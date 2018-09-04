Quick Picks & Lists

55 Marijuana Stocks Reporting Earnings In August - Replication And Extension To The Alternative Harvest ETF

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), Includes: HMLSF
by: Anthony Cataldo

Summary

I extend my examination of the Horizons ETF to alternatives of [1] investing in the Alternative Harvest ETF and [2] specific stocks with August earnings announcements.

I continue to use a variation of what is referred to as an “abnormal returns” approach, where I conclude that boyh ETFs outperformed for August 2018.

Effectively, from my data base of nearly 280 marijuana stocks, I find that 55 reported earnings in August and that buying the ETFs, pre-earnings announcement, would have generated higher returns.

With very few exceptions, I remain convinced that the “easy money” has been made in the marijuana or cannabis sector.

My recommendation is that you buy, sell and trade the ETF, with, perhaps, a few specific stock picks.

This article is in response to a comment/recommendation from an earlier SA article, and is included in this article, so I hope that is okay with SA editors. I expand the analysis a bit to provide greater value.

Replications and extensions are common in academic literature streams. The below comment on my earlierSeeking Alpha article triggered this additional effort and was the motivating factor for this article:

Below is the August 2018 chart for the Alternative Harvest ETF [ETFMG] (MJ):

Below, again, is the August 2018 earnings calendar for the nearly N=280 stocks in my marijuana or cannabis portfolio. If I have missed any or included any you feel should be excluded, please let me know in the comments to this article. One was identified in the earlier SA article, and has been added in this replication and extension, as follows:

I can respond to your comments with additions or deletions or adjustments, and by continuing to let all know if my conclusions are altered, in any significant way.

Methodology (Repeated)

In broad and general terms, an abnormal returns approach compares a specific investment vehicle to an index. In this case, I use the Alternative Harvest Exchange Traded Fund as my index.

Again, I simply deduct or subtract the return from the index from a specific security to generate an abnormally high or abnormally low return measures.

Finally, and, again, in all cases, I focus on the earnings announcement as the event date for return generation, where I compare the closing price-per-share “prior to” the announcement to the August 2018 end-of-month closing price-per-share. I subtract index measures for the same event dates.

The Excel file and data and computations have been expanded to include both ETFs and the 1 additional stock, as recommend in a comment and as follows:

Stock

Stock

Stock

(OTC:HMLSF)

(OTC:HMLSF)

(OTC:HMLSF)

(MJ)

(MJ)

(MJ)

Before

31-Aug

Before

31-Aug

(OTC:HMLSF)

Before

31-Aug

(MJ)

