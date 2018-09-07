Sibanye-Stillwater: Value In PGM Provides Free Call Option On Gold Assets

Focus has fallen away from its PGM assets. In my view, Stillwater and the South African mines are worth what the company is trading at today.

Investing in precious metals is often precarious, especially internationally. Leveraged player Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL) has been hit with substantial pressure within its South African gold operations as the company deals with a trifecta of problems: political and regulatory whiplash, perceived mine safety risk after a litany of worker deaths, and increasing all-in sustaining costs ("AISC"). This all comes at a time when the company is struggling to digest a multitude of acquisitions, raising focus from the market on the debt load.

Concerns today are vastly overblown. Rather than making a directional call on underlying precious metals, I take the same approach here that I do in other areas of the market: sum of the parts and NAV. Investors focusing solely on EV/EBITDA multiples (where Sibanye-Stillwater trades at a premium to South African peers) are missing the big picture. Based on my valuation of the (relatively) non-risky platinum group metals ("PGM") businesses, investors buying the company today are getting the South African gold assets for free. While risks have elevated in South Africa, comps versus a key close competitor point toward a double for the stock price from here once company-specific fears subside. A return to historical South African gold valuations in 2015 - when gold was also ~$1,200/oz - could make this a triple. Perhaps most importantly, a recent streaming deal brings a cash infusion, and far out debt maturities give Sibanye-Stillwater plenty of time for this ship to turn around.

Business History, Current Asset Overview and The Case For PGM

Starting life as Sibanye Gold, Gold Fields spun off the firm in 2013 during what was a tumultuous time for the gold market. This was a classic example of a company shedding its most risky assets through a spin-off; Gold Fields elected to keep its Deep South mine in South Africa, an asset that was relatively untouched from labor unrest in the country due to mechanization. While initially much smaller, at many points in recent history, what was formerly known as Sibanye Gold has been the larger entity after undergoing an undeniably aggressive approach to growing its operating footprint. So, while management did get to work cutting costs and improving underlying flexibility at those initial South African gold assets, perhaps the most important step was the decision to diversify into platinum group metals ("PGM"). This was done via the acquisitions of Aquarius and Rustenburg in South Africa, Stillwater in the United States, and the (upcoming) deal for Lonmin. Without these purchases, I would have absolutely no interest in the company. These have all been high value, have been operationally sound, and were all done at a low point in the PGM price cycle - especially for palladium which has run up 68% since 2016.

PGM outlook looks favorable going forward. Long-term producer supply growth rate is widely expected to turn negative and if investors assume a more stable underlying demand expectation (despite some potential headwinds from lowered catalytic demand), there is a strong case for fundamental price improvement. The platinum market looks set for balance, with Sibanye-Stillwater stating that "platinum [is] likely to be mostly balanced for the remainder of this decade, thereafter reverting to material deficits" (Source: European Gold Forum Presentation). Palladium looks stronger, with Johnson Matthey stating the below in its most recent PGM Market Report:

…palladium consumption continues to run significantly ahead of supply. Removing producer stock movements and ETF disinvestment from our figures would put the market in a shortage of over 700,000 oz…

More so than gold, platinum and palladium derive a substantial percentage of demand from non-jewelry applications. This is especially true in palladium, where there is next to no usage in jewelry (less than 2% of gross demand). Fundamentally, I'm much more prone to invest in commodities that have structural demand drivers that are less reliant on consumer taste. This is why I've elected to work forward from the PGM asset base here. Before getting into that, and seeing as there are many moving pieces including some deals that have not been completed (or closed after 1H 2018 close), to give a broad overview this is what we'll be working through on that sum-of-the-parts basis:

United States PGM assets (Stillwater mine)

South African PGM assets (Kroondal, Rustenburg, Mimosa [Zimbabwe], Platinum Mile mines, also upcoming Lonmin deal)

South African gold assets (Driefontein, Kloof, Beatrix, Cooke, Burnstone mines)

Additionally, my view of pro forma enterprise value which will be cited throughout the report. This is inclusive of environmental and pension liabilities held on balance sheet:

At the risk of getting ahead of myself, this does not include Lonmin balance sheet data (net cash position of $17mm as of last report) assuming that transaction close, nor does it include the impact of DRDGold asset exchange (which will be consolidated on balance sheet in Q3/Q4).

