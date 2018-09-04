Technically Speaking For September 4

About that PPI/CPI relationship:

The chart above tracks the Y/Y percentage change in the PPI (in blue) with CPI (in green). For good measure, I've also included the PCE price index (in red). The relationship used to be much stronger, especially in the mid-late 1970s. The relationship really started to deteriorate in the expansions that followed. Look especially at the early 2000s expansion and that after the Great Recession; PPI fluctuates around CPI much more. This means businesses are absorbing a higher percentage input price inflation, opting to compress their own margins rather than pass cost increases onto consumers. This is probably one reason why inflation is lower now than 30+ years ago.

The US manufacturing sector hasn't been this good in a very long time: “The August PMI registered 61.3 percent, an increase of 3.2 percentage points from the July reading of 58.1 percent." The index has registered in the upper 50s/lower 60s for the last 12 months. The Markit number, however, is at a nine-month low. I've always given the ISM number more weight, however, arguing it has the home field advantage. It also aligns a bit more with some of the strong numbers we're seeing in durable goods orders:

The total number of orders has hit a five-year high recently where it has plateaued for the last few months.

Emerging economies, however, aren't doing as well.

The emerging market ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) has fallen from an absolute high of 51 to the lower 40s. Prices are below the 200-day EMA with the shorter EMAs below the 200-day EMA. Momentum is weak. Other news is bearish. EM currencies are weakening; South Africa has entered a recession; Argentina is proposing austerity measures. The problems stem from a strong dollar, increasing trade issues, and debt problems. Don't expect this situation to change anytime soon.

When we last left the market, it was in a very good place. Prices had advanced to new highs. At the close of last week's sessions, prices remained at high levels, indicating that traders were comfortable holding their positions over a long weekend, which shows a great deal of confidence in the underlying economic environment.

With that in mind, let's turn to today's overall performance:

Everybody was down (with the exception of the dollar and Transports) but the overall damage was minimal. The worst performing equity index was the QQQs, and they were down a little under .5% -- hardly anything to worry about.

Normally, I start with a chart of that day's action and expand to the daily chart. Today, I want to reverse that, starting with the big chart and then working back.

The overall uptrend is very much intact. Prices are still above the trend line that connects the lows of late June and mid-August. We are also above the highs from late January, with prices using the shorter EMAs for technical support. Momentum, which has been mixed for the last month, has given a solid buy signal.

The 30-day chart shows the shorter uptrend that connects lows from the 15th and 23rd of August. Prices are forming a downward sloping consolidation channel for the last few days. Prices have broken the latest rally, but with momentum positive, it would be reasonable to expect a move higher.

And here we have the last two weeks of price action. Prices are in a standard consolidation, rally, consolidation pattern. They bounced off the 200-minute EMA several times for technical support.

All the charts are showing a rally in progress. However, market breadth is getting a bit stretched.

The top chart shows the percentage of Nasdaq stocks above their respective 50-day EMA; the bottom chart shows the same data for the NYSE. Both are getting a bit high, indicating that the possibility of a sell-off if a bit higher.

So, don't be surprised to see some weakness. But I don't think it will be fatal.

