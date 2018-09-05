Has Garmin Changed Its Destination?

This article was written by Olivier Gelinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Garmin (GRMN) has been around for years. Most of us know it by its line of GPS products, which was a well-appreciated brand for those devices many years ago. The market changed drastically, however, eliminating our need to rely on such technology. In the blink of an eye, smartphones and smarter vehicles replaced what was once a road trip's must-have gadget. Where did all of that leave Garmin? Well, it needed to evolve with its market, and it did just that. The company now operates in many segments such as fitness, marine applications, aviation and outdoor usage in addition to its all-time favorite, the auto industry. The question today is: Was it enough?

Understanding the Business

Source: Garmin’s website

Garmin manufactures and markets several devices for consumers. Once known for its GPS devices, GRMN has today evolved in many segments of the market. It still offers GPS and OEM solutions for the automobile market. But over the last few years, the company saw booming sales in wearable devices for fitness or handhelds for outdoor use. The company also makes devices for marine and aviation usage, such as radars, autopilot systems and communication radios.

From this simple chart, we can easily see the shift in the industry. Having gone from 25% to 10% operating income in two years in the auto segment, GRMN knows its GPS division is no longer the one to concentrate on. With a new generation coming up with a more environmentally-friendly and healthier approach, the other segments sound just as promising as auto once was.

GRMN knows that diversification will be its ally in the upcoming years. The company has more than 11,500 associates throughout the world, counting 60 offices. Dealing with a declining industry, GRMN still promotes leadership through its products and dedicates a lot of its R&D to take its game a step further.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

As mentioned above, Garmin found other ways to find sustainability in its operations. Developing those new segments should provide the company with good diversification and allow it to withstand market shakedowns and innovate its products along the way.

In addition, the company did acquire a competitor in the marine sector. Navionics, acquired in 2017, complements the cartography business already offered by GRMN. With the deal closed less than a year ago, the company should see improved figures for its next financial year. That is, of course, if the integration is swiftly made in order to capture as much of the synergy as possible between the two businesses.

The fitness segment seems to be the fastest-growing business for Garmin. I think there is still a lot of room in this sector for growth. However, the competition is fierce and Garmin will have to bring its A-game to win market share.

Latest quarter in a flash

On August 1st, the company reported the following results:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99, beating estimates by $0.13.

Reported revenue of $894M, beating estimates by $59.44M.

Declared dividends for September of $0.53.

CEO Cliff Pemble commented on those numbers

We achieved strong second quarter consolidated revenue growth led by robust double-digit growth in our fitness, marine and aviation segments”

Dividend Growth Perspective

The dividend track of GRMN isn’t too bad, but it’s definitely not the most impressive. The company increased its dividend in 2018, to an up-to-date of $1.55. This increase comes after a break between 2015 and 2017 during which the company probably needed some R&D in order to fight back the competitive market it was up against. With its recent dividend increase, it has made its way onto our dividend paying stocks list.

Source: Ycharts

If you are an investor looking for a reliable source of dividends with good growth potential, Garmin might not exactly be the type of investment you are looking for. A 2% yield is in the normal range of businesses in this sector. But only time will tell if the sustainability of its new business focus will be enough to keep up with investors’ hunger for income.

The huge drop in 2011 was due to a change in dividend distribution frequency. GRMN went from a yearly dividend to quarterly dividend, tweaking the chart a bit.

Source: Ycharts

From a payout perspective, Garmin offers quite a healthy 60% level payout ratio. This level seems to be sustainable, backed by its healthy free cash flow maintenance, although I find this level to be a bit high for a company which is taking a beating in one of its most important segments. Its upcoming quarter reports will be on my watchlist.

Potential Downsides

Garmin has had to face the harsh reality of the tech industry. It’s a fast-paced innovating world where we use highly sophisticated machines to cope with an even faster life we all live. The company had to make changes to its business model in order to stay in the game. It meant to push aside its beloved GPS technology as it was now obsolete compared to smartphones and new-gen cars. Management doesn’t hide the fact that this segment is in a double-digit declining state. But it also seems to be quite optimistic looking forward at its new devices.

In addition to its products themselves, GRMN faces a tough competition on the field. Giants like Apple (AAPL) and Fitbit (FIT) are ready to innovate and push their products to an all-time high-performance device. Quick contractions in one of GRMN’s segments could substantially affect operating results.

Valuation

Garmin’s P/E is attractive. It is really close to some of its competitors' (Yes, Apple, I’m looking at you), but remains a smaller business to run with efforts being less diluted in each segment. P/E alone can’t be a buy or sell indicator. This is why we will be using a simple DDM to assess its current stock price.

Source: Ycharts

The DDM uses a 5% growth rate for both long and short term. From what we currently know, dividends will be the same until March 2019. But that doesn’t mean they won’t increase in the near future, folks! In addition to that, a 10% discount rate has been factored in.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.12 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $66.78 $53.42 $44.52 10% Premium $61.22 $48.97 $40.81 Intrinsic Value $55.65 $44.52 $37.10 10% Discount $50.09 $40.07 $33.39 20% Discount $44.52 $35.62 $29.68

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The model’s output gives us a near $45 intrinsic value, which would mean the stock, at its current price of $65, is overvalued on the market. The current stock price is more in line with the upper bracket value of $66.78 with a whole 20% premium from the safety margin embedded in.

Final Thought

I have mixed feelings about GRMN at the moment. The company did suffer from the decline of its star product. Its management doesn’t try to cover it up; it is straight up with its investors in the annual report. But the company seems to have gained success in other potential-filled segments of the market.

If I were to give a verdict today, I would hold on to GRMN. I am not entirely certain that it has positioned itself in a place where it can fully expand its full range of technological devices. It’s also a bit expensive from what the last few years brought to the table. Keep in mind, the technology sector shifts quickly. A company needs to stay up to date, otherwise it might just crash!

Disclosure: We do not hold GRMN in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by Olivier Gelinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.