Stillwater Transaction, Recent Streaming Deal

Stillwater Mining Company was an independent PGM mining company located right here in the United States, operating within the Stillwater geological formation in Montana. In fact, it is the only PGM miner currently at work within the domestic market. Stillwater, even when it was independent, is way down the global cost curve. Importantly, to my view, and tying back to my comments earlier on the demand fundamentals for palladium, roughly three quarters of Stillwater mine production are palladium - not platinum. This is unusual.

*Source: Sibanye-Stillwater, 1H 2018 Results, Page 29

Off the bat, I want to emphasize that the Stillwater deal has been going as expected, and there have been no surprises in meeting production goals, underlying AISC, or integration into the larger corporate framework. With AISC of $653/2Eoz in 1H 2018 (page 28), a level that is expected to contract further to $530/2Eoz by 2022 once the Blitz expansion project comes online, profitable cash flow here is expected to be material. At that point, internal estimates forecast 300Koz of annual PGM production. With spreads that could reach $400/oz (or more), that is a lot of money.

Sibanye Gold paid $2,200mm for Stillwater. However, this price substantially undervalues the assets given the current environment. Since the deal, palladium pricing (remember, >75% of PGM production mix) has been on a tear, up more than 50%. A November 2017 Competent Person's Report ("CPR"), compiled by independent party The Mineral Corporation, came to the below conclusion on the value of Stillwater:

Assumptions: The Income Approach was based on the application of a 5% real discount rate to the post tax pre-interest and pre-financing free cash flows for Stillwater to derive net present value ("NPV"). The model assumed an average palladium price of $888/oz through 2021 ($850/oz thereafter) and $1,133/oz platinum.

I (and The Mineral Company) did not assign much value to the Market Method valuation, a method which comped these assets against peer valuations which included Anglo American, Impala Platinum, Lonmin, and Northam Platinum. Stillwater is an American producer - the only one of its kind. It has no true "comp" and the global peers listed here have substantial market risk premiums baked in to their share prices and deal terms due to their mine locations. That is easily seen just by the prior trading price; Stillwater traded at a $2,000mm enterprise value before the deal offer, well above the mid-point of the Market Method.

In reaching that $2,700mm valuation, this model assumes a contraction in palladium and an increase in palladium pricing (see the Assumptions note under the graphic above). Investors should remember that palladium spent some time above $1,000/oz earlier this year (20% over long-term model assumptions). While platinum pricing is currently well below long-term assumptions, a reproduction of the Competent Person's Report model would yield a slightly higher valuation for Stillwater within its long-term assumptions. A 77/23 mix gives a volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of $930 with the current spot price of $795/oz for platinum and $970/oz for palladium. On the same metric, the CPR works out to a VWAP of $915.

With an enterprise value today of $3,709mm, 72% of company value is made up of the Stillwater assets assuming the CPR valuation is legitimate. While investors can be more conservative (more strict discount rate), I think it is clear the value today is above $2,200mm (PGM pricing improvement, strong bidding for Stillwater near $2,200mm at prior prices) and likely very close to that $2,700mm number.

This value was reinforced via a recent streaming deal with Wheaton (WPM). Wheaton will pay $500mm in upfront cash, and it will make ongoing payments of between 18-22% of the spot gold and palladium price. This cash flow will go a long way to cleaning up the Sibanye-Stillwater balance sheet, and the company retains most of the economics of the asset related to PGM - their reason for buying these assets in the first place.

For those unaware, streaming deals sell a percentage of future production in exchange for an upfront advance payment. This streaming deal buys the rights to all of the gold (a valuable byproduct) expected to be produced at Stillwater for the life of the mine, something that Wheaton was most interested in as they are a gold company first and foremost. Additionally, Wheaton International will initially receive an amount of palladium equal to 4.5% of production. That steps down to 1% based on defined delivery thresholds, but reaching those levels is a long way away. Given the 4.5% rate stays in place until 375Koz of palladium are delivered to Wheaton, it will be more than fifteen years until the stepdown takes place.

