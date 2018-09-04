Sysco: Low-Profit Margins, But Well-Leveraged

Even though the company operates in a low margin industry, it is well leveraged and steadily grows its revenue.

Sysco is the largest global distributor of food and related products primarily to the food service or food-away-from-home industry operating primarily in the United States.

Investment thesis

Sysco Corp. (SYY), a leading U.S. distributor of food and related products mainly to the food service and food-away-from-home industry serving various educational, healthcare, and hospitality facilities, has experienced a period of concrete growth which is likely to become a foundation for much greater things.

Company profile

Sysco Corporation is a leading U.S. distributor of food and food-related products serving 16 percent of a $289 billion annual food service market in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated over 332 distribution facilities throughout North America and Europe and employed over 67,000 employees. Looking at the revenue breakdown, roughly 80 percent of total revenue comes from the U.S. and about 8 percent comes from Europe. Having a closer look at the sales mix, fresh and frozen meats account for about a fifth of the company's revenue, with canned, dry products, frozen vegetables, and fruits being in a tight hinge.

Low margin business

Compared to other industries, profit margins in the food industry are usually pretty low and this is also the case with Sysco. Sysco's five-year average net profit margin totals only about 1.95 percent which is about twice as less than the industry's average. During the latest earnings call, the company's CEO & president Thomas Bene put gross margin into a more positive light and highlighted gross margin expansion as one of the three key levers that could help the company to achieve its financial goals.

Improving track record of earnings surprises

Over the last six years, Sysco has showcased an unbelievable ability to improve its track record from under-delivering to over-delivering above analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. During the last six-year period, the company exceeded analysts' annual earnings expectations roughly 50 percent of the time with larger positive surprises coming out in recent years. On average, Sysco's positive earnings surprise totaled approximately 28 percent.

Source: www.fastgraphs.com

Exceeding its three-year game plans

Another thing worth highlighting is that the company regularly develops and publishes three-year financial plans. As can be seen on the slide below, the last one - FY15-FY18 - was successfully over-delivered in all measured metrics. Statistic which is not included but is certainly worthy of attention is free cash flow which over the last four years grew at a compound annual growth rate of 10.68 percent.

Source: Company presentation

Well-leveraged capital structure

There are companies which employ leverage and fail, and there are companies which employ leverage and strive. I believe Sysco falls into the latter category. As the business is relatively stable in terms of revenue and earnings per share growth, it can afford to employ much more debt in its capital structure than other businesses. Sysco currently holds a ratio of 69.6 percent long-term debt to total capital, which is the highest in the company's history. This is also apparent when one looks at the company's ROE, which is extraordinarily high (ttm currently standing at 55.77 percent).

Declining number of shares outstanding

Over the past years, the company has managed to successfully decrease its number of outstanding shares, which is a positive signal for all the company's shareholders. Even though it might seem that the decline in the number of the company's outstanding shares has stalled, I believe the general downward trend will continue as the company is mature and is presumably looking to preserve the value it has created among the existing shareholders.

Valuation

Plugging-in the Sysco's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be trading with a significant discount. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 6 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 3.9 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$137.5. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$111.7 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Based on different valuation technique commonly-called as Peter Lynch earnings line, Sysco's shares also seem to offer a sound upside. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 12.3 percent operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2024 is estimated to reach US$94.7, which implies approximately 6.4 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: www.fastgraphs.com

Key risks

Low margin industry - long periods of deflationary or inflationary environment could adversely affect the company's profitability.

Economic or political instability could negatively impact the company's business.

Adverse publicity about the company or its products could negatively impact the reputation of the business.

Relationships with long-term customers may be materially diminished or terminated.

Changes in applicable laws and regulations could result in additional costs.

The level of indebtedness and the terms of the company's indebtedness could adversely impact the company's business.

Cyber attacks, technology disruptions could harm the company's operations.

A shortage of qualified labor could negatively affect the company's business.

The bottom line

To sum up, Sysco is an outstanding company trading at attractive price levels. Although the company has awfully low-profit margins, the business is stable and well-leveraged. As the company's latest three-year plan is just at its end, there is a significant space for new development into 2020. Looking at the company's earnings surprise momentum gained over the last couple of years, I believe the company is set to end on a high note even during the next three-year term. Coupled with a declining number of outstanding shares, I believe Sysco is set for a period of continued success and solid shareholder returns.

