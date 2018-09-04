SEC Ends Investigation On Ensco DS-5 Contract

I look at the former Atwood fleet to find out how the acquisition has worked out for Ensco so far.

Ensco DS-5

The hot topic of the day is, of course, Transocean’s (RIG) move to purchase Ocean Rig (ORIG). However, there’s another interesting piece of information that may have gone unnoticed by the investment public as all eyes turned to Transocean and Ocean Rig. In an 8-K filing, Ensco (ESV) disclosed that the SEC has concluded its investigation into alleged irregularities related to a drilling services contract for Ensco DS-5 and does not intend to recommend any enforcement action against the company.

The contract in question was executed back in 2008 between an acquired subsidiary, Price International LLC, and Petrobras (PBR). The investigation started in 2015 following the well-publicized corruption case which involved Petrobras. While I don’t think the market in general had any serious doubts about Ensco’s position in this case, the news is still refreshing since such investigations are unpleasant per se. In such cases, a cockroach rule works very well – once you found one cockroach, expect others to follow. In Ensco’s cases, no cockroaches were found.

Meanwhile, the drillship Ensco DS-5 is stacked in Spain. It's impossible to look at Ensco today in the light of Transocean’s acquisition of Ocean Rig and not reflect on the company’s purchase of Atwood Oceanics. I initially viewed (read "Ensco: Atwood Merger A Mistake") and continue to view Ensco’s purchase of Atwood as unnecessary risk which has so far put considerable pressure on Ensco’s shares.

How are the purchased rigs doing now? The former Atwood jack-up segment looks miserable: Ensco 111 (former Atwood Beacon), Ensco 112 (former Atwood Aurora), Ensco 113 (former Atwood Mako) and Ensco 114 (former Atwood Manta) are cold stacked. Ensco 115 (former Atwood Orca) has finished the job for Mubadala Petroleum in Thailand and is currently warm stacked, waiting for the next set of work for the same client in 2019.

The acquired semi-subs are doing a bit better. Ensco DPS-1 (former Atwood Condor) is drilling for Woodside in Australia until March 2019. Ensco MS-1 (former Atwood Osprey) is warm stacked in Singapore.

Let’s look at the drillships, which were originally marketed as the key reason for the deal. Ensco DS-11 (former Atwood Advantage) is warm stacked in Spain. Ensco DS-12 (former Atwood Achiever) is drilling for Kosmos Energy (KOS) in Suriname until late September 2018. The contract of Ensco DS-12 also has a one-well priced option.

Newbuilds Ensco DS-13 (former Atwood Admiral) and Ensco DS-14 (former Atwood Archer) have not yet been delivered. As per Ensco’s latest fleet status report, delivery dates are third quarter of 2019 for DS-13 and second quarter of 2020 for DS-14. Upon delivery, milestone payments of $84 million for DS-13 and $165 million for DS-14 are due. This payment may be financed through a promissory note that will bear interest at a rate of 5% per annum with a maturity date of December 30, 2022.

The picture with the Atwood acquisition does not look rosy at the moment, especially if we keep in mind that Ensco has drillships DS-6 and DS-9 that are warm stacked plus DS-3 and DS-5 that are cold stacked. Of course, should oil skyrocket and a plethora of new jobs emerge in the ultra-deepwater segment, Ensco’s move to buy Atwood will look good, but currently it simply does not.

I see similarities in Transocean’s case: A purchase of many rigs, a number of which have no jobs and are in fact cold stacked, at a moment when a company has rigs without jobs waiting for employment. A rig is not a collective coin that you store in a safe place. If unemployed, a rig (and especially a drillship) makes you pay stacking costs, and if you cold stack a rig, the costs of returning it to work may be very substantial.

Currently, Ensco’s shares have lost their previous upside momentum along with many other drillers’ shares. The reason is that the improvement in oil prices is not accompanied by a corresponding improvement on the job front for offshore drillers. However, this may be a situation of “calm before the storm” – big companies slowly enter budget season, and should oil get a real boost from the situation in Iran and Venezuela, more jobs (and upside for drillers shares) may come in 2019. Without Brent oil breaking $80, I don’t see a continuation of an upside move for Ensco in the near term.

