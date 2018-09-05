J.M. Smucker: Time To Buy?

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) just closed on the divestiture of its US baking business, as was announced in July. The company sold the US baking business for $375 million, in a deal reducing sales by $370 million and having a $0.25-0.30 per share dilutive impact on the bottom line (before taking into account usage of the proceeds).

This modest divestment and a quarterly earnings report released since April warrants an update of the thesis. In April, I concluded that shares were not really expensive, yet they had rallied a bit at the time after Smucker acquired pet food producer Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in a $1.9 billion deal.

The deal makes strategic sense yet was executed at a premium price, as synergies and an improved organic growth profile had to justify the high purchase price. As shares have fallen from levels around the $120 mark halfway April, they have fallen down and rapidly approach the $100 mark, warranting an update to see if the stock offers value now.

Solid Earnings Potential

Smucker reported its annual results for its fiscal year of 2018 in June of this year. The company reported flat sales growth for both the entire year of 2018 and the final quarter of that year. Despite the fact that sales were flat, Smucker managed to grow full-year adjusted earnings by 3% to $7.96 per share, as fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were up by 7% to $1.93 per share. Excluded in these numbers is the impact of tax reform, impairment charges as well as restructuring costs, but fortunately, no real structural costs such as stock-based compensation.

The deal with Ainsworth closed on the 14th of May, which is two weeks after the end of the fiscal year of 2018, hence it had no impact on the reported results. The company ended the year with $4.64 billion in net debt, and this number has not yet accounted for the Ainsworth deal, pushing up net debt to $6.5 billion.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.62 billion for 2018, but that is before incorporating a $110 million EBITDA contribution from Ainsworth, as estimated in year one. Taking that into account, leverage stands at 3.7 times, which is a relatively full multiple with top line sales growth being flat. Troubled names like Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), suffering from higher leverage and negative growth, have seen real turmoil after acquisitions added to their debt load.

Upon the release of the full-year results, Smucker outlined a guidance calling for revenues of $8.3 billion in fiscal year 2019. The company guided for adjusted earnings of $8.40-8.65 per share, with CAPEX pegged at $360 million, plus or minus $10 million. That suggests that earnings come in just shy of a billion, of which $350 million was paid out in dividends, allowing for some deleveraging. With Ainsworth expected to add about $800 million in sales and the company reporting sales just in excess of $7.3 billion in 2018, it is clear that management is anticipating low-single digit organic growth rate in the current fiscal year.

Trading at $103, the multiples look quite compelling at just 12 times adjusted earnings (with adjustments being reasonable fair), as top line growth is flat, although leverage is somewhat higher. The improved positioning, with coffee and pet food being strong, should furthermore be comforting, isolating Smucker to some extent from the harsh trends faced by "traditional" FMCG companies.

A Soft Start To 2019

Ahead of the first-quarter earnings release, the company announced the divestiture of its US baking business in a $375 million deal, which sheds about $370 million in sales and dilutes earnings by $0.25-0.30 per share, before taking into account potential use of the proceeds, which were received by the end of August. That works out to a $28-34 million impact on the bottom line, suggesting that multiples at which the business has been divested have been relatively modest. Within a week of announcing this deal, Smucker announced a seven cent hike in its quarterly dividend to $0.85 per share, boosting the payout to nearly $400 million a year.

In August, first-quarter results were released and the company updated its outlook. The full-year sales guidance was cut from $8.3 billion to $8.0 billion following the divestiture of the US baking business, which seems fair.

What is comforting is that the company maintained the earnings guidance at $8.40-8.65 per share despite the dilutive impact of the sale, although the proceeds can be used to pay off debt and buy back stock in order to limit dilution. The only disappointing news in the guidance is that net proceeds from the US baking business sale comes in at just $315 million, implying $60 million payable in taxes and transcription costs. Reported net debt of $6.52 billion will hence drop to $6.2 billion. Using a $1.7 billion EBITDA assumption following the divestiture, leverage ratios are essentially unchanged at 3.7 times.

This remains somewhat elevated, as organic sales fell by 1% in the first quarter, although the situation is far from critical or even severe.

Final Thoughts, Looking Appealing

While the purchase of Ainsworth has been strategic, it was somewhat expensive, as the sale of the US baking business came at a lower multiple, especially after accounting for tax and transaction costs.

While this strategy can be debated (that of buying promising businesses at high multiples, while selling low or no growers on the cheap), organic growth is non-existent and leverage is on the increase, the reality is that a 12 times multiple looks very appealing. With expectations running low again, leverage being manageable and the positioning being reasonable, I am buying into the current weakness, as I am willing to slowly average down from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.