Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs

Introduction

In this article, I will make a weekly review of CEFs that invest in senior loans. Considering the risk and return, senior loans are positioned between investment grade corporate bonds and high yield bonds. Usually, they have a floating rate feature and are expected to be less rate-sensitive. In the current market environment of the flattening yield curve, there are many funds that trade at a discount to NAV. The use of leverage in closed-end funds and the fact that they are mostly targeted and used by retail investors make them much more volatile that offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The News

This week Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) announced that it maintains its distribution for September as $0.0250.

The Benchmark

Last week the benchmark Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) started the week at $23.04 and finished the week at $23.06. The last day of the week was also the end of the month which was positive for the fund.

Along with BKLN, investors may look to the passive index-based Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN). SNLN tracks the MarkitiBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index, which consists of the largest, most liquid leveraged loans.

These senior loan ETFs offer an opportunity for diversification because they do not have a strong correlation with investment-grade bonds or US Treasuries. One of the reasons for this is that they use the LIBOR rate as a component for the floating rate calculation.

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

At this point, we can see at the top of the table ACP and BGB with Z-Score 1.40, which means that based on statistics, these funds are not very attractive for short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table above, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "Buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here; so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

4. Highest Premium

This week the premium of the top two funds - ECC and OXLC - decreased but they are still at the top; and as I already mentioned in my previous article, I will not consider them as trade candidates for the moment because they invest in CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligations) and do not report NAV daily. From the other funds of the group, there are no short trade candidates because there are no funds with high premium and Z-Score above 1.5.

5. Biggest Discount

Based on the discount, we have plenty of funds for this category. In previous weeks I have reviewed Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) and Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) as potential long candidates based on statistics. They have similar credit quality portfolios with around 14% rated BBB, around 39% rated BB, around 33% rated B and around 1% not rated. The asset allocation is also similar. Both funds invest around 85% of their assets in loans and around 12% in corporate bonds. I decided to take a closer look at the structure of the other funds in the low Z-Score group.

The fund that catches my attention is Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC). The word "Dynamic" in the name is explained by the following picture:

The idea is that the fund will use different asset allocations during the credit cycle. Here is its latest asset allocation:

It seems that we are not in the rising rate environment.

This is the credit quality:

The credit quality is riskier but the fund use only 29% effective leverage. The other metrics are not bad - the distribution rate is 8.16%, the 5-year return on NAV is 6.01%, the coverage ratio is also decent at 104.37% and UNII is $0.117. The discount of the price to NAV is at -10.68%

The chart translated in numbers:

The above fund and the other two traveled a different path but arrived at almost the same place. They are long trade candidates but in the queue for deeper research.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

The average distribution rate on price for all Senior Loan CEFs is 7.05%; if we exclude the collateralized loan obligations funds OXLC and ECC, it is 6.56%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have two closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero (XFLT) (HFRO). Recently Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (EFL) was in the no leverage group, but now is at the top of the leveraged group with 39.36%. The average percent of effective leverage in the sector is about 33.06%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

While some of the senior loan CEFs still look attractive for long trades, do not forget that rising rates will affect the ability of companies to pay their debt, also most of these CEFs use leverage and the rising rates will increase their already high expenses. If you try mean reversion trades my advice is to start small and be patient.

