Is Ethanol A Buy?

Ethanol is a biofuel. In the United States corn is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol. For decades, the ethanol mandate means that each time we fill up our tanks with gasoline, we are consuming the corn-based fuel. Corn is not the only agricultural crop that can be an ingredient in the production of ethanol. In Brazil, the world's leading producer of sugarcane uses the sweet commodity to produce the biofuel. However, the U.S. is the world's leader when it comes to corn production and exports, so corn-based ethanol in the U.S. is the standard.

The ethanol mandate came as the result of the crude oil embargos of the 1970s when the Middle East cut off the United States from supplies at times. The ethanol mandate has served other purposes besides lowering U.S. dependence on foreign oil. Corn-based ethanol created a support system for U.S. farmers during years of bumper crops and oversupply. Ethanol is also a cleaner fuel than gasoline, and its use has cut toxic emissions compared to the petroleum-based fuel.

The price of ethanol is a function of both energy and corn prices in the United States. Trade issues have weighed on the price of corn over the 2018 growing season while energy prices have remained high. Therefore, there have been bullish and bearish factors pushing the price of the biofuel in opposite directions when it comes to the price of ethanol.

Ethanol under pressure coming into the off-season for gasoline demand

The price of ethanol has been moving lower since early August.

As the chart illustrates, September ethanol futures moved from $1.49 per gallon on August 6 to lows of $1.2130 on August 30 and was trading at $1.302 per gallon on September 4. The nearing of the offseason put pressure on the price, but so did the price of corn the input in the production of the biofuel.

New crop December corn futures dropped from $3.885 per bushel on the final day of July to $3.685 on September 4 after trading to a low of $3.5525 on August 29.

Gasoline remains strong, but corn and ethanol underperformed the fuel

The peak season for gasoline consumption each year or the driving season came to an end on the Labor Day holiday in the United States. Over recent weeks, the price of gasoline has been moving lower in a seasonal correction.

Ethanol prices did not follow gasoline higher throughout most of the recent peak season. Gasoline moved to a high of $2.2855 per gallon wholesale on the active month NYMEX futures contract during the week of May 21 right before the start of the commencement of the driving season on the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. During the same week in May, the price of ethanol reached a high at $1.515 per gasoline, a discount of 77.05 cents compared to gasoline.

As the weekly chart highlights, ethanol was trading at $1.295 per gallon at the end of August on the nearby futures contract compared to a nearby price for gasoline at $2.1260; the discount widened to 83.1 cents per gallon.

A long-term view of ethanol tells us it is in the buy zone

The long-term quarterly pictorial of the price of ethanol futures shows that it is currently near the lowest level in a dozen years.

Since 2006, the price of ethanol has ranged from a low of $1.213 to $4.33 per gallon. The low came over recent weeks, and at $1.302 on the nearby September futures contract, the price of the biofuel is near the low and could be in the buy zone. The next active month in ethanol futures is in October where futures were trading at the $1.30 per gallon level at the end of August, not far off the over decade-long low.

The price of ethanol has followed corn rather than gasoline prices over recent weeks and months. The price of corn moved lower over trade issues with China, and other nations around the world who have retaliated against U.S protectionism policies with tariffs on American agricultural products and corn has been no exception. Meanwhile, one of the reasons for pressure on the price of ethanol has been concerns over a continuation of the ethanol mandate under the Trump Administration.

The administration will not change the mandate before the 2020 election

President Donald Trump advocated for U.S. energy independence throughout the 2016 campaign and followed through over the first year and one-half of his Presidency. The Administration has cut regulations for the energy industry, and corporate tax reform has also increased the amount of oil and natural gas production in the United States. Many oil companies and advocates for the oil and gas industry have lobbied for an elimination of the ethanol mandate, but that is not likely to happen anytime soon given the state of trade.

The President received tremendous support during the 2016 election from farmers who, for the most part, continue to support the administration's initiatives to level the playing field on international trade. Even though farmers have experience financial pain during the 2018 crop year because of low soybean and corn prices that are the result of the trade dispute with China, many agricultural commodity producers continue to stand behind President Trump. The USDA recently announced a $12 billion bailout package for farmers hurt by trade issues this year, but those producers would rather collect revenue from selling their crops to consumers around the world rather than receiving a government check to offset the impact of low prices because of protectionist policies. With the mid-term elections in November and the balance of power in the House of Representative and Senate at stake, and with the next Presidential election following two years late in 2020, it is unlikely that President Trump will further hurt the pocketbooks of those farmers who make up a substantial percentage of his base of political support. Therefore, the ethanol mandate in the United States appears safe until at least late 2020 or early 2021 when it will next become an issue that concerns farmers and market participants.

ADM should benefit from a rise in the biofuel

There are three reasons why the price of ethanol should find considerable support around the current price level and why the chances for a recovery to higher levels is probable. First, the odds are that the ethanol mandate is not going away anytime soon. Second, energy prices continue to find support from economic growth and the turbulent Middle East with new sanctions on Iran just around the corner in November. Finally, at the low end of its trading range in more than a decade, the price of the biofuel has become historically inexpensive on a nominal level as well as compared to the price of gasoline.

As the chart of nearby gasoline minus ethanol prices shows, the average level of the spread since 2006 has been around the 25 cents per gallon level. At over 83 cents at the end of August, the spread is at the top end of its trading range telling us that either gasoline is too expensive, ethanol is too cheap or a bit of both on a historical basis.

One company that should benefit from a rise in the price of ethanol over the coming weeks and months is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). Aside from being the "supermarket to the world" in many agricultural commodities, ADM is also a significant player when it comes to refining corn into ethanol. The wider the spread between corn and ethanol prices, the higher the profits for refiners like ADM.

As the monthly chart of the price of corn divided by ethanol shows, the range since 2006 has been from around .68 to highs of 3.21. At 2.72 on August 31, the spread is at the higher end of its range. Since corn is the input in the refining process for ethanol, the higher the spread moves, the worse for refiners as corn gets more expensive compared to the price of the biofuel. As the price of the input increases compared to the output, the refiners make less money or at some point on the upside begin to experience losses. A drop in the spread would result in increased profits for refiners like Archer Daniels Midland. Meanwhile, the stock of the company is trading near its all-time higher despite the historical weakness in the refining spread and any move to the downside could turbocharge earnings in 2019 and beyond.

Since 1998, the high in ADM was at $53.91 in late 2014, and after a decline to lows of $29.86 in early 2016, the stock has climbed to $50.08 per share as of the close of business on September 4. ADM trades at a comparatively low price to earnings multiple of 14.62 times earnings and pays a dividend of 2.66 percent making it an inexpensive stock even though it is trading at close to its all-time peak.

While ADM still looks attractive at its current price, ethanol could be the best bet in 2019 with a continuation of the mandate, stable to higher energy prices and tariffs that are weighing on the price of the primary input in the production of the biofuel. The price of ethanol is low at the $1.30 per gallon on so many levels these days.

