Nike's Kaepernick Campaign Could Be An Opportunity

Nike (NKE) has made a risky move.

By announcing a deal with controversial athlete-celebrity Colin Kaepernick to become the face of Nike's "Just Do It" anniversary campaign, the Swoosh company has started to feel the heat of a polarized political environment in the U.S. With the stock having traded down about 3% today, it looks like investors have become wary of a backlash represented by an incipient #BoycottNike social media campaign that's picking up steam.

Political views aside, I believe NKE could very well trade lower in the short term on speculation over the impact of the possible boycott on the company's financial performance. As a non-shareholder, a potentially weak stock over the next few days or weeks may be exactly what I need to jump onboard what I believe to be a high-quality company whose stock trades at multiples that I perceive to be on the rich side.

Why boycott threats don't phase me

Threats of boycott are frequent occurrences in the corporate world. Two recent ones that quickly come to mind have targeted United Airlines (UAL) for mishandling a passenger dispute in April of last year, and retailer Target (TGT) for adopting a restroom policy that accommodated transgender customers one year before.

In the case of the latter, it's interesting to notice that the company's stock price dropped from a 2016 peak of nearly $84/share, reached on the day that Target's press release containing the new policy came out, to a trough of $67/share exactly one month later. It's very likely that the "restroom backlash" might have caused investors to pull their money out of the stock, driven by fears of unfavorable financial repercussions - which, to be fair, may have arguably materialized through the company's low traffic trends reported later in May 2016. By year-end and despite challenges related to supply chain and the digital channel that the retailer did not start to address until early 2017, TGT already regained nearly 10% of its market value.

Regarding Nike, one company-specific factor suggests that any short-term weakness is unlikely to impact the company's financial performance in the long term. Only 39% of its revenues last quarter were generated in North America, with the U.S. contribution falling closer to one third of total sales. This ratio compares to Under Armour's (UA)(UAA) much more significant 72% and Nike's own 43% last year. A Kaepernick-driven boycott could at worse slow down the recovery of Nike's North America business in the next quarter or two. But it's unlikely to impact the 61% of sales originated from global customers, precisely Nike's higher-growth demographic group, who are largely indifferent to U.S. internal political controversies.

The key takeaway

A value investor at heart, I have been trying to get excited about the stock of a sports apparel company that trades at a forward earnings multiple north of 30x. Should today's share price softness persist in the near future, NKE's earnings multiple could dip further into 20x territory, which would probably open up a great opportunity for potential shareholders like me, who have chosen to sit on the sidelines for now, to initiate a buy-and-hold position.

Fundamentally speaking, I continue to believe that strong brands with access to a growing DTC (direct to consumer) channel are the most likely to thrive within the sector. One of my favorite stocks, Lululemon (LULU), has jumped ahead recently, and today I see its valuation too high for me to chase. NKE, therefore, could become the next best opportunity to present itself in the sports apparel space.

