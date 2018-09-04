55 Marijuana Stocks Reporting Earnings In August - Replication And Extension To The Alternative Harvest ETF

My recommendation is that you buy, sell and trade the ETF, with, perhaps, a few specific stock picks.

With very few exceptions, I remain convinced that the “easy money” has been made in the marijuana or cannabis sector.

Effectively, from my data base of nearly 280 marijuana stocks, I find that 55 reported earnings in August and that buying the ETFs, pre-earnings announcement, would have generated higher returns.

I continue to use a variation of what is referred to as an “abnormal returns” approach, where I conclude that boyh ETFs outperformed for August 2018.

I extend my examination of the Horizons ETF to alternatives of [1] investing in the Alternative Harvest ETF and [2] specific stocks with August earnings announcements.

This article is in response to a comment/recommendation from an earlier SA article, and is included in this article, so I hope that is okay with SA editors. I expand the analysis a bit to provide greater value.

Replications and extensions are common in academic literature streams. The below comment on my earlierSeeking Alpha article triggered this additional effort and was the motivating factor for this article:

Below is the August 2018 chart for the Alternative Harvest ETF [ETFMG] (MJ):

Below, again, is the August 2018 earnings calendar for the nearly N=280 stocks in my marijuana or cannabis portfolio. If I have missed any or included any you feel should be excluded, please let me know in the comments to this article. One was identified in the earlier SA article, and has been added in this replication and extension, as follows:

I can respond to your comments with additions or deletions or adjustments, and by continuing to let all know if my conclusions are altered, in any significant way.

Methodology (Repeated)

In broad and general terms, an abnormal returns approach compares a specific investment vehicle to an index. In this case, I use the Alternative Harvest Exchange Traded Fund as my index.

Again, I simply deduct or subtract the return from the index from a specific security to generate an abnormally high or abnormally low return measures.

Finally, and, again, in all cases, I focus on the earnings announcement as the event date for return generation, where I compare the closing price-per-share “prior to” the announcement to the August 2018 end-of-month closing price-per-share. I subtract index measures for the same event dates.

The Excel file and data and computations have been expanded to include both ETFs and the 1 additional stock, as recommend in a comment and as follows:

