Cleveland-Cliffs Intends To Redeem 2020 Notes, Makes One Step Closer To The Dividend

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has just announced that it intended to redeem the entirety of its outstanding 5.9% senior notes due March 2020 and 4.80% senior notes due October 2020. The company expects that total payments to holders of these notes will be approximately $220 million. Cliffs will be using cash on hand to redeem the notes. Here’s what the CEO had to say on the decision:

“Given the on-time and on-budget progress of our HBI plant construction, together with the strong free cash flow generation resulting from our domestically-focused business model, there is no reason to wait any longer to redeem these notes”.

Cliffs finished the second quarter with $802.5 million of cash. The continued strength of the domestic steel market clearly provides the possibility to repay some debt. The 2020 notes were the nearest maturity for Cliffs:

Source: Cliffs’ 2Q report

In the press release, Cliffs’ CEO also stated the following:

“In addition to reducing our total debt, this redemption brings us one step closer to being in a position to return capital to our shareholders”.

In my opinion, there are just a few steps to be made before this could be possible, assuming the steel market remains in its current strong condition. Following the redemption of the 2020 notes, the next maturity will be the 4.875% 2021 senior notes. The total principal amount of these notes, as indicated in the company’s second-quarter report, is just $125.2 million. After 2021, Cliffs has a significant chunk of debt due 2024-2025, but this debt is truly far away to think about it in 2018. So, I believe that, steel market permitting, Cliffs will have the ability to initiate a dividend after it deals with the 2021 notes.

Source: steelbenchmarker.com

So far, the steel market appears to be cooperative. Trade wars, tariffs, praises, and complaints by various industries dominate the press, but the reality is that domestic steel prices remain very healthy for the steel industry. This health is key to Cliffs’ profits which directly depend on the price its clients get for selling their products.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Slowly but surely, this fact is finding its way to analysts' estimates. In my previous article on Cliffs, I stated that I expected analysts’ estimates to climb higher – and now, they seem to be on the right track. One thing that seems constant is the ridiculously low forward P/E assigned to Cliffs stock. Current prices ~$10 per share imply forward P/E of just 6.71.

I continue to believe that one of the main problems for value plays like Cliffs is the constant flow of money into the momentum trades in high-flying tech like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN). Once this trend reverses, we’ll see money parked in undervalued plays like Cliffs. Perhaps, a reinstallation of the dividend will speed up this process, although I won’t expect moves on this front until 2019.

In short, Cliffs remains undervalued, and I remain bullish on the company. The trend of the business remains to the upside, and the market does not fully account for Cliffs’ fundamental strength. My near-term price target remains unchanged at $12.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.