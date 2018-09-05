Eagle Materials: Flying High

If you are bullish on the US economy and infrastructure growth, then EXP is a pick for you.

Eagle Materials (EXP) is poised to outperform their peers due to their efficiency, diversified operations, financial strength, shareholder focus, and growth opportunities. The materials sector has strong ties to the US economy and infrastructure spending, making EXP compelling for a macro bullish investor. Since EXP is best in class among their peers, they are well positioned to outperform the materials sector during a market downturn. Efficiency is key in a highly capital intensive and cyclical industry, making a strong case to hold EXP as the best in class title.

The materials sector hasn’t had the best 2018 so far, with the S&P 500 Materials Index returning -3.39% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by 11.02%. The industry is highly cyclical and has earned notoriety for its capital-intensive nature, which creates risks for companies that have inefficient operations. EXP has proved to be a solid operator, and if you are looking into the materials space, then EXP offers the chance to be invested with a best in class stock within the sector.

Introduction

Eagle Materials is a leading US supplier of construction and building materials. Their products are essential in commercial, residential and infrastructure construction, and in oil/natural gas extraction. Eagle Materials operates in 3 sectors: Heavy Materials, comprised of cement, concrete and aggregate products; Light Materials, comprised of gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard, and lastly, their Oil & Gas Proppants sector consisting of frac sand.

EXP currently owns and operates 7 cement plants with 5.2M tons of clinker capacity (approximately 5% of the total capacity in the United States), 17 concrete batching plants and 4 aggregates facilities with production of 3.9M tons in fiscal 2018. EXP also owns and operates 5 gypsum wallboard plants with 2.61B square feet of production in fiscal 2018 (approximately 8% of the total wallboard capacity in the United States). Lastly, EXP owns 2 frac sand mines, 3 frac sand wet processing plants, and 3 frac sand drying facilities.



Source: Eagle Materials 2018 10-K filing

EXP’s cement segment accounted for 41.2%, while their gypsum wallboard segment accounted for 31.1% of their total revenue in fiscal 2018. Infrastructure spending is the primary driver of cement, accounting for 50% of cement consumption in the US in calendar year 2017. Concrete accounts for approximately 80% of cement demand. Gypsum wallboard’s demand primarily comes from residential, remodel, and repair construction, which accounted for more than 85% of industry sales in calendar year 2017.

Eagle Materials currently has a 9.5% market share of cement production in the United States and a 10% market share in the gypsum wallboard industry in the United States. EXP is the largest US-owned cement company (75% of the US cement industry is owned by foreign companies).

Efficiency

EXP’s strategy is to be a low-cost producer, maintaining a decentralized operating structure, and operating in markets with favorable demographic trends. These strategies offer competitive advantages for EXP. Contrary to some industries, competition in the building materials industry is based firstly on price, while quality of product and customer service follow. Being a low-cost producer allows EXP to sell their products at a generally lower price compared to their competitors.

For fiscal 2018, EXP’s average sales price/ton in their concrete & aggregates division is 10.4, compared to Martin Marietta Materials' (MLM) average of 13.8, and Vulcan Materials' (VMC) average of 14.4. While being a low-cost producer, EXP has maintained superior EBITDA margins which leads to stronger and more consistent free cash flow generation. This is key to sustaining financial strength and allowing for the leveraging of growth opportunities through acquisitions and expansion.

Arguably, one of the biggest advantages EXP possesses is their high EBITDA margins. EBITDA Margins are crucial in the highly cyclical, highly capital-intensive materials industry. Many companies have difficulty retaining consistent margins during recessions or periods of economic decline, which can deeply affect their financial performance and, in course, hurt their stock price. Illustrated in the table below, EXP consistently has the highest EBITDA margins among their peers.

EBITDA Margin Fiscal 2018 10-year average EXP 26.7% 25.2% Competitors 17.7% 14.9%

Net Margin Fiscal 2018 10-year average EXP 18.5% 12.0% Competitors 7.0% 2.9%

Free Cash Flow Margin Fiscal 2018 10-year average EXP 14.8% 12.2% Competitors 6.3% 3.6%

Source: Data taken from Bloomberg

Note: Competitors are a compiled list of publicly traded cement, concrete, aggregate, and gypsum producers with operations in the United States.

EXP’s decentralized operating structure offers advantages in the materials industry, which are often overlooked. The materials industry is quite fragmented. No single US cement company has a distribution of plants extensive enough to serve all geographic areas in the United States. This results partly because of the high cost of transporting building materials. Typically to maintain profitability, the low value to weight ratio limits cement shipments by truck to a 150-mile radius, and a 300-mile radius by rail.

