Vodafone: This Selloff Is Overdone

A closer look at operational and financial results suggests otherwise, and I now believe the company is unjustly undervalued.

This is getting a bit out of hand.

Global communications service provider Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has seen its stock endure a painful 35% wind-down so far this year, compared to a broad market (SPY) that is up 8% and a slowly recovering telecom space (XTL) that has gained 10% in market value in 2018. Without any further research, it would be reasonable for one to assume that Vodafone must be undergoing a period of severely deteriorating operational and financial performance that is setting the tone for a rough few years to come.

This, however, is not at all what seems to be happening.



(Credit: Blog Zamana)

A closer look at Vodafone's performance

The last time I wrote about Vodafone, back in May of this year, I noted that the company appeared to be performing well after a couple of quarters that marked a welcome recovery and stabilization from the depths of the carrier's transformation years. The company had returned to revenue and EBITDA growth once again after a very long time, even if the whole service portfolio was not in tip-top shape - India is still trying to find its footing, and the large markets in Western Europe have had different experiences along their recovery paths (think of the U.K. with its long-lasting regulatory and operational issues, now finally showing signs of strength).

The results of fiscal 1Q19, delivered at the end of July 2018, also looked satisfactory to me. The great majority of markets saw YOY improvement in service revenues (see below) and churn. The exceptions were Italy and Spain, which, while very important components of the service portfolio (representing about 26% of last year's EBITDA), I believe drew a bit too much attention and helped to produce bearish sentiment following the earnings release. Mobile net adds in Europe reached a five-quarter high of 453,000, while AMAP prepaid net adds of 2.8 million continued to look healthy, even if lower by about 300,000 YOY.



(Source: Vodafone's earnings presentation)

Perhaps most important in my mind was reinforced full-year guidance of (1) underlying EBITDA growth of 1-5% on top of an already strong fiscal 2018 and 2017 that had seen the metric rise by a solid 13% and 6%, respectively, and (2) FCF pre-spectrum of at least €5.2 billion that, by my estimates, should be more than enough to cover about €3.2 billion in dividend payments this year and expected spectrum investments in fiscal 2019 and 2020 (see graph below).

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports)

These two metrics are very important, in my view, because they support what has now become Vodafone's very attractive dividend yield of 8.3%. Such ratio, if glanced at out of context, would ordinarily raise a yellow flag and possibly suggest declining dividend payments or deteriorating earnings and cash flow. Instead, Vodafone seems to be in at least as robust a position, from the perspective of fundamentals and financial performance, as many of its global telecom peers.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance)

Last words

In summary, Vodafone continues to perform well, even if not all of its portfolio is free of intense competitive challenges - and likely never will be. I have favored an investment in VOD even when shares were trading at much higher levels, understanding that the rich valuations back then presented a significant risk of an eventual share price decline that ended up materializing. See the multiples table below.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Seeking Alpha and YCharts)

Now, valuation is much less of a concern for me, if one at all. Instead of "richly valued for a reason" (one of them being high dividend payments), I now perceive VOD to be "unjustly undervalued". I find it unlikely that the stock will continue to correct much further from current levels, considering the sky-high yield and lack of substantial risks to future financial performance.

In the telecom space, even though I continue to have some appreciation for Verizon (NYSE:VZ), VOD has certainly become my favorite stock to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.