Keep in mind that this transaction had not closed by the end of Q2. Investors will have to discount the remaining Stillwater assets by the $500mm going forward if they view this deal as fair and representative of Stillwater at that prior CPR value. In exchange for that discount, Sibanye-Stillwater will receive that $500mm cash infusion.

This deal is not really beneficial for Wheaton until the Blitz project is fully operational, which is when palladium production ramps. 2018 palladium production of 423Koz at Stillwater will increase to 640Koz by 2021 according to current projections. They bear none of the headaches of mine operations and get U.S. exposure that is hard to come by.

Assuming the company reaches the 640Koz of palladium in 2021 and AISC come in at $550/oz (management guidance, confirmed by the CPR), Sibanye-Stillwater will still be generating substantial free cash flow before interest expense at the Stillwater mine at current PGM pricing. The profit spread using the current $930 VWAP and expected 611Koz in production after the streaming deal (see below) would create $232mm in cash flow:

611,200oz * profit spread of $380/oz [$930 VWAP - $550 AISC]

That is a double digit yield on the adjusted purchase price ($232mm on net $1,700mm purchase of Stillwater). Given the high cost of debt at Stillwater, the streaming deal is expected to have only a mild negative net cash flow impact:

*Source: Sibanye-Stillwater, Streaming Deal Announcement, Slide 12

For $500mm in upfront cash, Sibanye-Stillwater has only given up a small amount of cash flow on this agreement. This was very compelling deal pricing, illustrating the confidence that Wheaton has to have in the Stillwater mine meeting production forecasts and some underlying bullishness on gold and PGM pricing.

South African PGM Assets

The South African assets, currently made up of the Kroondal, Platinum Mile, Mimosa, and Rustenburg assets, do not have the problems that the South African gold operations hold. Speaking more on this later on, Sibanye-Stillwater has had an unfortunate year when it comes to worker injuries and mine shutdowns. This difference in performance just comes down to mine structure. South African gold mines run deep and have been producing for a very long time. With workers doing their jobs more than one mile below the surface in gold mines, risks are much more substantial than within PGM. Within Rustenburg operations, for instance, the deepest shaft is only being mined at 0.8 miles below the surface, with some operations as shallow as 0.25 miles below surface. To reinforce, injury frequency rates have been trending down since acquisition of these PGM mines:

*Sibanye-Stillwater, 1H 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 10

These mines throw off substantially more platinum and palladium than Stillwater. In Q2 2018, the SA PGM assets produced 283Koz of PGM versus 145Koz for the American operations. However, breakevens are much higher. With that said, AISC have been trending lower on a South African Rand ("ZAR") basis: 10,025 ZAR in 1H 2018 compared to 10,399 ZAR in 2017 (Source: Slide 14). This makes these mines solidly profitable and free cash flow generating even when considering costs not included in AISC (e.g., interest expense).

VWAP is a little stronger in South Africa - even with more tilt towards palladium - as the mines have some rhodium exposure. Realized pricing per ounce was $1,028/oz in South Africa versus $966/oz in Stillwater in Q2 2018.

Like Stillwater, the deals for Aquarius (Kroondal, Mimosa, Platinum Mile) and Rustenburg were done at healthy PGM prices. Platinum was around $900/oz when these assets were bought ($140/oz above current pricing), but palladium made its low at this time: just $500/oz. While the mix is not as tilted to palladium as Stillwater, this built substantial cushion. Rhodium has tripled.

Management has also guided that they have reduced $73mm in realized savings from sourcing and reducing corporate costs. Revisiting the past to reinforce potential value, Sibanye-Stillwater paid $294mm in cash for Aquarius. The deal for Rustenburg is much more nuanced ($120mm in cash upfront, 35% of distributable cash flow ("DCF") payout over six years with a minimum of $240mm). Given current pricing, I expect the total payout to be $600mm for Rustenburg, putting overall cash outlay at a little north of $1,000mm (with no discount rate applied for time value of Rustenburg payments).

I view conservative NPV (assumptions: 1,050Koz of annual production, realized pricing $125/oz over AISC, 10% discount rate, production through 2035) at $1,115mm. That is highly conservative, and I believe the company could easily get back out of SA PGM at the price they paid. The overarching point to be made here is that combined with the value of Stillwater ($2,700mm), implied asset value of $3,715mm is roughly equivalent to current enterprise value of $3,709mm. Investors are getting South African gold assets for free, as well as any added benefits from the Lonmin acquisition (discussed below).

