down cycle ends. DESP's focus on packages and hotels is paying off in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. DESP's transactions from these countries grew by 21%, 15%, and 20% respectively. Source: DESP's Q2 2018 earnings call, Seeking Alpha transcript.

The company also implemented other improvements to its customer service. For example, DESP continues to make substantial investments in its app, which is already resulting in good customer reviews. Management argues that they're a tech company at their core, and so perfecting their app is of paramount importance. Furthermore, DESP launched call centers across Latin America to enhance its operations. Management reported a whopping 50% increase QoQ in sales generated by these call centers. OTA's hinge on their customer service quality and DESP looks solid on this front.

However, DESP’s problem is that OTAs typically have little room for differentiation. This forces them to compete on two factors: price and offerings. Together, these form the OTA’s value proposition. DESP’s value proposition is attractive because of its wide variety of locations and options for hotels and packages. Moreover, its prices are reasonable compared to competitors. As a plus, DESP's customer service should improve in the next few quarters, which will provide additional value. All in all, DESP's core prospects look solid for long-term growth.

Downturn opportunities

This down cycle will likely reveal weaker competitors. DESP is putting additional pressure on them by offering discounts. So far this strategy has translated into higher market share, which corroborates DESP’s superior value proposition. Furthermore, the down cycle makes the OTA market ripe for consolidation. DESP has approximately $300 million in cash ready for buyouts and mergers. Management said in its last earnings call that they’re highly interested in M&A transactions. However, their focus is to find accretive deals, which takes time.

Currency impact

Remember that Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay are DESP's three primary markets. Let's review each of their currencies one by one.

Source: Bloomberg, plus author’s annotations.

As you can see, all of these countries saw their currencies devalue against the USD. Sadly, this means that DESP's revenues become less valuable as well. This also implies lower growth rates for the time being and thus warrants a lower valuation multiple.

Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador were among the best performers for DESP. Management didn't explicitly point out why this was the case, but it's probably because these markets haven't got hit as much from the recent emerging market collapse. This is because, at a glance, these countries don’t appear to be exceedingly affected by the strong dollar. First, Ecuador's currency is the USD. On the other hand, Colombia and Peru have more or less fiscally conservative governments (compared to Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina). Thus, it looks DESP’s results are highly correlated to the markets in which it operates.

It’s clear that DESP booms wherever macroeconomic and political factors are favorable. However, the reverse is also true.

Political environment

In a way, DESP is an excellent macro play. Despegar’s problem is that Argentina and Brazil (emerging markets) are still in their down cycles. Moreover, there are still many catalysts for further downside in Latin America because the dollar might continue to exert pressure on those economies. Also, Argentina’s woes are exacerbated because of the looming 2019 presidential elections.

The Argentinian president, Mauricio Macri, is somewhat of a lame duck for now. At first, he had enough political capital to enact profound changes for Argentina. However, he adopted a so-called " gradual” approach to change. This might sound reasonable at first, but after years as president, Argentina still has the same structural problems. It still is a highly indebted nation with extremely high levels of public spending. In Macri’s defense, this is the legacy of the Peronists (socialists).

Recently the IMF had to provide a$50 billion credit line to Argentina to finance its enormous budget. As time passes, Macri will have to start owning Argentina’s problems. Hence, it’s no surprise that his approval ratings are showing signs of weakness (source in Spanish, only one available).

Macri still is the favorite to win the 2019 elections, but it’s going to be a cloud over the Argentinian market until then (DESP’s biggest market). Macri’s delicate political situation will limit his actions and by extension, his ability to fix Argentina’s debt problems. Since it’s likely that Argentina’s structural issues will remain for the foreseeable future, then it’s reasonable to expect that DESP will continue to face further macroeconomic headwinds. The silver lining for DESP is that despite its currency woes, its business continues to gain market share, which should pay off for shareholders but in the long run.

Valuation

For my valuation, I've decided to discount the company's earnings and EBITDA. The discounted EBITDA will naturally yield a higher valuation. These two fair value estimates are a range of reasonable trading prices for DESP.

Above you can find my DESP’s projection. With these figures, I obtain the growth rates my two-stage discount model. This way I can discount DESP’s earnings and EBITDA. I modeled these figures from the projected market size for online bookings (from DESP’s expectations). Then, I merely discounted the expected earnings and EBITDA of 2018.

Before I present the valuation results, I'd like to touch briefly on the RRR. DESP's RRR is extraordinarily high. However, I believe this rate accurately discounts the macro risks present in the stock.

Source: Business Insider.

Since DESP is based in Argentina, I used the Argentine bonds (2028 yields) as its risk-free rate. This figure and Argentina's ERP result in a high RRR. Nevertheless, this number adds a layer of safety to the valuation results because it severely discounts DESP's valuation.

My fair value estimate ranges from $20.57 to $26.59 per share. This is after we subtract the company’s debt and add cash and equivalents. This figure coincides with my prior article, but the only difference is that here I discounted 2018’s forecasted earnings instead of the 2017’s profits. The EBITDA figure inflates the results by a considerable margin because it doesn’t consider interest expenses, taxes, depreciation or amortization. In my view, these two figures combined constitute a reasonable trading range for DESP.

Conclusion

DESP’s 45% hair YTD appears to have left it undervalued. Moreover, management seems to be executing as best as they can, given the adverse macro picture. However, it's likely that the macroeconomic woes will remain for at least another quarter.

Consequently, it’s possible that the market will continue to be unimpressed by DESP’s results. Nevertheless, for long-term investors, this might be an exciting opportunity to buy a quality OTA at a reasonable price. Eventually, markets heat up again, and valuation multiples expand. If your investment horizon is at least 5-10 years, then it's possible that you'll profit nicely from an investment in DESP.

I recommend that you spread your DESP investment over several months. As we all know, it’s dangerous to catch a falling knife. At some point, Latin America will get over its current slump. DESP can be a profitable investment, but it’ll likely require patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.