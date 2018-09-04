Ford Motor Company (F) Ford Motor Company August 2018 U.S. Sales Conference Call (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) August 2018 U.S. Sales Conference Call September 4, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Erich Merkle - US Sales Analyst

Mark LaNeve - Ford Vice President, US Marketing, Sales and Service

Bryan Bezold - Ford’s Senior Economist for the Americas

Analysts

John Murphy - Bank of America

Colin Langan - UBS

Brian Johnson - Barclays

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs

Keith Naughton - Bloomberg

Phoebe Wall Howard - Detroit Free Press

Operator

Erich Merkle

Erich Merkle

Thank you, Crystal. And good morning, everyone. Today we’re joined here with Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, US Marketing, Sales and Service; and Bryan Bezold, Ford’s Senior Economist for the Americas.

So to get things started here this morning, I’m going to turn things over to Mark LaNeve and he is going to give us a little more context on the industry and the things that we saw here at Ford for the month. Mark?

Mark LaNeve

Thank you, Erich. And good morning, everyone. I hope that all of you had a safe and happy and restful Labor Day weekend. Launching into the comments here and looking at the month, marketplace performance continues to validate our portfolio strategy as we continue to see a strong consumer shift from cars into trucks and SUVs. Obviously, as we’ve talked about, this plays to our strengths. For August, we’re reporting double-digit growth numbers for Ford brand SUVs, while F-Series achieved 16 straight months of year-over-year gains with another gain in August. We’ve now sold over 1.3 million trucks and SUVs calendar year-to-date. Overall, August was like a solid and strong month for the industry and had maintained a consistent pace throughout in the last week, actually was very strong.

Based on early data, we believe the industry produced a SAAR that was between 17 million to 17.4 million vehicles for the month including medium and heavy trucks. On an absolute basis, we estimate overall industry sales to be flat but they could make it up as high as being up 1%, while we’re still pulling in some of the numbers. And retail sales were particularly strong, operating about 1% above a year ago levels. This comes against a very disciplined backdrop on the incentive front as August continued the trend that we’ve seen with incentive spending actually being down, in this case $220 versus a year ago. Year-to-date vehicle SAAR is running at about 17.4 million vehicles, slightly ahead of our guidance.

I want to remind everyone that while industry retail was up for August, the year-over-year comps were marginally favor, it wasn’t a huge factor but they were marginally favor as Hurricane Harvey hit in the last part of August last year if you remember and affected business in the Houston area. Conversely a lot of that replacement demand came in -- came back in September which will make this month a tough -- tougher comp year-over-year both on marginal bottom-line as August slightly favorable comps, September will be slightly unfavorable comp. Bryan will get into this in a minute but the overall health of the consumer is very strong right now which provides a solid base for our industry.

Ford had strong winning performance in August with sales gain 4.1% year-over-year. That’s stronger than the overall industry, much of it was a result of a very solid SUV, van and pickup truck performance and an incredible 20% increase in our commercial vehicle sales for the month, testament to our leadership position in commercial being buoyed by a strong economy and the Internet-driven delivery business.

Our transaction pricing this year continues to post very favorable gains relative to the industry, a trend that has really now been consistent for the past several years. Our transaction pricing rose $1,400 over a year ago compared to an industry average of $690, sort of above double what the industry was. Our strategy is clear to win in performance vehicles, SUVs, trucks and commercial and all four portfolios really delivered in August.

Let’s take a more detailed look at some of the highlights for the month starting with our Ford SUVs.

Ford brand SUVs were up 20.6% in August with more than 72,000 sold. This would be our best August SUV performance for the Ford brand in 15 years. Every one of our SUV nameplates were up for the month. We’re really beginning to benefit from Expedition as the capacity investments we made earlier in the year are starting to roll in and providing us with a much improved inventory position. As a result, Expedition sales were up 95% in August. We got this gain with a $13,000 increase in overall transaction pricing last month. Expedition transaction pricing averaged $63,300 last month with a very strong mix of our up-level Platinum and limited models.