Stock Stock Stock (OTC:HMLSF) (OTC:HMLSF) (OTC:HMLSF) (MJ) (MJ) (MJ) Before 31-Aug Before 31-Aug (OTC:HMLSF) Before 31-Aug (MJ) Announce Announce Before & Announcement Closing PCT CHG Announcement Closing PCT CHG Abnormal Announcement Closing PCT CHG Abnormal Count August Ticker Pre-MKT Post-MKT Close PPS PPS EPS PPS PPS EPS Returns PPS PPS EPS Returns 1 1 APHQF 1 31-Jul $8.8300 $12.9600 46.8% $12.42 $16.33 31.5% 15.3% $26.94 $33.48 24.3% 22.5% 2 1 TAUG 1 31-Jul $0.0200 $0.0300 50.0% $12.42 $16.33 31.5% 18.5% $26.94 $33.48 24.3% 25.7% 3 1 CVSI 1 31-Jul $3.1200 $4.3300 38.8% $12.42 $16.33 31.5% 7.3% $26.94 $33.48 24.3% 14.5% 4 1 TAP 1 31-Jul $66.5900 $67.1500 0.8% * $12.42 $16.33 31.5% -30.6% $26.94 $33.48 24.3% -23.4% 5 2 ZYNE 1 1-Aug $6.4200 $8.0300 25.1% $12.21 $16.33 33.7% -8.7% $26.91 $33.48 24.4% 0.7% 6 2 PHOT 1 1-Aug $0.0130 $0.0160 23.1% $12.21 $16.33 33.7% -10.7% $26.91 $33.48 24.4% -1.3% 7 2 AOI 1 1-Aug $16.3500 $17.7000 8.3% $12.21 $16.33 33.7% -25.5% $26.91 $33.48 24.4% -16.2% 8 3 IGC 1 2-Aug $0.4300 $1.6500 283.7% $12.21 $16.33 33.7% 250.0% $26.83 $33.48 24.8% 258.9% 9 7 XXII 1 7-Aug $2.4700 $2.7100 9.7% $11.82 $16.33 38.2% -28.4% $26.52 $33.48 26.2% -16.5% 10 7 GWPH 1 7-Aug $129.0000 $146.7800 13.8% $11.82 $16.33 38.2% -24.4% $26.52 $33.48 26.2% -12.5% 11 7 CARA 1 7-Aug $17.9700 $20.1700 12.2% $11.82 $16.33 38.2% -25.9% $26.52 $33.48 26.2% -14.0% 12 8 AVT 1 8-Aug $44.6000 $48.4000 8.5% $12.05 $16.33 35.5% -27.0% $26.61 $33.48 25.8% -17.3% 13 8 INSY 1 8-Aug $7.7900 $9.3500 20.0% $12.05 $16.33 35.5% -15.5% $26.61 $33.48 25.8% -5.8% 14 8 CANN 1 8-Aug $2.4200 $3.3100 36.8% $12.05 $16.33 35.5% 1.3% $26.61 $33.48 25.8% 11.0% 15 8 MDCL 1 8-Aug $31.0500 $31.7000 2.1% $12.05 $16.33 35.5% -33.4% $26.61 $33.48 25.8% -23.7% 16 9 TRTC 1 9-Aug $1.9900 $1.7900 -10.1% $12.26 $16.33 33.2% -43.2% $26.98 $33.48 24.1% -34.1% 17 10 LCTC 1 10-Aug $4.5000 $4.5000 0.0% $12.01 $16.33 36.0% -36.0% $26.55 $33.48 26.1% -26.1% 18 10 IIPR 1 10-Aug $35.1900 $45.4000 29.0% $12.01 $16.33 36.0% -7.0% $26.55 $33.48 26.1% 2.9% 19 13 ZDPY 1 13-Aug $0.5900 $0.6050 2.5% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -38.1% $25.82 $33.48 29.7% -27.1% 20 13 AERO 1 13-Aug $2.3300 $2.6600 14.2% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -26.5% $25.82 $33.48 29.7% -15.5% 21 14 GRWG 1 13-Aug $3.7300 $4.6100 23.6% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -17.1% $25.82 $33.48 29.7% -6.1% 22 14 CRON 1 13-Aug $5.8300 $9.9800 71.2% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% 30.5% $25.82 $33.48 29.7% 41.5% 23 14 SRNA 1 13-Aug $0.1440 $0.1630 13.2% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -27.5% $25.82 $33.48 29.7% -16.5% 24 14 MNTR 1 13-Aug $25.6000 $26.5000 3.5% $11.61 $16.33 40.7% -37.1% $25.82 $33.48 29.7% -26.2% 25 14 NEPT 1 14-Aug $2.8000 $4.0400 44.3% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -2.0% $25.20 $33.48 32.9% 11.4% 26 14 CGC 1 14-Aug $24.6200 $45.7200 85.7% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% 39.4% $25.20 $33.48 32.9% 52.8% 27 14 MSRT 1 14-Aug $0.1100 $0.1330 20.9% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -25.4% $25.20 $33.48 32.9% -11.9% 28 15 POTN 1 14-Aug $0.2750 $0.2665 -3.1% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -49.4% $25.20 $33.48 32.9% -35.9% 29 15 SSOF 1 14-Aug $0.0068 $0.0069 1.5% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -44.9% $25.20 $33.48 32.9% -31.4% 30 15 GBLX 1 14-Aug $26.2200 $25.8500 -1.4% $11.16 $16.33 46.3% -47.7% $25.20 $33.48 32.9% -34.3% 31 16 EDXC 1 15-Aug $0.0419 $0.0467 11.5% $12.42 $16.33 31.5% -20.0% $27.06 $33.48 23.7% -12.3% 32 17 ACGX 1 17-Aug $0.0010 $0.0007 -30.0% $12.70 $16.33 28.6% -58.6% $27.23 $33.48 23.0% -53.0% 33 20 TRPX 1 17-Aug $3.5700 $3.9000 9.2% $12.70 $16.33 28.6% -19.3% $27.23 $33.48 23.0% -13.7% 34 21 SING 1 20-Aug $0.0340 $0.0310 -8.8% $13.62 $16.33 19.9% -28.7% $28.83 $33.48 16.1% -25.0% 35 21 MJNA 1 20-Aug $0.1000 $0.1000 0.0% $13.62 $16.33 19.9% -19.9% $28.83 $33.48 16.1% -16.1% 36 22 EMMBF 1 21-Aug $0.9800 $1.1900 21.4% $14.09 $16.33 15.9% 5.5% $29.82 $33.48 12.3% 9.2% 37 23 CNNRF 1 22-Aug $4.0100 $4.7900 19.5% $14.25 $16.33 14.6% 4.9% $30.23 $33.48 10.8% 8.7% 38 23 NSPDF 1 23-Aug $0.1000 $0.1060 6.0% $14.42 $16.33 13.2% -7.2% $30.48 $33.48 9.8% -3.8% 39 23 DPWW 1 23-Aug $0.0072 $0.0059 -18.1% $14.42 $16.33 13.2% -31.3% $30.48 $33.48 9.8% -27.9% 40 24 INQD 1 23-Aug $0.0680 $0.0646 -5.0% $14.42 $16.33 13.2% -18.2% $30.48 $33.48 9.8% -14.8% 41 24 HLSPY 1 24-Aug $0.8000 $0.8200 2.5% $15.56 $16.33 4.9% -2.4% $32.33 $33.48 3.6% -1.1% 42 24 MRRCF 1 24-Aug $1.4500 $1.5180 4.7% $15.56 $16.33 4.9% -0.3% $32.33 $33.48 3.6% 1.1% 43 28 WDDMF 1 27-Aug $1.3800 $1.4800 7.2% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% 7.7% $33.83 $33.48 -1.0% 8.3% 44 28 RDDTF 1 27-Aug $0.7850 $0.7080 -9.8% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% -9.3% $33.83 $33.48 -1.0% -8.8% 45 28 ITHUF 1 28-Aug $5.1400 $5.5740 8.4% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% 8.9% $32.54 $33.48 2.9% 5.6% 46 28 QUDCF 1 28-Aug $0.1990 $0.1770 -11.1% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% -10.6% $32.54 $33.48 2.9% -13.9% 47 28 GTBIF 1 28-Aug $10.0700 $11.6350 15.5% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% 16.0% $32.54 $33.48 2.9% 12.7% 48 28 TLRY 1 28-Aug $51.5000 $65.2000 26.6% $16.41 $16.33 -0.5% 27.1% $32.54 $33.48 2.9% 23.7% 49 29 MPXEF 1 29-Aug $0.8134 $0.7761 -4.6% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% -1.8% $34.40 $33.48 -2.7% -1.9% 50 29 GLDFF 1 29-Aug $0.2200 $0.2100 -4.5% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% -1.7% $34.40 $33.48 -2.7% -1.9% 51 29 SNNVF 1 29-Aug $5.5400 $5.1100 -7.8% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% -5.0% $34.40 $33.48 -2.7% -5.1% 52 30 VVCIF 1 29-Aug $1.3400 $1.3200 -1.5% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% 1.3% $34.40 $33.48 -2.7% 1.2% 53 30 ICCLF 1 29-Aug $1.2800 $1.3100 2.3% $16.80 $16.33 -2.8% 5.1% $34.40 $33.48 -2.7% 5.0% 54 30 EMHTF 1 30-Aug $3.4400 $3.5000 1.7% $16.15 $16.33 1.1% 0.6% $33.02 $33.48 1.4% 0.4% 55 31 MCIG 1 30-Aug $0.3090 $0.3050 -1.3% $16.15 $16.33 1.1% -2.4% $33.02 $33.48 1.4% -2.7% 28 27 16.5% 24.3% -7.8% 18.0% -1.5% *Dividend added back to August 31 close to adjust for ex-dividend PPS.

