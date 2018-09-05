A Pivot Point For The Dollar Index

The U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for many assets including most commodities. A rise or fall in the greenback has a widespread impact on the prices of markets across all asset classes. The path of least resistance for the dollar is the result of a myriad of data and economic and geopolitical events, and domestic politics can often influence the direction of the U.S. currency.

The dollar fell from highs of 103.815 on the dollar index futures contract in the early days of 2017 to lows of 88.15 in February 2018. Since then, the index staged a recovery with the most recent peak coming last month, in mid-August at 96.865 on the September futures contract. At the same time, since the euro currency accounts for approximately 57 percent of the index, economic and political events in Europe have a significant impact on the U.S. currency which is the foreign exchange asset of choice when it comes to central bank holdings. A reserve currency is an instrument that these banks, monetary authorities, and government around the world hold as part of their foreign currency holdings. The long history of political stability in the United States and the nation's leadership when it comes to monetary policy issues have cemented the role of the dollar on the global economic landscape. It was the United States that led the move to slash interest rates and institute a program of quantitative easing following the 2008 global financial crisis, and many other central banks around the world followed the lead of the Fed. These days, the dollar has recovered from lows earlier this year, and the path of least resistance from a technical perspective remains higher. However, the index appears to be stalling around the 95 level as there are bullish and bearish factors in play in the currency that has appreciated by around 7.8 percent since the February low.

The recovery has taken the dollar index to higher highs

The currency market is typically less volatile than many other markets across other asset classes because governments, monetary authorities, and central banks manage market moves. One of the primary tasks of a central bank is to provide stability via monetary policy. However, the official sector has other methods of managing both interest rates and currency levels in their toolbox. While central banks control short-term interest rates, following the 2008 financial crisis the use of quantitative easing influenced rates further out on the yield curve to keep rates low further out on the yield curve. The goal was the encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving to jump-start economies around the world. One of the other tools that government often employ is market operations in foreign exchange markets to avoid excessive price variance in the level of one currency against another.

Meanwhile, after reaching what is now a bottom at 88.15 on the nearby September dollar index futures contract, the dollar turned higher. The greenback finally found a bottom after falling from the early 2017 peak at 103.815.

As the daily chart of the dollar index illustrates, the dollar consolidated at over the February lows until late April when it broke out to the upside above the 90 level. Since then, the dollar index settled into a pattern of higher lows and higher highs. In mid-August, it reached its most recent peak at just under the 97 level, but after running into selling at the highs, it settled back to the 95 level by the end of August. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the dollar index futures market has been gently rising with the level of the greenback. In a futures market, rising price alongside increasing open interest is typically a technical validation of a bullish price trend. At the same time, the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, declined into oversold territory after the most recent corrections but has crossed higher indicating that the dollar could be preparing for its next foray to the upside. Short-term technical support stands at the August 28 low at 94.34 on the September contract. With relative strength in neutral territory, the potential for another rally in the dollar is high because of compelling market fundamentals for the U.S. currency.

Interest rate differentials are bullish for the greenback

When it comes to the reserve currencies of the world like the dollar and euro, interest rate differentials typically play a significant role in the path of least resistance of exchange rates. These days, the dollar has an advantage over the euro as the yield on the U.S. currency is substantially higher than on the euro.

Short-term rates in Europe are at the negative forty basis point level, and the European Central bank told markets that they would not rise from this level until sometime in 2019. Meanwhile, today the Fed Funds rate in the United States stands at 1.75 to 2.00 percent. The dollar currently yields between 2.15 and 2.40 percent more than the euro. Moreover, negative interest rates mean that euro holders pay to hold the European currency while those holding dollars receive a credit. The advantage of the dollar is even more compelling given two factors. First, the trend in the dollar has been higher since February meaning that holders of the greenback not only receive interest on their dollar deposits, but they have seen capital growth in the currency versus the euro.

Moreover, the Fed told markets at their June meeting that they are likely to hike the Fed Funds rate twice more by 25 basis points before the end of 2018. If the Fed follows through on their June guidance, the rate differential will stand at 2.65 to 2.90 percent by the end of this year. Therefore, a critical fundamental factor in the currency markets continues to favor the dollar.