We also had a very strong month for Explorer with sales up 19.2% on 21,599 SUVs sold, actually 24,000 when you add in our Police Inceptor Explorer. Explorer continues its strong performance as we prepare for the launch of an all-new version next year. The performance of Expedition Explorer is important to health of our business going forward. These vehicles represent strong profit pillars for the company and are at the forefront of a trend that’s more millennial start families and look to get into larger SUVs. Approximately one-third of buyers of three-row SUVs are between ages of 35 and 44 and with the oldest millennials turning 38 this year, that’s a huge opportunity for us.

F-Series marked its 16th consecutive month of year-over-year gains. F-Series totaled 81,839 trucks in August. This was our third time over 80,000 in a single month this year. Overall that was a 6.3% increase year-over-year. This performance came despite our two primary competitors launching new trucks and adding aggressive deals on the selling of their old trucks which is demonstration of the ongoing loyalty and strength of our F-Series brand. F-Series share gains and sales consistency come up against a backdrop of increasing strength in transaction pricing. One example Super Duty average transaction prices increased $3,500 in August, compared to a year ago. This gain propelled F-Series to a record transaction price on average of $58,700 per truck last month. F-150 transaction pricing also strong up $750 and continues to be above $42,000 per truck.

We also had very strong commercial F-150 truck sales in August as I mentioned with a gain of 69%. Ford vans continued to grow strong. People often talk about SUV and pickups, but vans are a big deal for us at Ford and for the people that use them every day get their jobs done. Ford not only has the best selling commercial van in the US but also in the world with the Ford Transit. It's a great business for us and it keeps America and the world working.

Last month we sold 12,725 Transit vans in the US that was a 25.1% increase over a year ago. This was also an all-time record for August. Year-to-date our Transit business in the US is up 18.2% with a total of 94,931 vans sold. Both commercial and retail customers love Transit and love customizing it to meet their needs and that helped us lead -- that helped lead us to a 28.6% gain in August.

If you take a look at Mustang, last month you probably saw the news we celebrated our 10 millionth Mustang produce. Mustang is truly an icon as its selling consistently without interruption for more than 50 years. Not only is it the best-selling sports car in America, but also globally. Last month we sold 7,487 Mustang lifting sales by 35.3% over a year ago. Mustang sales continued to outpace both Camaro and Corvette combined this year.

Thus forward, moving over to Lincoln, Lincoln had a good month. Lincoln sales increased 2.7% with a total of 8,945 vehicles sold. At retail, they were up to -- identical amount to 27%. We’re very pleased with Lincoln’s retail performance. Lincoln’s share of the Luxury segment is up a half a point this year to 5.3%.

MKC crossover had another strong month with sales up 3.4% over a year ago. Navigator just really had another knockout month with sales continuing to expand. We saw 101.1% increase in Navigator sales for August, despite tight supply on dealer lots. Customers can't seem to get enough of our high series Navigators, with Reserve and Black Label models representing 85% of our retail business. Navigator sales are doubling and tripling in most parts of the country. One of our strongest markets right now is California, which is the largest -- one of the largest luxury markets. Navigator sales in California were up 230% in August, that’s not a typo, 230% gain year-over-year.

As we work to fill strong demand for heavily equipped Reserve and Black Label Navigator models, our transaction pricing continues to benefit. Last month Navigator average transaction price reached 84,000, which is up 30 grand over a year ago. So good month, especially pleased following the last 20 days of July were kind of soft to see both our performance and the industry bounce back.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Bryan for an update on the economic front.

Bryan Bezold

Thanks, Mark. And good morning, everyone. Economic data released over the last month showed that the US economy continues to grow, supported by a strong labor market but with prices and consumers' perception of prices rising. The second estimate of fourth quarter GDP showed growth of 4.2% from prior quarter and monthly data for July and August suggest that solid economic growth continued into the start of the second half of the year. Specifically, new claims for unemployment insurance remained very low with the four-week moving average of just 212,250. In July, employers added a 157,000 jobs and the continued low level of claims in August suggest that the August employment report will show continued employment gains when it is released next week. Sustained job creation has supported consumers’ optimism at a high level. The August survey of consumers by the University of Michigan showed the Consumer Sentiment Index at 96.2, down from 97.9 in July but still at a healthy level. Consumers’ expectation of inflation over both the next year and next five years rose from July. The share of respondents reporting that it is a good time to buy a car fell to 59%, which was the lowest level since 2013. The share of consumers, who think that it is a good time to buy because vehicle prices are low, fell, while the share of consumers you think it is a bad time to buy because interest rates are low, increased.

