Gulf Island Fabrication: A Tale Of Two Ports

Could Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) be the best small-cap opportunity on the market today?

I've invested in a number of small-cap and even micro-cap stocks. They have done fairly well; however, the opportunity I see in GIFI makes the others look expensive by comparison.

GIFI recently posted a profit in their Q2 earnings report. While this was a significant change from the losses GIFI has been posting regularly, it is not the result of a turnaround. GIFI was only able to post a great quarter due to its sale of the Texas South Yard and its Hurricane Harvey claim reimbursement.

Post Q2 earnings, GIFI stock shot up in value. This increase in value seems rather muted compared to the immense opportunity. Shares in GIFI traded over 13 dollars in recent past, and shareholders equity has even increased since then! GIFI is currently trading at a P/B multiple of just .67. This book value also represents a large portion of cash on hand since its current and quick ratio both exceed 4.

Since both the current and quick ratio were impressive, I dug in deeper to see if I could discover just how undervalued GIFI is. I discovered it is sitting at nearly equal value of net current assets. With the addition of a sale of the Texas North Port and a lack of price appreciation in the stock price, GIFI will trade below net current asset value.

The net current asset value (NCAV) is a conservative valuation of a company's value based on its most liquid assets. Currently, the NCAV can be calculated by subtracting current assets from liabilities and dividing by the total share count.

(168,792-41,299)/15043=8.47 (source)

The number 8.47 we calculated is the NCAV. This is the price at which the current assets are worth the same amount as the stock price. In order to figure out how far from the NCAV the current stock price is we need to divide the stock price by the NCAV and convert it to a percentage.

9.50/8.47=112%

112% is the current value of the most liquid assets the GIFI possesses. This valuation means you can purchase GIFI on the cheap. In this example, we are buying GIFI's fixed assets for free!

A Tale of Two Ports

The Texas North Yard is now up for sale and accepting buyers. If all goes well, it should show up in time for the Q3 earnings report. In order to get a head start on valuing GIFI, let's take a look at how much the Texas North Yard might sell for.

The Texas North port is 160 acres compared to the Texas South Port that was 212 acres and sold for $52 million. Using the Texas South Port as a basis for valuation, we can conservatively conclude that the Texas North Yard will sell for $38 million in cash or 75% of the Texas North Port valuation based on land size.

Let's take a look at what the potential NCAV will be.

(206,792-41,299)/15043=11.00

After this calculation, we get an NCAV of 11.00. This means that the stock price needs to be 11 dollars in order to be equal to all of GIFI's net current assets. But how far from NCAV is the stock price today? To find this, we will need to divide the current stock price by the NCAV and then convert to a percentage.

9.50/11.00=86.35%

The calculation above gives us a value of 86.35%! This means we can purchase all of GIFI's current assets for less than they are worth! Not including any fixed assets! Imagine trading a friend 86 cents and in return, he gives you a dollar. This is essentially what you are doing on this trade. This influx of cash from the sale of the Texas North Port will result in a valuable net net if the price does not appreciate between now and the sale.

The sale of the north and south Texas Yards will help alleviate much of the overhead that is dragging down profits in the shipyard division. Not only will the sale of these two assets be a boon in cash but also will help in the effort of management's ability to reduce costs.

Catalysts

When looking at undervalued companies such as GIFI, it is important to evaluate possible catalysts. Catalysts are events within a company that drive an increase in earnings and/or share price. Some catalysts include share buybacks, sale of underperforming assets, increase in commodity values, and returning to profitability.

In the case of GIFI, three managers in the company have purchased shares. This is a great vote of confidence for the future of GIFI since its management team is investing in its future. Management purchasing shares in its own company also more closely align the goals of management with shareholders.

The industry has seen some recovery in oil and gas. The increase in bid prices and margins is a positive event that will lead GIFI to post profits over the next several years. GIFI has also become the prime contractor for the new SeaOne project. Along with the SeaOne project, GIFI has also taken advantage of the new offshore wind energy trend. Their newfound experience in this sector will provide valuable potential for profits in the near to distant future.

If that was not enough to get you excited about the transpiring events, GIFI has its largest revenue backlog since 2013! It has increased to $348 million and is a large increase over last year's backlog of $251 million. I'm not sure about you, but this doesn't seem like a company that should be trading below (NCAV).

Potential Risks

GIFI has been bleeding cash in past years. Oil prices have been muted and exploration of oil in the Gulf of Mexico has been very limited. The influx of cheap shale gas mining has also dropped demand for Gulf oil drilling. The situation may not become better in the future due to environmental concerns and profitability. The extreme weather in the Gulf of Mexico has also impacted profits.

While these are some serious headwinds that GIFI faces, it has taken a number of steps in order limit the potential downside risk. GIFI is diversifying into alternative verticals, this includes: offshore wind power and fabrication of research vessels.

GIFI has one domestic competitor and foreign competition related to its industry. The foreign competition can become a real threat due to their ability to undercut pricing because of subsidies in foreign countries.

Conclusion

Of all of the companies I have researched, this is the most promising undervalued stock I have seen to date. I like GIFI over its domestic competition for its sheer ability to be nimble. It's a smaller company and has the ability to cut costs when needed and venture into profitable opportunities at a much quicker pace.

There are so many catalysts that should result in appreciation of stock price. With a conservative estimate, I can see GIFI rising to a valuation of $14.25 by year end. If this does not end up the case, then it will still be in an amazing position for price appreciation since investors will be purchasing for less than the value of the company and trading pennies for dollars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.