Lonmin Acquisition

Prior to a steep decline in the share price, Sibanye-Stillwater made an all equity offer for Lonmin, a distressed South African PGM player. The only regulatory hurdle that remains is the South African Competition Ruling - approval from the Reserve Bank and the UK has already been completed. Once that is done, the deal is officially up for a vote (which I expect to go through). This transaction, if it goes through, will be neutral to the Sibanye-Stillwater debt profile - no net debt will be added to the balance sheet. As an all-equity offer, Lonmin shareholders would hold a ~11% stake in the pro forma company.

Without this deal, Lonmin will likely have to file for bankruptcy. The company requires significant capital investment to maintain production levels, and Lonmin was just not in a place to be able to refinance its existing term loan (extended by lenders in advance of a deal), never mind outlay the cash to keep production up and AISC stable. It was a distressed seller, and unfortunately another buyer is unlikely, likely meaning that the government would operate the business under curatorship. This is not something that the South African government wants, and by allowing and nurturing this deal it will likely mean the retention of more jobs longer term (despite the forecast of 12,600 layoffs) as well as benefit the local regional economy.

Management pitched this as a great deal primarily because of the downstream processing business which has a replacement value significantly higher than the implied cost of the deal. After the construction of the DC Arc furnace, Rustenburg concentrate will be able to be treated at Lonmin processing facilities. Currently, Sibanye-Stillwater has not been able to treat through its own owned facilities, a factor which will drive cost benefit and improve profitability. Additionally, there are significant synergies in place due to the fact that many Lonmin PGM assets are contiguous to existing Sibanye-Stillwater mines.

In total, management expects annual synergies in excess of $100mm by 2021 (Source: Lonmin Acquisition Presentation, Slide 28), half of which are the usual overhead reduction costs (corporate office, shared services) and half of which are through processing synergies, including some harder to quantify benefits like the ability to mine through existing mine boundaries and optimization of surface infrastructure and project prioritization. I'd point to management's past success with Aquarius and Rustenburg as a sign that this management team often meets and exceeds its guidance on synergies. If/when realized, these synergies will easily push Lonmin into free cash flow generating territory.

Per Lonmin's interim results (Source: 1H 2018 Interim Results, Slide 14) the company burned $86mm in cash in the first half of the year. However, this includes $47mm in inventory lockup due to an unplanned outage at the Number One furnace which is expected to be released in the second half of the year and $27mm in restructuring payments (Slide 15).

Given this was an all-equity offer for a company with a net cash position made when Sibanye-Stillwater was trading near $5.00/share, I'm inclined to believe that this is set to be a very attractive deal if it goes through. If not, no hair off of my back - it isn't core to the long thesis. Consider this a call option kicker.

South African Gold Operations - Not Worthless At All

As recently as April, Sibanye-Stillwater was speaking about South African "green shoots" as the relationship between miners and the government improved. Management spoke about a political and regulatory environment conducive to business competitiveness. To illustrate that, in a key ruling, the "once empowered, always empowered" decision by the South African High Court reduced risk related to mandated black partner ownership in mines. The order allows transactions to be recognized even where black owners have sold or otherwise transferred their equity stake. There was a lot of concern that new rules would risk removing investment interest in South Africa, raise costs, and diminish cash flows within the country. This ruling largely eliminated most of those concerns. With that said, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced that his African National Congress would try to push through rules that would allow seizure of land without compensation to increase black-owned property. At best, I think the view should be that the South African business climate is polarizing.

This is only heightened by safety-related issues, a concern that has drawn the ire of political and regulatory bodies. After years of broad safety improvements, 2018 marks a distinct reversal. The "zero harm" policy that miners are working towards in the region is a tough nut to crack in an area that sees dozens of earthquakes annually while miners are working miles underground.

*Sibanye-Stillwater, 1H 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 9

It is clear from above that this is a company specific problem, although largely driven by two major events: Masakhane (7 fatalities) and Ikamva (5 fatalities). These two unfortunate events have caused more than half of company-related deaths. While the press has made it seem that earthquakes are on the rise, seismicity this year is not any different from prior years; Ikamva was not even linked to an earthquake event.

