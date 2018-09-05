Yext: Knowledge Is Money

The valuation is stretched for a small tech company that might need to raise additional cash to support ongoing operating losses.

The FQ2 results continued to show that Yext (YEXT) provides the structured data needed for the AI future. Businesses continually need to provide data requests with more complete instructions or risk losing in the digital world where consumers go to third-party sources to obtain critical business information. The company has only touched the surface of the business opportunity, but the stock already has recognized my bullish investment thesis trading up at $25.

Image Source: Yext Website

Alexa Boom

Since last quarter, Yext surged from $17 to a high of $27. The impetus was the deal with Amazon (AMZN) to utilize the knowledge graph from Yext to power voice-assisted searches. The company now has the market nearly cornered requiring small and large corporations to sign up with Yext.

Large corporations from AT&T to MetroPCS to even global players like Deutsche Telekom are realizing that the only way to ensure third-party providers have accurate data where consumers search is via Yext. Corporations no longer can rely on updating a few sites such as Facebook (FB) and Yelp (YELP) to ensure that the majority of customers reach accurate data. Yext provides data to over 100 third-party services and makes new additions regularly.

Customers can rely on Yext to manage their digital knowledge without needing an internal staff to keep up with the latest third-party services providing data to consumers. The move allows the CMO to reclaim the data provided to consumers that traditionally was obtained directly via their website and slowly shifted to external sources.

The addition of Alexa closes the loop. The deal was announced on July 25 so one would expect the addition to boost big contracts going forward.

Lofty Levels

The market really misunderstood the opportunity to own Yext at bargain prices when the company came public back in 2017 and regularly traded at levels around $12 for the first year. The stock has now doubled while the financial picture isn't all that altered.

The Amazon Alexa deal provides confidence in the future, but revenue estimates aren't that different now. Yext guided to full-year revenues of about $227 million, only up about $2 million from the original FY19 target back to start the year.

The numbers are solid improvements over the original guidance assuring 35% growth for the year. About a month following the Alexa deal and solid FQ2 numbers, analysts forecast $299 million in revenues next year and growth of nearly 32%. Revenue estimates haven't gotten a boost for next year.

When considering the $2.5 billion market cap, the stock quickly surpasses the 10x P/S multiple. Stocks can and will maintain such lofty multiples, but investors aren't getting rich buying a basket of stocks at those levels. The biggest issue here is that Yext is still generating sizable losses and the balance sheet isn't that impressive with a cash balance of $125 million.

The company has a very exhaustive AI-enabled knowledge network, but a few providers could just as easily cut them out, requiring corporations to deal directly with the tech giants like Amazon and Facebook. This is the biggest problem with a company expected to lose about $40 million in the year.

Similar losses in FY20 will place Yext in the precarious position of possibly needing to raise cash to continue building the knowledge network and make bolt-on acquisitions. A secondary offering would provide a time to purchase shares for those who missed the original cheap prices.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yext is in the perfect position to provide structured data for the AI future. The stock was compelling at $12 and again at $17, but not so much up here over $24. The time to buy will be when the market cap dips back toward $2.0 billion or $20 and the market starts looking at next year's revenues that likely tops $300 million.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.