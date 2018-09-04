Mylan Grinding Towards Greatness

Mylan (MYL) is not a hot stock of late. In Q2 alone it generated $430 million in GAAP free cash flow, but its market capitalization is only $20.2 billion (close of market, 8/31/2018). It has traded in a range between the 52-week low of $30.69 and the 52-week high of $47.82, so it has been volatile.

Mylan has been subjected to a lot of bad news these last two years, following the spurning of an $82 per share buyout offer from rival Teva (TEVA) in 2015. I believe the bad news has been overinterpreted and the good news has been discounted.

Mylan's ability to generate cash is the best criteria for long-term investors to look. I see Mylan as currently undervalued, offering the possibility of some alpha as it grinds towards a fairer valuation. In addition, it might get an earlier pop if its current evaluation of strategic alternatives bears fruit.

MYL data by YCharts

Cash Flow and Debt

Mylan ended Q2 2018 with a cash and equivalents balance of $330 million versus long term debt of $13.3 billion. The debt is largely from a series of acquisitions Mylan has made over the years. Interest expense in the quarter was $139 million.

Cash flow from operations in the quarter was given as $430 million on a GAAP basis, or $707 million non-GAAP. Capital expenditures were $45 million, leaving adjusted free cash flow of $661 million. Mylan's stated intention is to use much of its cash flow to pay down debt. That would make debt refinancing more feasible and reduce interest payments. The adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.9. Mylan's target for the ratio is 3.0, implying paying off about one-quarter of its current debt before considering other uses (buy-backs, dividends, acquisitions) for cash flow.

With adjusted free cash flow likely over $2.2 billion per year Mylan is in a strong financial position. With 516 million (diluted) shares outstanding, that is $4.26 in annual cash flow per share. The share price of $39.13 seems low given the cash generation.

Guidance

The stock price was not helped when full year 2018 guidance was adjusted downward. The new guidance is for revenue between $11.25 and $12.25 billion, about flat y/y. Adjusted EPS is expected between $4.55 to $4.90. Adjusted free cash flow should be between $2.10 to $2.50 billion.

Of course, despite the downward adjustment, Mylan could miss even the low end of guidance. I think that is unlikely given Q2 results and the strong American economy.

My theory on why the market overreacts to bad generic drug news

I mainly invest in and write about pharmaceutical companies that discover drugs and in return receive periods of exclusivity for their products. This leads to high gross margins, but it also requires high investment in R&D. Companies may spend investor cash for years, often over a decade, before a potential product starts producing revenue.

Generic drug companies need only prove that their products are identical to the drugs they copy. R&D costs are much lower, but gross margins are too. Mylan must compete not just against the originator of the drug, but against other generic drug companies with similar low bars to market entry. Some compensation is had in being able to sell many generic drugs.

Some companies used a mixed discovery and generic model. In Mylan's case, there was a period of effective exclusivity with its epinephrine (adrenaline) injector, EpiPen. However, such autoinjectors have been on the market since the 1980s. It was new FDA requirements for the injector that drove competitors out of the market for a time, and also drove up the price of the injectors. This did give Mylan a revenue and margin boost for a few years, which has since eroded. But EpiPen is just a small part of Mylan's business.

Mylan sells more than 7,500 products around the world in more than 165 countries. At any given time Mylan is looking at the various drugs that will go off-patent and could be manufactured and sold as generics. It has multiple applications (ANDAs) in at the FDA and other national regulatory agencies at any given time.

Compared to the drug-originating pharmaceutical companies, no one new drug is going to have that much of an impact on Mylan sales and profits. At the same time a drug that is getting less prescriptions over time will also have a minor effect. Mylan is best analyzed in terms of its total revenues, not any specific application for a drug approval.

But the market has reacted to delays and rejections of Mylan generic drug applications as if they were as important as novel drug applications. Most recently Mylan stock went up in June when Fulphila (biosimilar to Neulasta) was approved by the FDA, then fell just days later in June when the FDA delayed an approval of a generic for Advair. It is notable that Mylan announced a delay, not a failure, but the price dropped about 14%. It will be interesting to see how much the stock rises when, or if, it does get the approval.