July CPI inflation was unchanged from June at a 2.9% year-over-year rate, while core CPI which excludes food and energy, rose to a 2.4% year-over-year rate, up from 2.3% in June and the fastest since 2008. According to AAA, last week retail gas prices were down slightly from a month ago, but up 16% from a year ago. In July, inflation adjusted disposable income rose by 0.2% from June and was up 2.9% from a year ago. Inflation adjusted spending also rose 0.2% from June and 2.8% from a year ago.

As has been the case for much of the year, housing sector performance was mixed in July. Housing starts rose 0.9% from June to a 1.17 million unit annual rate and permits rose 0.9% to a 1.3 million unit annual rate. Sales of new homes fell 1.7% to a 627,000 unit rate and sales of existing homes fell 0.7% to a 5.34 million unit pace.

July industrial production rose 0.1% from June as a 0.3% increase in manufacturing output was partially offset by declines in the mining and utility sector. The August manufacturing PMI rose 3.2 points from July to 61.3 on substantial increases in new orders and production which suggest a strong manufacturing sector going forward. Overall, the data suggest continued economic growth in the second half, albeit with signs of increasing price pressures. Economic conditions remain broadly supportive of vehicle sales around that recent run rate as we head into the traditionally strong retail SAAR months late in the year.

With that, I will turn it over to Erich.

Erich Merkle

Thank you, Bryan. And to take a look at some of the additional segment trends that we saw for the month of August. Taking a look at the overall SUV segment, it really picked up steam last month. The shift out of cars into SUVs continues at a very tremendous pace. We estimate that SUV sales comprise pretty close -- it’s flirting with about half the industry rate now, very close to 50% for the month of August. Passenger cars made up about 30% which is fairly consistent with the month of July. Small SUVs made up almost one quarter of retail sales last month relative to 22% last year. So you had about a 3 point movement in small SUVs year-over-year. Midsize SUVs really made a move in August, representing about 16% of retail sales compared to 14% just a year ago and again about a 2 point shift year-over-year. Large SUVs saw growth as well moving up two-tenth of a point.

Okay. Sorry about that. Large SUVs saw growth as well moving up two-tenth of a point to about 1.8% of the retail industry last month. Full size pickup trucks were down only slightly to just under 13%, straight around 13% compared to 13.2% of retail a year ago and small cars fell more than 2 points compared to a year ago at about 14% of industry, while midsize sedans declined a full point to just under 9% of the industry.

So with that, Crystal, we’re going to get started here. We’re going to start taking some questions from the folks in the analyst community, first, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of John Murphy with Bank of America.

John Murphy

Just a first question on the Navigator and Expedition. Given the significant improvement in the trucks versus the outgoing version, I mean, you’ve seen a pretty big step-up in ATPs, usually you get a strong boost to ATPs early in a launch curve. I was just curious as you think things settle in here where the Nav and Expedition ATPs will rest, will they come down a bit. I mean just sort of what are your targets there because it’s a big positive move?

Mark LaNeve

Thank you, John. On Navigator, I think it might moderate slightly because we’re selling such a rich mix right now with 85% Black Label and Reserve. Expedition I actually think there is upside. Frankly we under called how heavy the mix was going to be in terms of demand for up-series Transit. Until recently, we have carried the inventory of the moderate to lower end of the range with much higher levels than we were seeing in terms of demand in the marketplace. So we’ve been moving very quickly to improve our commodities to be able to supply the up-level Expedition. So I actually think there is some upside at least in the next five, six months on Expedition. Navigator, probably fairly stable, the number it is right now.

