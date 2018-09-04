Italy: The Tipping Point For Europe?

Italy, the European Union's third largest economy, is central to the overall success of the EU so that what happens to this budget and to the Italian economy is crucial.

The confidence of world markets has never been very high in this government and fears of the worst have grown as the budget is about to be announced.

The recently formed coalition government of Italy is finishing up the details of its first budget.

Recent focus has centered on Turkey…and it’s difficulties with the Lira…and Argentina…and its difficulties with the Peso…but, in all the attention that emerging markets have received over the past month or two, we must not forget what is going on in Italy.

The biggest “populist” experiment in the world is going on in Italy as the anti-immigrant League party and the 5 Star Movement have an outright majority in the Italian parliament. And, so far they are successfully changing the direction of the Italian government.

This coalition government has been particularly critical of the “thrust” of the European Union, the leadership in Brussels, in particular, and, even more specifically, any kind fiscal discipline. Whereas, one of the expected common needs of lagging eurozone economies…reform of political, legal, and economic structures…has been abruptly rejected in favor of strictly nationalistic ideals.

The “outside” world has not reacted favorably to this approach and, as a consequence, Italy has suffered dramatically in international markets.

For example, one test of the movement away from Italian finance is the interest spread between the yield on the 10-year Italian government bond and the yield on the 10-year German Bund, the “risk free” European yield.

On March 1, 2018, the day the Italian election was held, the spread between the yields on these two instruments around 40 basis points.

Three months later, on June 1, when the League and the 5 Star Movement announced that they were forming a government, the spread had risen to around 210 basis points.

And, as the coalition is about to announce Italy’s next budget, the spread has risen up close to 290 basis points.

Furthermore, last Friday, Fitch Ratings, lowered the country’s debt outlook to negative, from a designation of stable. Fitch cited concerns that the coming budget was not sustainable and that this would expose Italy’s debt to “potential shocks.”

The looming fear is that the coalition’s new budget will add up additional spending between 4.5 percent and 7 percent of GDP. The result will mean that Italy’s budget deficit will be substantially above the 3 percent limit, the benchmark of the European Union’s rules.

The conclusion is that in almost any way you look at it the efforts of Italy’s coalition government will not be sustainable.

International investors have moved out of Italian bonds…and they have also moved out of Italian stocks.

European stocks started out the year on a very positive note with all economies in the EU expected to grow together. Italy led the pack.

In the middle of May, Italy’s FTSE MIB index was outperforming the Stoxx Europe 600 by 10 percent point for the year. Since then, after the coalition took power, the relative performance has reversed itself with the former index lagging the latter index by some 14 percentage points.

And, the redistribution of Italian debt is causing concerns.

Riva Gold writes in the Wall Street Journal:

“While foreigners and households sold Italian debt this summer, Italian banks were buying it at the fastest pace since the eurozone debt crisis. That means any losses in Italian bonds put more pressure on the banks’ already modest capital rations driving them to buy even more debt….”

The status of Italian banks is another story, in itself.

Ms. Gold continues, “Recent stress in Italian assets comes as the European Central Bank phases out its bond-purchasing program by the end of 2018. Traders say liquidity is worsening in bond trading and the political stability of the eurozone has again been brought into question.”

Italy is Europe’s third largest economy, behind Germany and France. Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, is having her difficulties in leading the German nation since her re-election, reflecting both her new, “lame duck” status as the country’s leader and the rising of the “populist” right in that country.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, is having his difficulties as well.

But, in my mind it is Italy that needs to be watched closely over the next year or so, because it could become the tipping point for the whole European Union.

Much is at stake here. For several years now, it has been very clear that Italy, given its position and its size, needed to join on with Germany and France, reform its economy and government, and move ahead to help form a solid, more progressive European Union. Matteo Renzie, elected as Prime Minister of Italy in February 2014, seemed to be the leader to perform this job and combine with Germany and France to form a more solid and competitive community.

Now that Italy has moved in the opposite direction, the concern is that it will severely disrupt the efforts of Europe to form a community that can operate on the same level as the United States and China. The dark clouds are forming on the horizon.

Greece could cause lots of problems for the European Union, and it did, but, in my mind, Greece could have left the EU and the EU could have continued along just fine.

I don’t have the same feeling about Italy. The European Union needs Italy to be a full, participating member of the community.

Therefore, how this story works itself out is of utmost importance for the future of the Europe and the European community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.