Summary

I am so pleased that the one commenter recommended this replication and extension for the alternative marijuana ETF. I was a bit surprised that the results differed in such a significant way.

Below is a graphic, for the month of August that I developed from my Fidelity account. I just wanted to visually verify the results with a competing ETF comparison:

The below comparable was produced using the Seeking Alpha charting platform for comparison:

The below comparable was produced using my TDAmeritrade account charting for comparisons:

[1] The Horizons ETF [HMLSF] generated much higher returns, when compared to individual stocks with August earnings announcements, by 7.8%.

[2] The Alternative Harvest ETF [ETFMG] generated higher returns, as well, when compared to individual stocks with August earnings announcements, but only by 1.5%.

August 2018 was a good month for marijuana stocks. An equal-weighted computation suggests that the indexes, using the above, earning announcement and event-date-based methodology, would have generated higher returns for the month. Specific stock picks, based only on these n=55 stocks, would have generated a return of about 16.5% [the addition of GTBIF did not alter this equal-weighted measure].

My objective, of course, is to minimize the consumption of my time and the risk associated with selecting a specific “winner” stock and profiting, instead, from sector moves. This is not to say that a great stock pick cannot generate wonderful returns, but, for now, I continue to recommend that you buy, sell, and trade the sector to maximize returns.