John Murphy

Okay. And then just a second question, as you look at the small and mid SUVs getting away from sort of body-on-frame to the true crossovers, how you characterize the competitive dynamics right now with other automakers versus what you're expecting in the next year or two or three?

Mark LaNeve

Well the small utility segment is really competitive; I believe there is like 24 entries. So you’ve got a lot of -- you’ve got everybody’s plan, in most cases with multiple entries, we’re going to have multiple entries in terms of our portfolios as it plays out over the next couple of years. And you got to win in the crossover space. And increasingly we are looking to have off-road -- compete in that part of the market, the off-road, serving the market which is by and large been owned by Jeep. So we’re looking at a couple of strong entries there over the next several years.

Mid utilities where Edge competes, not as many competitors, but obviously more coming. So it's -- John it’s much like most of the high volume segments of the market, we talk about pick-ups obviously on almost every one of these calls. It’s really good competition. You got to have great product with great communication and customer experience to be able to compete effectively in the market.

John Murphy

Okay. The pricing dynamic in that segment is still relatively strong, correct?

Mark LaNeve

Yes.

John Murphy

Okay. And then just one last quick one, I mean as you look at the trajectory of employment and consumer confidence as well as industrial manufacturing and everything else in the economy, it’s all moving sort of in the positive direction and you could argue in the short-term it’s accelerated a bit. Do you think there is any reason that auto sales couldn’t potentially go up from here just given sort of the momentum we’re seeing in the economy? And why do you think they’re not -- I mean they’re strong but why don’t you think they’re increasing like with the rest of GDP,, employment, consumer confidence, I mean those all those factors kind of indicate a strengthening environment for auto sales?

Mark LaNeve

Yes. Great question, John. I’ll turn it over to Bryan. I would say that as I’ve said and I talk to our dealers all the time is that in terms of overall market, the underlying factors that we want to be positive are positive. I mean fuel prices are still relatively low; interest rates still rising, relatively low; consumer confidence, high; economic activity, really strong; employment, strong. So, there is lots of reason to be optimistic. We’ve been running at a fairly high level now since ‘15, well over 17 million units since 2015. So, that’s obviously good, but in terms of kind of handicapping it, I’ll turn it over to Bryan.

Bryan Bezold

Thank you. That’s a great question. I certainly wouldn’t say it’s impossible that sales could go higher, but I think the most likely case is the one we’ve outlined for several years now which is our frame of reference here is that we had a several period coming out of the crisis when the rate of growth of auto sales exceeded the rate of growth GDP and that period is largely behind us because we think the replacement demand that we built up during the crisis has been satiated. So, I would expect we’d be at this plateau. But as Mark pointed out we’re at a plateau that’s at a pretty high level supported by the strong economic conditions you pointed out.

Mark LaNeve

Hey, John. I would add that we definitely believe there is upside in the commercial business. As a commercial leader, we’re seeing tremendous strength in overall activity that helps our Super Duty and our F-150 part of that business and then as I said many times that the Internet economy which is driving just this explosion of startup businesses and businesses dependent on delivery and customized kind of mobile workspaces, plays right to our Transit strength. So we're continuing to see good current activity, future order activity and then conversations about -- with businesses, which I can’t get into, that could mean huge numbers for us in terms of potential gains in that commercial part of the market. That’s one area that we’re incredibly bullish on. As a market leader, we think we’re very well positioned.

John Murphy

So more simplistically, you think it could be positive mix, is -- it could be a simple way assuming?

Mark LaNeve

Yes.

John Murphy

Okay.

Mark LaNeve

Yes. It’s a great business for us and it’s van and truck business. So, yes, the mix is positive.

Our next question comes from the line of Colin Langan with UBS.

Colin Langan

Bryan, in your comments you mentioned that U of M was 59% which was one of the lowest. I mean where was it month? And any thought as to why it’s suddenly so low?

