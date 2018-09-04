Nektar: A Rare Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

Basing a strategy on general maxims, such as “sell when you double your money, “sell after two years,” or “cut your losses by selling when the price falls 10 percent” is absolute folly. It’s simply impossible to find a generic formula that sensibly applies to all the different kinds of stocks. - The Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch)

Despite the temporary share price depreciation in recent months, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) still posted phenomenal gains. In the past 52 weeks shares have traded $41.99 higher at $60.03 for +232.7% profits. The stock also logged in more than 218% gains for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. It's now a highly opportunistic time to build shares in Nektar, as the purchasing momentum is increasing after a top Piper Jaffray Analyst (Tyler Van Buren) published his bullish research on the company. Despite many potential winners, we are interested in three highly promising molecules (NKTR-214, -358 and -181). In this research, we’ll present a fundamental update on the Q2 earnings report while focusing our valuation on those three said molecules, and reaffirm our bull thesis on this grower.

Figure 1: Nektar stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamentals Analysis

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Nektar leverages its proven polymer chemistry platform to develop novel medicines (as shown in Figure 2). The “honeycomb” of Nektar is its global leadership in polymer chemistry, which is a powerful therapeutic designing tool. In exploiting the structural adeptness of polymers, Nektar can extensively customize the behavior of drugs. And the targeting of well-characterized pathways enabled its innovation efforts to have the best chances of yielding clinically meaningful benefits. As a testament to its superb quality, Nektar secured a mouthwatering deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to co-develop NKTR-214 - a CD122-biased agonist that stimulates the immune system to grow specific cancer-killing T cells and natural killer cells (which are known as endogenous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes). We noted in the prior research,

To unlock its promising prospects, the partnership to develop NKTR-214 in combo with nivolumab (Opdivo) and Opdivo plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in 20 cancer indications for nine different tumors - melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder, and triple negative breast cancer. Interestingly, Opdivo is a PD-1 inhibitor, thus having the synergistic effects with NKTR-214. Re the deal specificities, BMY will have the exclusive rights to the aforesaid conditions for an undisclosed specified period of time. Nektar to book revenues for the worldwide sales of NKTR-214 and reserved the rights to develop NKTR-214 with other anticancer drugs. Nektar and BMY to receive 65% and 35% of sales, respectively. And BMY to pay Nektar $1.85B in upfront payments - $1B in cash and the $850M from the purchasing of Nektar’s stock (roughly 8.28M shares at $106 per share). The development costs will be split between 78% and 22% for BMY and Nektar, correspondingly.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials Assessment

For the Q2 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Netkar posted $1.0B in revenues compared to the $34.6M for the same period a year prior. The higher revenues were related to the collaborative deal with BMY for NKTR-214. Per Figure 3, there were the $971.5M ($5.33 per share) net income vs. the $59.9 ($0.39 per share) declines for the similar comparison.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Nektar, Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

That aside, total operating expenses for the respective periods came in at $114.1M and $85.2M. The higher expenses were due to more spending on R&D that, in and of itself, logged in at $88.3M for the period. This represents a 46% increased from the $60.3M. The higher R&D accounted for the development of NKTR-214, NKTR-181’s New Drug Application, Phase 1 study of NKTR-358, initiation of NKTR-262 in combo with NKTR-214, and IND-enabling activities for NKTR-255. A higher R&D can be viewed positively for a bioscience firm because an investment made today can translate into blockbuster sales in the future.

In viewing the balance sheet, there were $2.1B in cash and equivalents, thereby signifying a 494% improvement from the $353.2M. Based on the $114.1M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into at least 2021 (prior to the need for additional financing). Commenting on the latest development, the President and CEO (Howard Robin) remarked,

Over the past few months, we have reported significant progress across all areas of our pipeline, with notable milestones for our immuno-oncology, immunology, and pain programs. Together with Bristol-Myers Squibb, we plan to initiate 20 registrational studies in nine tumor settings under our joint development plan with the first wave of studies in melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and urothelial cancers starting this year. We initiated our first study of NKTR-358 in patients with lupus with our partner Eli Lilly. And importantly, we recently achieved a significant milestone for our pain program, with the FDA's acceptance of the NDA filing for NKTR-181, a first-in-class opioid analgesic.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are more than 75% and 60% chances that NKTR-214 and NKTR-358 will correspondingly deliver positive outcomes in various tumor indications and SLE, thereby indicating the “extremely favorable” and “favorable” clinical outcomes. Moreover, we estimated the 70% chances that NKTR-181 will gain an approval on May 29, 2019. Furthermore, the quantitative metrics also scored well for NKTR-181.

Qualitative data analysis for NKTR-181 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company yet come up with distinct figures. Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. The most representative valuation puts Nektar at the $94 price target (“PT”) which is the consensus estimate of the Wall Street analysts. Our $200 PT for Nektar is much higher due to the various powerful molecules brewing in the pipeline. Let’s assess the valuation of the sum using the parts (as presented in Table 3).

Molecules Indications % success Estimated peak sales Discounted peak sales NKTR-214 20 different trials across 9 different cancers 70% $7B (BMY paid $1.8B for this deal, so $7B is a rather conservative estimate) $6B NKTR-358 SLE and potentially other autoimmune diseases 60% $3B ($45B autoimmune disease market by 2022) $1B NKTR-181 Low back pain 70% $3B ($9B market) $1B Rest of pipeline various 60% $2B $1B Total peak sales $9B

Table 3: Valuation of the sum using the parts (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

In using comparative market analysis, we took the product of the 4 price to sales (P/S) ratio with the $9B peak sales to arrive at $36B peak annual revenues for Nektar in the foreseeable future. Based on the $10.3B market cap, the intrinsic value of Nektar is likely 3.4X its current market value of $60.0, which equates to $204 per share.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass its clinical trials. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble more than 50% and vice versa. At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern for Nektar is if the company can procure positive clinical outcomes for NKTR-214 and NKTR-358. There are correspondingly 25% and 40% chances of the negative clinical binaries for NKTR-214 and NKTR-358. The other risk is that there are 30% odds that NKTR-181 will fail to secure FDA approval. Another potential issue is if the company can obtain adequate insurance coverage for NKTR-181 to generate a strong commercialization. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not procure substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our strong buy recommendation on Nektar Therapeutic with the five out of five stars rating. And we raised our price target (“PT”) of $200 to $204 (to be reached within two to three years). Powering by a highly robust pipeline, there are much further upsides to Nektar. The company is brewing many highly promising molecules. NKTR-214 is the most interesting molecule that has synergistic properties to many other cancer drugs like an anti-PD-1 (Nivolumab) of BMY or entinostat of Syndax Pharmaceuticals. The fact that BMY voted its confidence with $1.85B in upfront payment speaks volume to the potential applications and market of NKTR-214. That aside, NKTR-358 also is in its early phase of development to potentially tapping into the vast $45B autoimmune diseases market. The silver bullet for the prescription opioid abuse epidemic (NKTR-214) has a strongly favorable chance of approval by the FDA by May 29, 2019. The recent share price recession presents Nektar as a stellar purchase to hold for the ultra long haul. Investors jumping into this also are likely to profit from short-term trades.