A weak dollar policy says not so fast to a rally

While a continuation of a rise in the dollar index appears like a no-brainer at this time, the Trump Administration has been saying not so fast. On the campaign trail and following his election in 2016, President Donald J. Trump advocated for a weak dollar. During his confirmation hearings, the Secretary of the Treasury, former Goldman Sachs executive, Steve Mnuchin, told both the Congressional and Senatorial committees that a weak dollar is in the best interest of the United States. A weaker dollar makes U.S. exports more attractive in global markets which increases corporate profits for U.S. multinational corporations.

Another campaign pledge by the Administration was to level the playing field in international trade. In the spring of 2018, the Trump administration began to play hardball with trading partners around the world, and no country was spared the wrath of the President. Tariffs on steel and aluminum were the first step. A demand to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA as well as other existing trade protocols resulted in a protectionist environment where U.S. tariffs caused trading partners around the world to retaliate with protectionist measures. While it seems that the U.S. has reached some agreements with the European Union and Mexico, trade negotiators are in heated negotiations with Canada. Perhaps the greatest divide and the most significant dispute is between the U.S. and China. $50 billion in tariffs and a proportionate amount in retaliatory measures are now in place, and the President has threatened to up the ante to $200 billion or higher when it comes to the Chinese.

Meanwhile, as part of their response to U.S. trade tariffs, China has devalued their currency. The rising level of the dollar has turned out to thwart some of the effects of the protectionist measures, and the President has sent strong signals to the Federal Reserve that further interest rate hikes could work against his initiative to create a level playing field with "fairness and reciprocity" in trade with China and other nations around the world. It is unusual for the executive branch to put pressure on the Federal Reserve which is an apolitical body that manages the economy based on data and empirical trends. However, the President has insisted that economic growth and winning the trade disputes is in the best interest of the U.S. economy, and the administration has been attempting to convince the Fed to support the current initiative and not "undo" any of the benefits from tax and regulatory reform responsible for strong economic growth. We will find out in September and December if the economists at the Fed take their foot off the rate hiking pedal, but it is unlikely that the central bank will give in to any political pressure even if the executive branch is lobbying the Chairman and other FOMC members.

Midterm elections could have an impact on the greenback

This November, the midterm elections will determine if the President's political party hangs on to majorities in the House of Representative and the Senate. The President's agenda depends on the ability to pass legislation to meet goals and fulfill promises made on the campaign trail. While the administration has already had success with tax and regulatory reform, healthcare, infrastructure rebuilding, immigration reform, and other promises hang in the balance with the upcoming election. At the same time, the special prosecutor has handed out indictments resulting in convictions to some of the President's close associates. Former campaign manager Paul Manafort and the President's attorney Michael Cohen became convicted felons in August. The Mueller investigation could impact other members of the administration or those close to President Trump which may also weigh on the value of the dollar in the coming weeks and months.

Moreover, a sweep by the Democratic Party in the midterm elections would likely increase the potential of impeachment hearings against the President given the current political environment. Political instability in the United States could become a bearish factor for the dollar. The administration may get their wish for a weak dollar albeit for reasons that will harm their hold on power.

Will 95 be the pivot level for the rest of 2018?

The dollar index continues to make higher highs and higher lows, and as we head into September support for the index stands at the August 28 low at 94.34 and the July 9 bottom at 93.44 on the September futures contract. On the upside, the next level of resistance is at the mid-August peak at 96.865. The bottom line for the dollar is that there are bullish and bearish factors pulling the greenback in opposite directions these days. Economics and rate differentials are bullish for the dollar, but political events and the potential for instability in the United States could prevent any significant rally and may send the dollar lower depending on future circumstances and the results of the midterm elections.

The Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) is a liquid instrument with $504.45 million in net assets and an average of over one million shares trading each day.

As the chart of UUP shows, it has traded in a range from a low of $20.84 to $27.19 since 2007 and was at $25.30 on September 4. UUP is an instrument for those who do not trade in the foreign exchange markets but wish to take a long position in the dollar. At the same time, a higher dollar is likely to weigh on the prices of commodities given the inverse relationship between the greenback and raw material markets.

As we head into September, the pivot point on the dollar index is at the 95 level. In the current environment, the dollar index is running into resistance as it moves higher and support on the downside. Bullish and bearish factors in the dollar index could mean that 95 is a level we will be seeing over the coming months and buying dips and selling rallies could yield optimal results.