Bryan Bezold

Thank you. It was 61% last month, so it fell 2 points to 59% this month. I would attribute most of the changes to consumers’ perceptions about whether or not prices are low and whether interest rates are rising. So, the share of consumers that said it was a good time to buy because prices are low fell from 21 last month to 17 this month and then the number of respondents who said that it was a good time to buy because interest rates are -- I’m sorry back up a second. One other thing I want to point out that’s a little bit weird about that vehicle price number is although the number of people said it was a good time to buy because prices are low, fell. At the same time, the number of people who said it was a bad time to buy because prices are high also fell. So it’s a little bit of a conflicting signal from the consumer data, but I think that we had the bigger decline in the number of people who said it was a good time to buy because prices are low. And I think that’s consistent with the fact that industry average transaction prices have been rising on a year-over-year basis. And then the last thing I would point is back to the interest rate point. The number of people who said it was a bad time to buy because interest rates are high, rose from 5 last month to 8 this month. So like I said it looks like what consumers are responding to is interest rates and they’re feeling that prices are no longer low but it also doesn’t look like they think prices are very high either.

Colin Langan

Okay. That’s helpful. Any thoughts on the media reports around NAFTA on the potential for forcing a certain percent of labor, over $60 an hour. Would that impact the industry cost structure and your cost structure in terms of raising cost and any thoughts?

Bryan Bezold

It’s too early I think for me to have any thoughts on the impact that would have on cost because it looks like the situation with regard to NAFTA negotiations is still pretty fluid.

Colin Langan

Got it. And just lastly, any color on the pickup pricing, I think you mentioned on the comments some of the competitors were more aggressive there, in that segment, for instance?

Mark LaNeve

Yes, Colin. As I’ve mentioned, it just got to be my 43rd or 44th call since I’ve been in the job. There hadn't been one month where I didn't feel like the pickup market wasn’t incredibly competitive. It's like it's mainly three of us slugging it out and it's competitive every single month. And we’ve had a lot of questions on the call about the new pickups from GM and Ram. And last month, Ram is fully into the launch of the new and GM more in the early stages but they are both aggressive on their old product and they’re -- got brand new product in market and we still posted 82,000 pickups which is a real good number for us and it’s just testimony to the loyalty of our F-Series customers. Our dealers are absolutely great in selling them and taking care of the customers. And the strength of that vehicle, we’re really -- the best we could see from the data, we haven’t lost any of our claims on what truckers really care about, payload, torque, towing, interior amenities, workplace environment inside the trucks, so we’re still very bullish on our F-Series, which even in the face of these launches which we continue to do incredibly well.

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Johnson with Barclays.

Brian Johnson

I want to ask about following up on the question around the smalls -- small, mid CUV space. What was apparent, but not on the retail, I would like to talk about the rental -- daily rental fleet. What was apparent in the automotive fleet data for first half particularly in 2Q was a strong step up in rental fleet purchases of CUVs, which of course they can get higher daily rents for -- at rates and correspond the customer tastes. Are you seeing that in your rental negotiations, how you are thinking about capital costs versus sedans in that? And as we kind of dive into the numbers on some of your key products that are a bit longer in the tooth like the Escape and the Edge, is there -- and Explorer, their daily rental sales, could you give us a sense of the daily rental as a percent of that and how that changed year-over-year?

Mark LaNeve

I'll take one second, Brian, to look at the data here. For calendar year-to-date we’re up slightly in rental on Escape, we’re flat on Edge. We’re way down on Explorer. I’ve just given you those numbers in round numbers and overall I’d say in our SUV space we’re probably flat to slightly down. We don’t manage -- there is higher demand from the rental companies, they reflect what consumer attitudes are. So they are looking for more SUVs and crossovers, but we manage our rental portfolio more to a percent of -- we manage the profitability and we manage to a percent of total sales to keep secondary supply in check to protect the residual values that we’re seeing. I know I got stranded at Newark Airport two weeks ago and I had to drive across Pennsylvania in a car I rented, I couldn’t get a Ford SUV, I ran a competitive vehicle, I won’t mention which one, but when I showed up at the dealer with that, it was quite a surprise to everybody. But we are seeing continued higher demand from them, but we respond to it more in terms of what’s good for our business and try to get a win-win with our rental partners.

