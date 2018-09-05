Apple, Amazon, And The Never-Ending Bull Market - Today's Editors' Picks

First, it was Apple. Now, it’s Amazon. Which company is next to hit the $1 Trillion mark? It’s clear these record-breaking valuations are a sign of a healthy bull market, but how much longer will it last? In his Editors’ Pick, contributor Daniel Schonberger argues that investors have to look at a variety of valuation metrics to realize the size of the bubble of the U.S. stock market. When’s the correction?

The trailing PE was sky high in 2009 as you note, but that was a great time to buy stocks. Also interest rates have huge impact on what PE should be. Rated are around the lowest ever so no surprise PE should be near highest ever. If 10Y note is 3% and companies can borrow at 4% say or 3% net of tax roughly but they only traded at maybe 10x earnings... they can borrow at 3% and buy back shared with 10% earnings yield for a fat arbitrage spread. Interest rates definitely affect what PE should be.