Announce

Announce

Before &

Announcement

Closing

PCT CHG

Announcement

Closing

PCT CHG

Abnormal

Announcement

Closing

PCT CHG

Abnormal

Count

August

Ticker

Pre-MKT

Post-MKT

Close

PPS

PPS

EPS

PPS

PPS

EPS

Returns

PPS

PPS

EPS

Returns

1

1

APHQF

1

31-Jul

$8.8300

$12.9600

46.8%

$12.42

$16.33

31.5%

15.3%

$26.94

$33.48

24.3%

22.5%

2

1

TAUG

1

31-Jul

$0.0200

$0.0300

50.0%

$12.42

$16.33

31.5%

18.5%

$26.94

$33.48

24.3%

25.7%

3

1

CVSI

1

31-Jul

$3.1200

$4.3300

38.8%

$12.42

$16.33

31.5%

7.3%

$26.94

$33.48

24.3%

14.5%

4

1

TAP

1

31-Jul

$66.5900

$67.1500

0.8%

*

$12.42

$16.33

31.5%

-30.6%

$26.94

$33.48

24.3%

-23.4%

5

2

ZYNE

1

1-Aug

$6.4200

$8.0300

25.1%

$12.21

$16.33

33.7%

-8.7%

$26.91

$33.48

24.4%

0.7%

6

2

PHOT

1

1-Aug

$0.0130

$0.0160

23.1%

$12.21

$16.33

33.7%

-10.7%

$26.91

$33.48

24.4%

-1.3%

7

2

AOI

1

1-Aug

$16.3500

$17.7000

8.3%

$12.21

$16.33

33.7%

-25.5%

$26.91

$33.48

24.4%

-16.2%

8

3

IGC

1

2-Aug

$0.4300

$1.6500

283.7%

$12.21

$16.33

33.7%

250.0%

$26.83

$33.48

24.8%

258.9%

9

7

XXII

1

7-Aug

$2.4700

$2.7100

9.7%

$11.82

$16.33

38.2%

-28.4%

$26.52

$33.48

26.2%

-16.5%

10

7

GWPH

1

7-Aug

$129.0000

$146.7800

13.8%

$11.82

$16.33

38.2%

-24.4%

$26.52

$33.48

26.2%

-12.5%

11

7

CARA

1

7-Aug

$17.9700

$20.1700

12.2%

$11.82

$16.33

38.2%

-25.9%

$26.52

$33.48

26.2%

-14.0%

12

8

AVT

1

8-Aug

$44.6000

$48.4000

8.5%

$12.05

$16.33

35.5%

-27.0%

$26.61

$33.48

25.8%

-17.3%

13

8

INSY

1

8-Aug

$7.7900

$9.3500

20.0%

$12.05

$16.33

35.5%

-15.5%

$26.61

$33.48

25.8%

-5.8%

14

8

CANN

1

8-Aug

$2.4200

$3.3100

36.8%

$12.05

$16.33

35.5%

1.3%

$26.61

$33.48

25.8%

11.0%

15

8

MDCL

1

8-Aug

$31.0500

$31.7000

2.1%

$12.05

$16.33

35.5%

-33.4%

$26.61

$33.48

25.8%

-23.7%

16

9

TRTC

1

9-Aug

$1.9900

$1.7900

-10.1%

$12.26

$16.33

33.2%

-43.2%

$26.98

$33.48

24.1%

-34.1%

17

10

LCTC

1

10-Aug

$4.5000

$4.5000

0.0%

$12.01

$16.33

36.0%

-36.0%

$26.55

$33.48

26.1%

-26.1%

18

10

IIPR

1

10-Aug

$35.1900

$45.4000

29.0%

$12.01

$16.33

36.0%

-7.0%

$26.55

$33.48

26.1%

2.9%

19

13

ZDPY

1

13-Aug

$0.5900

$0.6050

2.5%

$11.61

$16.33

40.7%

-38.1%

$25.82

$33.48

29.7%

-27.1%

20

13

AERO

1

13-Aug

$2.3300

$2.6600

14.2%

$11.61

$16.33

40.7%

-26.5%

$25.82

$33.48

29.7%

-15.5%

21

14

GRWG

1

13-Aug

$3.7300

$4.6100

23.6%

$11.61

$16.33

40.7%

-17.1%

$25.82

$33.48

29.7%

-6.1%

22

14

CRON

1

13-Aug

$5.8300

$9.9800

71.2%

$11.61

$16.33

40.7%

30.5%

$25.82

$33.48

29.7%

41.5%

23

14

SRNA

1

13-Aug

$0.1440

$0.1630

13.2%

$11.61

$16.33

40.7%

-27.5%

$25.82

$33.48

29.7%

-16.5%

24

14

MNTR

1

13-Aug

$25.6000

$26.5000

3.5%

$11.61

$16.33

40.7%

-37.1%

$25.82

$33.48

29.7%

-26.2%

25

14

NEPT

1

14-Aug

$2.8000

$4.0400

44.3%

$11.16

$16.33

46.3%

-2.0%

$25.20

$33.48

32.9%

11.4%

26

14

CGC

1

14-Aug

$24.6200

$45.7200

85.7%

$11.16

$16.33

46.3%

39.4%

$25.20

$33.48

32.9%

52.8%

27

14

MSRT

1

14-Aug

$0.1100

$0.1330

20.9%

$11.16

$16.33

46.3%

-25.4%

$25.20

$33.48

32.9%

-11.9%

28

15

POTN

1

14-Aug

$0.2750

$0.2665

-3.1%

$11.16

$16.33

46.3%

-49.4%

$25.20

$33.48

32.9%

-35.9%

29

15

SSOF

1

14-Aug

$0.0068

$0.0069

1.5%

$11.16

$16.33

46.3%

-44.9%

$25.20

$33.48

32.9%

-31.4%

30

15

GBLX

1

14-Aug

$26.2200

$25.8500

-1.4%

$11.16

$16.33

46.3%

-47.7%

$25.20

$33.48

32.9%

-34.3%

31

16

EDXC

1

15-Aug

$0.0419

$0.0467

11.5%

$12.42

$16.33

31.5%

-20.0%

$27.06

$33.48

23.7%

-12.3%

32

17

ACGX

1

17-Aug

$0.0010

$0.0007

-30.0%

$12.70

$16.33

28.6%

-58.6%

$27.23

$33.48

23.0%

-53.0%

33

20

TRPX

1

17-Aug

$3.5700

$3.9000

9.2%

$12.70

$16.33

28.6%

-19.3%

$27.23

$33.48

23.0%

-13.7%

34

21

SING

1

20-Aug

$0.0340

$0.0310

-8.8%

$13.62

$16.33

19.9%

-28.7%

$28.83

$33.48

16.1%

-25.0%

35

21

MJNA

1

20-Aug