Brian Johnson

Okay. And in terms of pricing, is it a big difference from the retail or how does it differ from the say the fleet versus retail pricing over in the sedan space?

Mark LaNeve

Generally speaking on the rental business, your margins are lower than retail. But in many cases they’re better than leasing a retail vehicle and they’ve been improving. Our margins in the rental business and especially in commercial business have improved sequentially over the last couple of years.

Bryan Bezold

And it also depends on how you manage that business on a year-over-year basis, consistency, which is, ours has been pretty solid at about 11% of our total sales year-over-year for the last few years now. So …

Mark LaNeve

But in the run-out of Escape and Explorer, Colin, looking ahead into next year when we get brand new replacement vehicles -- totally new for both products, we’re not looking to dump any into rental. We’re managing that the same as we always have an effect because of some plan changeovers and things. We think we might be short at retail. So, we try and squeeze every bit of production we can on both models for the balance of this year.

Brian Johnson

I won’t tell you what I drove from Enterprise on my vacation, but it wasn’t a Ford CUV.

Mark LaNeve

You and I have that in common today.

Erich Merkle

Crystal, we’re going to take one more call from the analyst community and then we’re going to turn things over to the media please.

Okay. Our next question comes from the line of David Tamberrino with Goldman Sachs.

David Tamberrino

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. I do want to follow up on kind of what folks have been asking, but maybe ask you a little bit more directly. I think you said that the overall incentive environment was down year-over-year. How does that break apart into the passenger car segment, utilities and the pickup trucks from a dollar perspective?

Bryan Bezold

Yes. So, David, if we take a look at -- you wanted incentives for the industry by car, SUV and truck?

David Tamberrino

Yes.

Bryan Bezold

Okay. So, if we look at industry car overall, for the industry was down about $530 year-over-year. SUV, incentive spend was up about 20 bucks, so pretty much flat. And truck and van was down a $100.

David Tamberrino

Okay, yes. So most of the decline was really following the passenger cars coming down. Understood. And then what feedback are you getting from your dealers on the culling of passenger cars?

Mark LaNeve

Our dealers really understand -- they’re seeing the same things we are seeing in terms of less demand for passenger cars, lower gross margins for them as well as us in passenger cars. So they are fully supportive of the overall strategy that we are going to exit the sedan business. We are going to stay strong in the performance car business with Mustang and we’re going to utilize that capital for a more complete and winning line up of both on-road crossovers and off-road SUVs. So they are fully supportive of the strategy. You get pockets where the fusion business is pretty good, but the dealers have some concerns. So we've been dialoguing with them and giving them a little more clarity into our future plans, so that they feel comfortable and continuing to invest in their business, but dealers completely get it, they see the same things we see.

David Tamberrino

Okay. And then maybe just lastly from a fleet buyer perspective, commercial saw a pretty good month, you definitely had some competitors that wanted to enter into that market with, call it, their exiting products. Besides kind of what you talked about from a pickup truck perspective and the characteristics of the buyers, I mean what's driving that incremental commercial fleet growth for Ford?

Mark LaNeve

Well if you take underlying factor, we got great product that -- and our folks that work in that space really understand those customers. I met with -- at a big meeting we had in Washington D.C. about a month and half ago, I met with say the state police organizations from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Texas and they continued to tell me that your people understand this business more better than anybody else in the industry and that's reflected in what you’ll see in that new Police Interceptor that we’re going to bring into the market next year. The same goes for the commercial business, both our dealers that specialize in that business really understand that, they know that uptime is incredibly important, they got to keep those trucks on the road, many of them work extended hours. So we got great product, we got great infrastructure, which is hard to replicate. You can’t snap your fingers and replicate that. And then you get the underlying -- a lot of -- the economy is strong. A lot of underlying activity, that’s with even out a major infrastructure built and as I said many times that the Internet economy, which is driving more and more need for delivery mechanisms continues to favor our Transit business. They can figure it in so many different ways to serve specific parts of the market.

Erich Merkle

Thank you, David. We’re going to switch things over now. We’re going to see if we have any calls out there from the media.