*Sibanye-Stillwater, July Investor Presentation, Slide 8

While I understand the point management is trying to make by showing this, it also makes it clear that this is a Sibanye-Stillwater problem, not an industry problem. Issues continue to be related to the workforce doing things they should not be doing. The Ikamva incident was due to five workers that got into an abandoned working area that had no ventilation. All parties involve disagree on the cause: Sibanye-Stillwater says they shouldn't have been there and it occurred off hours, the mining union claims they were ordered into an abandoned area by a manager, and others state that the workers should not have been there but the area was not sealed as it should have been in order to reduce costs. We might never know the story there, but I think it is clear that valuations on these assets will not improve until 1) the political environment improves and 2) fatality incidents moderate. Those are also probably linked.

In the meantime, gold production declined 13% year over year. While some of this was expected (closure of Cooke underground operations due to unprofitable production), seismic disruption and safety-related issues have also had an obvious impact. Driefontein operations were unable to recover due to seismic damage to the footwall infrastructure that provides access to the western side of the Masakhane mine. Rehabilitation efforts are underway, but access to the area will be restricted until Q1 2019, following which normal levels of production from Driefontein are expected to resume.

*Sibanye-Stillwater, 1H 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 25

Lower volumes naturally lead to AISC pressure. With AISC in the South African gold operation at $1,315/oz, these assets are now unprofitable given current spot gold pricing. AISC can get back to profitability well enough if volumes return - AISC has historically been in the $1,100 range - but the company needs to keep costs down, reduce fatalities, and increase production. While production was down, there was large contribution to that decline from the Masakhane mine. Seismic activity had damaged the footwall infrastructure, with guidance towards normal production back in Q1 2019. Quite a lot of the jump in blended AISC is due to Driefontein/Masakhane: AISC jumped from $1,165/oz at the end of 2017 to $1,524/oz today. The Kloof mine - which produce the most gold out of any of the company's South African mines - still remains profitable with AISC at $1,173/oz.

Production from operations was marginally lower than for the comparable period in 2017 and All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) increases were below inflation (South African CPI). With time, I think AISC improvement is possible as Driefontein returns to normal (AISC was $1,165/oz last year). At any rate, we have a margin of safety here; I believe that participation in the upside in these gold operations is essentially "free", based on the company's current valuation.

To reinforce that value, comps can tell a story. Pure play operators for comparison to the South African gold business are hard to come by. AngloGold (AU) and Gold Fields (GFI) have too much of a diversified asset base to use in my opinion, but I believe Harmony (HMY) makes for an excellent comp. Harmony is generally regarded as a safer play (given the low leverage), but up until recent headwinds, Sibanye-Stillwater had lower AISC within its South African operations versus Harmony (and AngloGold/Gold Fields).

*Source: Author calculations using company filings.

There is not much difference in the underlying profitability of these assets, nor is AISC expected to deviate much from here in the future (rise at the cost of inflation). Based on similar extraction cost, I think valuing based on each ounce of gold reserves gives a solid rough calculation of the value here. As of the most recent survey, Harmony held 23.1Moz of gold and gold equivalent reserves split roughly 70/30 between the company's South African and Papa New Guinea operations. Note that this has been adjusted for Harmony's attributable 50% interest in the Wafi-Golpu copper/gold project. Grades are similar, as are AISC. With a current enterprise value of $1,565mm (inclusive of debt, environmental rehabilitation reserves, and retirement benefits), reserves are currently being valued at $68/oz. Sibanye-Stillwater held reserves of 21.9Moz (less gold transferred as part of the DRDGold deal), placing the value of its gold operations at $1,489mm on a standalone basis based on Harmony Gold's metrics.

While not apples to apples, this is also not out of the realm of recent trading. In 2015 and early 2016, before Sibanye-Stillwater actually diversified out of its gold operations, it sported an average enterprise value of $3,000mm. Gold pricing then was similar today, with 2015 pricing fluttering between $1,100 and $1,300/oz. This worked out to $96/oz valuation on year end 2015 reserves. There is clear precedent for valuing South African gold reserves at between $60 and $100/oz, dependent on 1) AISC and 2) perceived geographic market risk. In my opinion, with AISC at more than $1,300/oz and fears related to South African government action, we have reached peak pessimism. Investors have to ask themselves whether the current market reality is the new normal. In my view, the base case should be a value similar to that at Harmony. That makes Sibanye-Stillwater a double from here given its current equity value.

