U.S. Oil Inventory Comparisons To Last Year About To Change Dramatically

But all eyes will remain on Iran as sanctions approach.

These will be negative factors for crack spreads and oil price levels.

A gasoline stock surplus should get large, and the distillate stock deficit should largely be cut.

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to hit the Gulf Coast tonight as a hurricane, but minimal oil industry impacts are expected. This contrasts with major hurricane effects during this time frame last year, when Hurricane Harvey hit the refining industry and then Hurricane Nate impacted oil production.

The impact on oil inventories was large compared to the 5-year average and unlikely to be matched this hurricane season. Therefore, expect the U.S. inventory deficit versus last year to experience a major correction.

Refinery Operations

Typically, there is a decline in refinery inputs of about 1 million barrels per day over this period, measured by 4-week averages, between the weeks ending August 15th and November 3rd (“this period”). Last year, refinery inputs fell more than 3.5 million barrels per day.

Using changes in the 5-year trend (2012-2016) as a proxy for changes in 2018, the forecast below shows that refinery inputs should be expected to be much higher than last year. This has two impacts: it means that the demand for crude oil will be higher, but also that the output of petroleum products will be higher.

Crude Stocks

Over this period last year, crude oil stocks first rose when refineries went down, then fell when oil production was disrupted. Overall, crude stocks ended nearly unchanged. Typically, crude stocks rise over this period, 17 million barrels on average, due to lower demand for crude at refineries.

Based in the average, crude stocks would build to about 423 million barrels. However, the big difference in 2018 versus the 5-year historic trend is high crude exports. Nevertheless, the EIA is forecasting that crude stocks build to 421 million by the end of October. Therefore, the year-over-year crude stock deficit would be decreased by about 15 million barrels.

Petroleum Product Stocks

Over this period last year, petroleum product stocks dropped by 46 million barrels as a result of refinery outages. A more typical decline for this time of year is about half that amount, or 23 million barrels.

If product stocks drop the average amount, the current product stock deficit of about 28 million barrels will drop to just 6 million barrels.

Over this period last year, gasoline stocks fell aby about 20 million barrels. The average decline is just 4 million.

If gasoline stocks drop by the average amount, the year-over-year gas stock surplus would build to 18 million barrels.

Over this period last year, distillate stocks dropped by almost 25 million barrels. A more typical draw is about 10 million.

If distillate stocks draw by the average amount, the year-over-year stock deficit will narrow to just 7 million barrels.

Conclusions

The oil market is highly sensitive to the U.S. weekly oil supply/demand data because it is the most current such data in the world. The two comparisons of greatest interest are the weekly changes and comparisons to a year ago.

Over the coming two months, barring a major hurricane or two, the year-over-year differences are likely to shift substantially. The distillate stock deficit is like to be cut to a large degree, and a gasoline stock surplus is like to grow. Together, these changes are particularly negative for the crack spreads (crude versus products). They are also negative factors for oil price levels.

However, all eyes will be on Iranian exports given the upcoming sanctions to start in early November. The latest update is that China and India will continue their export levels if Iran can ship and insure the oil. I would also expect them to increase shipments if Iran provides sufficient discounts.