Concrete and aggregates producers can typically sell their products profitably only in areas within a 50-mile radius of their production facility. Hence, operating a decentralized structure allows EXP to excel in a fragmented market. EXP can maintain increased familiarity with their customers, higher brand recognition, and lower transportation costs through their decentralized operations, which is a key advantage in the materials industry.

EXP’s strategy of operating in demographically attractive markets creates growth opportunities. Population growth is a major driver of construction and building materials. In the areas where EXP operates, population is expected to grow 30% between the 2010 and 2040 census, compared to 24% population growth for the whole United States.

In addition, population in the Sun Belt region, where EXP’s gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard divisions are primarily concentrated, population is expected to grow approximately 35% between 2010 and 2040. These future growth opportunities should create organic growth potential for EXP in the years to come.

Since the materials industry is highly cyclical, it is important to maintain high levels of capacity utilization. This is a key measurement to determine how management efficiently uses their assets. If infrastructure or residential repair/remodeling spending were to fall, it would be better to have strong capacity utilization rates, as the high amount of capital and maintenance cost required to operate in the materials space would put a strain on profitability.

EXP has the highest utilization rates in their industry, with a current cement production capacity utilization rate of 93.1%. To put this into perspective, the average capacity utilization rate for cement operations within the United States is 80.2%. Alternatively, the average capacity utilization rate for cement operations in the world (only publicly traded companies included) is 70.6%. EXP’s utilization rates are also significantly more efficient compared to LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLY), the largest cement producer in the world, and Cemex (CX), whose US cement utilization rate is 58.2%, and 74.1%, respectively.

Diversification

The three primary areas which generate a diversification advantage for EXP are geographic, customer, and products. The materials industry is fragmented, thus EXP operates in numerous geographic locations across the United States. This geographic diversification helps mitigate the impact of regional construction cycles on EXP’s business. In addition, EXP’s competitors generally are not as diversified from a product standpoint, giving EXP an edge.

Eagle Materials' cement and slag customer base is primarily private sector companies that contract with state and local entities for infrastructure and other public works projects. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of their total cement sales in fiscal 2018. Product diversification is often overlooked in the materials industry. Material producers often rely on one product as their primary revenue stream.

Since construction projects require a variety of materials, companies who offer more products are able to separate themselves from other producers. Since EXP produces cement, concrete and aggregates, and wallboard gypsum, they can supply more products to public works projects, and be a relevant choice for various types of projects, giving them a competitive advantage.

Product Revenue Share Cement 41.2% Gypsum Wallboard 31.1% Cement & Aggregates 9.9% Paperboard 11.5% Oil & Gas Proppants 5.4% Other 0.8%

Source: Data taken from Bloomberg

Financial Strength

Financial strength is especially important within the materials sector. Because of the highly cyclical and capital-intensive nature associated with the materials industry, those with financial strength are able to weather through a recession and capitalize during an expansion period. EXP’s financial strength has consistently proven to be among the top tier within the industry. Eagle Materials has comfortable levels of debt, with a debt/EBITDA of 1.73, compared to the industry average of 2.56.

EXP currently has a debt/cap ratio of 31%, and a debt/equity ratio of 45.5%, while the industry average for both is 38.6%, and 62.9%, respectively. This allows EXP to have borrowing capacity to capitalize on future opportunities. In addition, EXP’s Altman’s Z-score is 5.23, which is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.87.

EXP also possesses strong liquidity levels compared to their competitors, maintaining a current and quick ratio of 2.61 and 1.05, respectively, compared to the industry average is 1.89 and 0.99, respectively. Financial strength is always important, but the relative need for financial strength in cyclical industries is crucial. Because of this, investors should sleep better at night holding EXP compared to one of their competitors with weaker financials.

Shareholder Focus

EXP’s management has their priorities in line with their shareholders. During their first quarter of fiscal 2019, EXP returned 86% of their net earnings to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. EXP has the financial strength to sustainably grow and return value to shareholders at the same time.

Ticker ROA ROE ROIC EXP 12.5% 21.9% 13.8% Competitors 3.7% 9.8% 7.3%

Source: Data taken from Bloomberg

As calculated from the chart above, EXP tops its competitors in all categories for return on investments. EXP’s sustainable growth rate of 18.5% is substantially higher than its peers, whose average is 11.8%.