The DRDGold deal, in which Sibanye-Stillwater is giving gold surface processing assets and tailing storage facilities in exchange for a 38% stake, is another equity kicker like Lonmin. This deal closed on August 1, 2018 (the day after 1H 2018 close). This was a shrewdly negotiated deal, one that shifts capital expenditures onto DRDGold while Sibanye-Stillwater retains ownership of its Cooke and Ezulwini surface plants. But it also gives Sibanye-Stillwater the option to increase its ownership in DRDGold to 50.1% within two years at a 10% discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price if the South African markets turn around. Management essentially gets to have its cake and eat it too, allowing it to take over DRDGold if it sees value or its cost of capital improves. With a current market cap of less than $100mm, it certainly would not cost much to do so.

All The Time In The World

*Sibanye-Stillwater, 1H 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 32

Turnarounds in market sentiment can be slow. There are plenty of deeply discounted plays that just run out of time to get back on their feet due to contractual obligations, most often debt. That risk just isn't in place here. The $500mm streaming deal with Wheaton is not reflected above; that will take care of the 2019 maturity if need be in its entirety. Major maturities that could cause issues are not in place until 2021-2023, and financial covenants on the revolver - even if the mandated step down to 2.5x net debt/EBITDA - aren't a concern anymore after that cash infusion. The consolidation of DRDGold on balance sheet, as well as the close of Lonmin (accretive to EBITDA), only make that covenant even less of an issue.

Even prior to the streaming deal, the company upped its liquidity by refinancing its August 2018 Credit Facility. The new three-year agreement (with two one year extension options) now provides $600mm with a lower interest rate (LIBOR plus 185-200bps dependent on gearing) than what it had prior. Lenders clearly have a lot more faith in the firm than the equity markets currently do.

It isn't a surprise to see that, as the core business is running along just fine: it generated $190mm in operating cash flow through the first six months of 2018. This led to very moderate cash burn of $50mm due to elevated capital investment. $249mm of capital expenditures this year is nearly as much as what took place for the entirety of 2017 ($270mm). On a more normalized spending profile, the company would be cash flow positive.

Risks

Primary risks here are quite obvious beyond the impact of a decline in PGM and gold pricing: continued deterioration in South African relations, further worker injury/fatality increases, and company-wide increases in AISC. All three are linked, and calls for the company to be placed under curatorship might rise. Legally the South African government does not have much to stand on there, but it could elect to disband the company's mining licenses. The company also does not really need any increases in costs hitting its balance sheet in the form of legal fees.

Additionally, it is tough to call whether the market would consider a drop of the Lonmin deal as a positive. Closing the deal would add further diversification into PGM, but it would come in South Africa and bring with it stockholder dilution. I'm a fan of the Lonmin deal, so my expectation is some weakness if this deal does not come through as expected.

The South African Rand also presents headaches. All of the company's South African operations pay most of their expenses in the Rand, but metals price in US Dollars. A strengthening Rand lowers profitability, something that has been a pain from 2016 to 2018 as the Rand went from 16:1 to 12:1. However, this year the Rand has weakened considerably. While Sibanye-Stillwater does some minor hedging, most of the impact does flow through to the financials.

Investor Takeaway

There is time for this thesis to play out. The Wheaton streaming deal lowers risk and gives the company room on its financial covenants. Major debt maturities are now further out. With time, the market can and will look past the poor results in South Africa if safety improves and AISC is brought under control. By the time major debt refinancing has to be done between 2021 and 2023, platinum and palladium supply and demand imbalance is expected to swing in producer's favor, an event that could bode well for commodity pricing.

*Excludes Lonmin as this is an unclosed acquisition.

It is hard to see significant downside from here. The clear (and obvious) value in the Stillwater assets, which have not been under duress, as well as continued improvement in the South African PGM assets, should put a floor under the equity pricing. A turnaround in South African gold could make this a double or triple inside of two years. Risk/reward looks extremely favorable from here in my opinion.