Perhaps some day Mylan will break out of this pattern, but even if it does not, it should eventually reach a fair value based on cash flow and other standard metrics. It should grind higher over time as revenue and cash flow increase and debt is paid down.

There is no one drug approval that I see driving Mylan's future revenue growth. Generic drug prices tend to decline over time due to competition, so growth is driven by volume. Volume growth comes from two main sources: a nearly constant stream of new generic and biosimilar drugs and the aging of the population. Growth can be lumpy as competitors fight over market share, often based on price. The trend of the last few decades, more pills needed by an older and sicker population, will continue.

Is Mylan for Sale?

At the Q2 conference and in a release from Mylan's board, we learned that strategic alternatives are being evaluated for the U.S. part of Mylan's business. The board believes Mylan is being undervalued by the financial markets.

With this said, we believe that the US public markets continue to underappreciate and undervalue the durability, differentiation and strengths of Mylan's global diversified business, especially when compared to our peers around the globe. Therefore, while we will continue to execute on our best-in-class, long-term focused sustainable strategy, the Board has formed a strategic review committee and is actively evaluating a wide range of alternatives to unlock the true value of our one-of-a-kind platform."

No details about which strategic alternatives are being considered have been released; I can only speculate what the board wants or is unwilling to consider. If there are interested parties, then acquiring the entire company might be more attractive than buying or investing in some part of the business. We know it was attractive to Teva back before Teva itself melted down. Given how fiercely Mylan fought against being acquired by Teva, I doubt the board means to put that option on the table. But if it is in my mind, it would be in the mind of large pharma executives or those of any other company that want to buy a ready-to-use international generic drug manufacturer and distributor.

Q2 2018 results

While I emphasize cash flow in this argument, it is also worth looking at standard measures like GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

For Q2 2018 Mylan had revenue of $2.81 billion, up 6% sequentially from $2.65 billion, but down 5% from $2.96 billion in the year-earlier quarter. GAAP net income was $37.6 million, down 57% sequentially from $87.1 million, and down 87% from $297.0 million year-earlier. EPS, diluted, was $0.08, down 53% sequentially from $0.17 and down 85% from $0.55 year-earlier.

The decline in income and GAAP EPS are certainly a concern. The decline in revenue was mainly in the U.S. and from discontinuation of some products. The decline in GAAP EPS is mainly an accounting issue, which can be understood by comparing it to non-GAAP (adjusted) numbers.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.07, up 11% sequentially from $0.96, but down 3% from $1.10 year-earlier. Net income was $551.6 million, up sequentially from $495.6 million, but down from $589.9 million year-earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $867 million. The main difference with GAAP results was $430 million in purchase accounting related amortization and $76 million in restructuring expense, but there were several other substantial items.

As the acquisition-related charges fade into the past, the adjusted and GAAP numbers should come more into line with each other.

Caveats

Clearly the American pharmaceutical industry, including its generic and biosimilar sectors, is in transition. The whole medical industry, including government programs, insurance, and distribution is in transition. It is difficult to know what transitions will actually take place, and how they will work their way through the system to affect Mylan. On the plus side, much of Mylan's business is conducted outside the U.S., where socialized healthcare systems, whatever their other faults might be, are more stable and predictable.

Defensive strategies against generic competition and biosimilars also continue to evolve. Here, however, public policy changes may favor Mylan and other generics companies.

Conclusion

Mylan is priced at 9.2 times cash flow. I find anything below 12 times cash flow to be worth evaluating. There are many other considerations, including the outstanding debt, the highly competitive nature of the generic drug industry, and Mylan's particular set of products and cost structure. There is also the possibility of a buyout of all or part of Mylan, which would presumably be at a good premium to today's share price.

A good medium-term, 6-month to 1-year goal would be to trade above the 52-week high, to $50 per share. That would represent a 28% increase over Friday's close at $39.13.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mylan represents 6.7% of the value of my portfolio. I have been long Mylan since 2014.