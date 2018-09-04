A Second Look At Inotersen's Approval Potential

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Chris Stang as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Last week, Ionis (IONS) and its subsidiary Akcea (AKCA) were delivered a blow following the FDA issuing a complete response letter, or CRL, regarding the NDA for volanesorsen. On May 10, 2018, Akcea and Ionis announced that FDA’s Division of Metabolism and Endocrinology Products Advisory Committee voted 12-8 in support of approval of volanesorsen. This did not represent an overwhelming vote of confidence but given the lack of available agents approved for patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), many individuals, including myself, believed even such a narrow sign of support from the advisory committee would result in the approval of volanesorsen.

The press release issued from Akcea and Ionis on August 27 did not delve into the nature or reason for the CRL but has caused me to take a second look at the data and environment surrounding inotersen’s approaching PDUFA date (October 6, 2018), which has already been delayed from earlier year by the FDA. It is my opinion that the CRL was issued following FDA concerns for safety of the medication, something investors have also debated when comparing inotersen to Alnylam’s (ALNY) patisiran. While there is a myriad of other potential reasons for the CRL, I will devote the rest of this piece to analyzing the safety data on volanesorsen and inotersen under the assumption this is the reason for the CRL.

Analysis of Adverse Events

Safety data for volanesorsen will be pulled from the advisory committee briefing documents published online, as this pools the clinical trial data and is likely similar to what the FDA looked at prior to their decision. It is noted that the primary risk associated with volanesorsen is thrombocytopenia. What events and rates led to this conclusion? Rates of platelet related events are summarized in Table 1 from the two Phase 3 trials (CS6 and CS16). The CS7 open label data is not included. The rates of these adverse events resulted in the amendment of study protocol to change dosing schedule and allow for dose interruptions.

CS6 CS16 Volanesorsen (N=33) N% Placebo (N=33) N% Volanesorsen (N=75) N% Placebo (N=38) N% Platelet Reduction 13 (39.3) 1 (3.0) 13 (17.3) 4 (10.5) Platelet count decreased 10 (30.3) 1 (3.0) 3 (4.0) 2 (5.3) Thrombocytopenia 4 (12.1) 0 10 (13.3) 2 (5.3)

Table 1.

In the risk mitigation section of the document, it noted:

...when the platelet monitoring and dose adjustment program was initiated and followed, declines in platelet counts were detected promptly, fewer severe declines occurred, and patient discontinuations due to platelet counts were less frequent.

While it is noted this help decrease the frequency, such monitoring did not abolish the occurrence of adverse events. Furthermore, the company proposed a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program. Often, but not always, REMS programs can be a black mark on drug labels, alerting patients to high risk meds and requiring providers to be certified in order to prescribe or dispense the medication. Despite this proposed REMS program and dosing adjustments, the FDA did not give a nod for volanesorsen.

So how does the safety data for inotersen compare? The Phase 3 data was published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this year. Here is was noted that 60/112 patients who received inotersen had confirmed decreases in postbaseline platelet counts to less than 140,000 per cubic millimeter (placebo group 8/60 or 13%). Thrombocytopenia with platelets less than 25,000 per cubic millimeter occurred in 3% of patients in the inotersen group and no patients in the placebo group. One of these patients presented with an intracranial hemorrhage and tragically passed. Furthermore, the rate of death was lopsided with five patients tragically passing in the inotersen group, compared to none in the placebo group. Information on the nature of these deaths are available in the supplementary appendix. While the intracranial hemorrhage was the only death related to the study drug, the other four deaths were consistent with disease progression. This is interesting that deaths due to disease progression was observed in the inotersen group, but none in the placebo group. This may be an artifact of the randomization, it is hard to say. One positive is the fact that “no cases of thrombocytopenia with platelet counts of less than 50,000 per cubic millimeter occurred after the institution of weekly platelet monitoring.”

In the first quarter conference call question and answer session (transcript on Seeking Alpha), Stan Crooke stated the following after being asked about the nature of the FDA delay in PDUFA date, “The question is focused primarily on just understanding the drug broadly. So, there is a great deal of information and a lot of it has to do with safety.” This shows the FDA has picked up on the safety and is indeed looking at it closely. However, in the second quarter conference call, Sarah Boyce stated, “In the U.S., we are continuing to have positive interactions with the FDA leading up to our October 6 PDUFA date.”

Fundamentals

A look at the Ionis’ fundamentals after the Q2 update reveal a strong cash position. As of June 30, 2018, Ionis had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $2.0 billion. The updated Biogen (BIIB) deal was the largest contributing factor for Ionis’s strengthened balance sheet. A look at the most recent income statement reveals a net loss of $56.6 million for Q2 and total loss of $67.4 million for the first half of 2018 using GAAP. The company notes that expenses have been increasing in preparation of for commercialization for inotersen and volanesorsen. It is uncertain how the recent CRL will affect these expenses moving forward. While the strong balance sheet of Ionis does not raise any short term concerns with regards to cash runway at the current burn rate, another CRL for inotersen could further delay the companies plans for revenue growth in hopes to turn profitable. Currently, commercial revenue is coming from royalties from Spinraza sales licensed to Biogen. The remaining revenue for Ionis comes largely for collaboration agreements, which are very numerous. US approval of inotersen, which has been licensed to Akcea, would reward Ionis with a $50 million milestone payed in Akcea common stock. The breakdown of profit/loss for marketing of inotersen is 60% Ionis and 40% Akcea if approved at this time. Again, it does not appear there is any short term financial concerns for Ionis as they have plenty of cash, but the CRL for volanesorsen has delayed the marketing, and revenue, for Akcea, and raises concerns for the approval of inotersen and the potential revenue it would bring to both Ionis and Akcea.

Conclusions

In conclusion, I interpret the CRL issued on volanesorsen as the FDA taking a harder stance on safety, despite a large unmet patient need for FCS. The REMS program and changes in dosing were not enough to get a marketing approval at this time. Given the similar nature of adverse events also seen with inotersen (including death), and other agents now approved for hATTR, I no longer felt the risk of a CRL was worth the reward of approval and have since closed my position in Ionis. Since there was not an advisory committee meeting set up, we do not have any hints as to whether a REMS program for ionotersen has been proposed. Additionally, if patients are required to get weekly lab monitoring, that in a sense defeats the benefit of inotersen being administered at home via injection. The pipeline and collaborations and balance sheet of Ionis is impressive and sets up for long term growth if one can stomach potential near term volatility. The potential for an over-reaction to either a strict REMS program, narrow label, or even a CRL made me think twice on my long position.

There is always the chance that all this analysis is for naught, the addressed concerns are overblown, and inotersen with receive approval with flying colors. If this is the case, I believe it will be a great boost for both Ionis and Akcea for both the near and long term.