$0.1000

$0.1000

0.0%

$13.62

$16.33

19.9%

-19.9%

$28.83

$33.48

16.1%

-16.1%

36

22

EMMBF

1

21-Aug

$0.9800

$1.1900

21.4%

$14.09

$16.33

15.9%

5.5%

$29.82

$33.48

12.3%

9.2%

37

23

CNNRF

1

22-Aug

$4.0100

$4.7900

19.5%

$14.25

$16.33

14.6%

4.9%

$30.23

$33.48

10.8%

8.7%

38

23

NSPDF

1

23-Aug

$0.1000

$0.1060

6.0%

$14.42

$16.33

13.2%

-7.2%

$30.48

$33.48

9.8%

-3.8%

39

23

DPWW

1

23-Aug

$0.0072

$0.0059

-18.1%

$14.42

$16.33

13.2%

-31.3%

$30.48

$33.48

9.8%

-27.9%

40

24

INQD

1

23-Aug

$0.0680

$0.0646

-5.0%

$14.42

$16.33

13.2%

-18.2%

$30.48

$33.48

9.8%

-14.8%

41

24

HLSPY

1

24-Aug

$0.8000

$0.8200

2.5%

$15.56

$16.33

4.9%

-2.4%

$32.33

$33.48

3.6%

-1.1%

42

24

MRRCF

1

24-Aug

$1.4500

$1.5180

4.7%

$15.56

$16.33

4.9%

-0.3%

$32.33

$33.48

3.6%

1.1%

43

28

WDDMF

1

27-Aug

$1.3800

$1.4800

7.2%

$16.41

$16.33

-0.5%

7.7%

$33.83

$33.48

-1.0%

8.3%

44

28

RDDTF

1

27-Aug

$0.7850

$0.7080

-9.8%

$16.41

$16.33

-0.5%

-9.3%

$33.83

$33.48

-1.0%

-8.8%

45

28

ITHUF

1

28-Aug

$5.1400

$5.5740

8.4%

$16.41

$16.33

-0.5%

8.9%

$32.54

$33.48

2.9%

5.6%

46

28

QUDCF

1

28-Aug

$0.1990

$0.1770

-11.1%

$16.41

$16.33

-0.5%

-10.6%

$32.54

$33.48

2.9%

-13.9%

47

28

GTBIF

1

28-Aug

$10.0700

$11.6350

15.5%

$16.41

$16.33

-0.5%

16.0%

$32.54

$33.48

2.9%

12.7%

48

28

TLRY

1

28-Aug

$51.5000

$65.2000

26.6%

$16.41

$16.33

-0.5%

27.1%

$32.54

$33.48

2.9%

23.7%

49

29

MPXEF

1

29-Aug

$0.8134

$0.7761

-4.6%

$16.80

$16.33

-2.8%

-1.8%

$34.40

$33.48

-2.7%

-1.9%

50

29

GLDFF

1

29-Aug

$0.2200

$0.2100

-4.5%

$16.80

$16.33

-2.8%

-1.7%

$34.40

$33.48

-2.7%

-1.9%

51

29

SNNVF

1

29-Aug

$5.5400

$5.1100

-7.8%

$16.80

$16.33

-2.8%

-5.0%

$34.40

$33.48

-2.7%

-5.1%

52

30

VVCIF

1

29-Aug

$1.3400

$1.3200

-1.5%

$16.80

$16.33

-2.8%

1.3%

$34.40

$33.48

-2.7%

1.2%

53

30

ICCLF

1

29-Aug

$1.2800

$1.3100

2.3%

$16.80

$16.33

-2.8%

5.1%

$34.40

$33.48

-2.7%

5.0%

54

30

EMHTF

1

30-Aug

$3.4400

$3.5000

1.7%

$16.15

$16.33

1.1%

0.6%

$33.02

$33.48

1.4%

0.4%

55

31

MCIG

1

30-Aug

$0.3090

$0.3050

-1.3%

$16.15

$16.33

1.1%

-2.4%

$33.02

$33.48

1.4%

-2.7%

28

27

16.5%

24.3%

-7.8%

18.0%

-1.5%

*Dividend added back to August 31 close to adjust for ex-dividend PPS.

Summary

I am so pleased that the one commenter recommended this replication and extension for the alternative marijuana ETF. I was a bit surprised that the results differed in such a significant way.

Below is a graphic, for the month of August that I developed from my Fidelity account. I just wanted to visually verify the results with a competing ETF comparison:

The below comparable was produced using the Seeking Alpha charting platform for comparison:

The below comparable was produced using my TDAmeritrade account charting for comparisons:

[1] The Horizons ETF [HMLSF] generated much higher returns, when compared to individual stocks with August earnings announcements, by 7.8%.

[2] The Alternative Harvest ETF [ETFMG] generated higher returns, as well, when compared to individual stocks with August earnings announcements, but only by 1.5%.

August 2018 was a good month for marijuana stocks. An equal-weighted computation suggests that the indexes, using the above, earning announcement and event-date-based methodology, would have generated higher returns for the month. Specific stock picks, based only on these n=55 stocks, would have generated a return of about 16.5% [the addition of GTBIF did not alter this equal-weighted measure].

My objective, of course, is to minimize the consumption of my time and the risk associated with selecting a specific “winner” stock and profiting, instead, from sector moves. This is not to say that a great stock pick cannot generate wonderful returns, but, for now, I continue to recommend that you buy, sell, and trade the sector to maximize returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.