That concludes analyst portion of the call. We will now be moving into the media portion. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Keith Naughton with Bloomberg.

Keith Naughton

Mark, I wondering if you could give a little analysis on the Mustang performance, particularly wondering as you sort of move away from the sedan business, are you putting more marketing strength behind the Mustang. Does that help explain its size or is it simply summer selling season and sports cars sell well?

Mark LaNeve

It’s more of the latter, summer selling season and Mustang is obviously the leader in that segment but I can’t tell you that we won’t be putting more marketing muscle behind it. We’re really looking as part of our overall portfolio and brand plans for the next two to three to five years. How we could take advantage of the great market position and iconic image of Mustang and not only variants of the Mustang that you know of like their GT lineup and Shelby, but possibly other expressions of the vehicle, which I can’t talk about. But it’s a great franchise for us and we would be remiss on not trying to fully capitalize on it.

Keith Naughton

And performance cars in general seem to do pretty well, it’s kind of bucking the trend of passenger cars in general, why do you think that is?

Bryan Bezold

It’s a great question. I think as more and more people migrate into SUVs, for those that love to drive and there’s still a lot of people out there love to drive and a lot of the SUVs have great vehicle dynamics. You’re not sitting low to the ground and having that sports car feeling. So I think that it’s become more of a preferred choice for the second and third or fourth vehicle in a household but one of them is sports car and in the mainstream performance market Mustang is the leader and we’ve got huge range of price points and powertrain options for customers. So, that’s the market in that regard is continuing to come towards us.

Keith Naughton

Great. Thanks very much.

Erich Merkle

Thank you, Keith.

Our next question comes from the line of Phoebe Wall Howard with Detroit Free Press.

Phoebe Wall Howard

Hi, guys. Thanks for this morning. Two questions, one on chasing Keith. And that is, in broadening of the appeal of Mustang, are you broadening the reach in terms of the target demographics, are you changing that at all? And then the second question is, the juxtaposition between the numbers that you’re presenting today which are very, very strong and what analysts seems to be saying consistently about Ford in terms of a grim outlook and other things? Two are my two questions.

Mark LaNeve

To answer your -- the first question, Phoebe is Mustang has always had -- we've always marketed pretty universally. As you look at our buyer demographics, more of younger people, where it’s really the first car they purchase when they get their first job out of college and a tremendous source of sales is empty nesters or folks that want out of performance car in their lineup when they retire or when they're starting to ratchet down their work life and what have you. So, it’s got a very, very broad appeal. And we also obviously -- what helps set the brand for Mustang is we're incredibly big with enthusiasts with Mustang clubs all over America. We have celebrations here at headquarters that amaze me with how well their work ended. And the people would bring their Mustangs and said at Woodward Dream Cruise with Mustang Alley it was unbelievable with the hardware and the legacy that you could see on display there. So, it’s -- that’s a big part of it,, I appreciate you asking the question.

The other piece of it is, our performance if you look at the profitability of the company since the great recession has been very strong. And North American profitability has been really strong driven by obviously great performance in our F-Series business, it’s all along and especially since we launched the new one back in ‘15, and we’re about to remake the whole SUV line-up with the EcoSport and Expedition which are doing incredibly well being the first proof points of that.

So, we’re going to continue to run our plan, there’s been a couple of bumps in the road in other parts of the world and other things that you got to deal within the business, we’re doing that and we feel very optimistic about the balance of the year and about prospects in our forward business plan.

Bryan Bezold

May be, just to give you a couple of data points, key data points on Mustang. Mustang is number one selling sports car in America with those people under the age of 45, it’s a number one selling sports car with people 45 and older and it’s also the number one selling sports car with women as well. So, we do attract a very broad diverse customer mix.

At this time, there are no further questions. I will now turn the call back to Mr. Merkle for closing or additional remarks.

Erich Merkle

Okay. Thank you, Crystal. It was a pleasure working with you. Thank you everyone for joining us this month -- this -- today for the August monthly sales call. We look forward to talking to everyone again next month. Thank you very much everyone.