In addition, EXP emphasizes returning cash to shareholders. Since becoming a public company in 1994, their share count is down 30%, and they have returned $900M to shareholders. They repurchased 34.2M shares from April 1998 to March 2018. During fiscal 2018, EXP repurchased 627,772 shares for a total of $61.08M. During 2017 and 2016, they repurchased $60M, and $123.5M worth of shares, respectively. In addition, EXP repurchased $50M in stock during the first quarter of their fiscal 2019.

Their tremendous returns coupled with their shareholder buyback program is a powerful combination. Looking from a valuation perspective, EXP’s PE is 16.2, compared to the industry average of 20.1, and the S&P 500 average of 20.9. EXP’s EV/EBITDA is currently 12, compared to the industry and S&P 500 average of 12.04, and 17.9, respectively. Also, their P/FCF is slightly higher, at 22.5, compared to industry and S&P 500 average of 20.1, and 21.5, respectively. EXP’s strengths make them the best in the industry, well worth the slight premium.

Growth

EXP has had a history of positive growth, and there will likely be room to run in the future. Macro trends, such as US economic expansion, increased infrastructure spending, or increased homebuilding/ home improvements will benefit EXP’s growth. In terms of historical growth, EXP has performed well for their sector. EXP’s 5-year Revenue CAGR is 16.6%, compared to the industry average of 7.5%. Also, their 5-year EBITDA CAGR is 24.4%, compared to the industry average of 15.5%.

Just this past quarter, revenues were at record highs at $494M, with quarterly earnings up 22%. Lastly, their 5-year Free Cash Flow CAGR is 23.6%, compared to the industry average 21.6%. This quarter alone, cash flows are up 53% from the prior year. These numbers are especially strong, remembering that EXP was in far better financial conditions with higher margins and free cash flow generation coming out of the great recession as compared to their peers, thus having less ground to gain on EBITDA and FCF.

Eagle Materials has grown both organically and through acquisitions. Since 2012, EXP has made $1.2B in acquisitions, more than doubling their cement capacity. In addition, EXP has nearly doubled their production since 2011. EXP’s cement shipments have grown on average 10.2% annually over the past 5 years. There are a few materials companies which have had similar success with acquisitions, but it is worth mentioning that EXP has proven to be more efficient with their choices, as their debt levels are lower than the industry average.

From industry to industry, EXP’s revenue stream has grown well rounded at a good pace. In terms of a 5-year revenue CAGR, their cement segment has an 18.3% CAGR, their Gypsum Wallboard segment has a 16.8% CAGR, their paperboard segment has a 7.1% CAGR, and their concrete & aggregates segment has a 27.7% CAGR. EXP does a superior job of focusing on their core business while investing in other high growth areas. Because of this, EXP has strong diversification, which positions EXP to grow more efficiently, and weather through economic downturns.

EXP’s oil & gas proppants segment has seen solid gains over the past few years, with a total revenue increase of 76.5% since EXP went into the business in 2014. This is primarily due to the increased fracking industry in the United States. EXP completed their Utica, IL sand processing expansion plan ahead of schedule, and under budget in the first quarter of their fiscal 2019. This will nearly double their capacity, running from 1.6 million, and adding an additional 1.5 million tons to the network. Although the oil and gas proppants segment is less than 6% of EXP’s revenue, I believe this division offers explosive growth potential for EXP.

Since tax reform came into effect in 2018, it is worth noting EXP’s management stated that fiscal 2019 would see increased cash flows as a result of tax reform.

Conclusion

Whether or not you believe this bull market will continue, or what your opinion about the future of the US construction market, building materials will always be needed. Cement is one of the most crucial building materials and is used in almost every public infrastructure project. Wallboard gypsum is put into nearly every new building or house, and concrete and aggregates also hold high importance within construction. EXP’s products are vital to the US economy.

The building materials industry is not going away any time soon and is not likely to be disrupted by new technology in the foreseeable future. Owning the best of the best will limit risk during a recession, and should clearly reap the benefits of a bull market and an economic expansion period. Investors who believe this run will continue should buy EXP because of the industry they are in, and because of the competitive advantages EXP possesses should allow them to leverage more meaningful gains compared to their peers.

An investor who is wary about the future may want to keep EXP on their radar, as they are likely to outperform their competitors during a period of economic decline while maintaining strong financials to efficiently grow when the economy recovers. EXP remains a top competitor in the materials sector, which in turn will profit their shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.