Buy Park And Become 'Richie Rich'

When HNA Group decided to dump 25% of its remaining shares in Park, I recognized that the overhang was going to create an excellent buying opportunity.

Last March I wrote an article titled “Pick Up Park For Peanuts,” in which I explained, “the value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.” Of course, I was referring to the wide valuation gap associated with shares in Park Hotels & Resorts (PK).

Since the Hilton spin, I have been following Park for some time and when the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group decided to dump 25% of its remaining shares in Park, I recognized that the overhang was going to create an excellent buying opportunity.

As I stressed in the article, “HNA is selling assets because of a “liquidity squeeze” and it was my hope that this would present the perfect opportunity for investors to buy Park (Place) for the price of Baltic Avenue.

The timing was “spot on,” and hopefully readers were able to take advantage of the pullback last March. As the above chart illustrates, Park has continued to soar, contributing nicely to our highly successful New Money REIT Portfolio (has returned 16.5% since May 2018).

Recognizing that HNA Group was in a “forced sell” mode, we took advantage of the pendulum swing, knowing that eventually what goes around comes around (the status eventually returns to its original value after completing some sort of cycle).

Why Park?

Based in McLean, Virginia, Park Hotels & Resorts was formed when Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) spun off most of its owned real estate into a separate public REIT. Park is the latest entrant in the Lodging REIT sector long dominated by Host (HST), which still dwarfs all other stock exchange-listed hotel REITs in terms of size. Park is the second-largest publicly traded Lodging REIT:

Park is among the Top 25 largest REITs out of 130 REITs based on TTM Adjusted EBITDA and it ranks among the Top 25 Largest REITs in the US. The company owns a portfolio of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime US markets with high barriers to entry.

Its trophy properties include the New York Hilton, which spans an entire city block in Midtown Manhattan; the landmark, 1,544-room Hilton Chicago Downtown, boasting nearly 200,000 square feet of meeting space; and the oceanfront, 2,860-room Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

There is strong potential in the 32,000-room portfolio of upper-upscale and luxury hotels, and Park, through acquisitions of like properties in leading hotel and resort markets, already has holdings in 14 of the top 25 U.S. hotel markets.

Park is one-brand concentrated right now, but the company says it "seeks brand and operator diversity over time." This is similar to what happened in 1993, after Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) spun off what is now Host Hotels.

Around 74% of Hotel EBITDA comes from coastal markets, and 91% of Hotel EBITDA is from Top 25 Markets and resort destinations:

Park’s Top 10 Portfolio Accounts for 65% of Adjusted EBITDA, or $493M of Adjusted EBITDA (FY17):

While Park lacks diversified brand affiliations, the company mitigates the risk by owning such a diversified portfolio:

Its portfolio's strong group positioning increases visibility into forward bookings and reduces operating volatility by enhancing the stability and predictability of revenue throughout the lodging cycle.

Brands Matter

Park will focus on owning hotels and resorts in the luxury and upper upscale segments. The benefits of partnering with brands include consistent quality through a branded product that should allow Park to achieve higher RevPAR and margins as a result of:

Recognizable product compared to independent hotels struggling to differentiate their offerings

Worldwide reservation systems

Loyalty programs help to drive recurring sales, while lowering new customer acquisition costs

Hilton (~74mn members) and Marriott, including Starwood (~100mn members), have over 50% of sales stemming from customers within loyalty programs

Ability to achieve increased direct-to-consumer sales minimizing OTA/wholesale commissions and increasing revenue to Park

Significantly lower distribution costs for OTA business given negotiating power of brands

More effective competition against Airbnb (AIRB), particularly with respect to frequent travelers who appreciate the reliability and security of branded hotels

The Balance Sheet

Park remains in solid financial shape with over $1.2 billion of liquidity, including $1 billion undrawn on the revolver. Pro forma for the asset dispositions, net leverage on a trailing basis is currently at 3.7x, below the midpoint of the company’s targeted range of 3 to 5x.

In terms of asset recycling, Park closed on the sale of the Hilton Berlin during the second quarter, which represented the final hotel and the company’s highly successful Phase 1 asset disposition program, in which it sold 13 non-core assets, 10 of which were located outside of the U.S. for $519 million and recycled the proceeds to repurchase 14 million shares owned by H&A at a significant discount to NAV and pay special dividend of $0.45 per share.

Park now has an ownership interest in just four hotels outside of the U.S., accounting for approximately 1% of EBITDA, down from 14 hotels and 5%, respectively, at the beginning of the year.

During the quarter, Park also started the marketing process for the sale of four additional non-core assets as the initial part of Phase 2 of the company’s capital recycling program. These assets account for approximately $24 million of EBITDA and averaged just a $108 in RevPAR in 2017.

In addition, Park expects to market an additional three to four non-core assets as part of Phase 2 with similar metrics, well below the portfolio average.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, Park’s comparable RevPAR for the portfolio increased 4.3%, while comparable hotel adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 150 bps to 31.9%. Group revenues exceeded expectations and were up an impressive 17.7%, driven by San Francisco (up 55%), New York (up 33%) and Chicago and Key West (which were each up over 20%).

Total revenues for Park’s comparable portfolio increased 6.2% during Q2-18; F&B revenues at comparable hotels increased nearly 10% with a 14% increase in banquets and catering revenue leading the way. Park’s hotel-adjusted EBITDA of $228 million and adjusted FFO per diluted share of $0.93 came in well above expectations.

Given Park’s better-than-expected results during Q2-18, the company adjusted its guidance range for 2018. Specifically, the company increased full-year RevPAR guidance by 100 bps at the midpoint to a new tighter range of 2% to 3%, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by $15 million at the midpoint to a new range of $730 million to $760 million. EBITDA margins increased by 50 bps at the midpoint to a new range of flat to a positive 60 basis points improvement and adjusted FFO guidance increased by $0.06 at the midpoint to a new range of $2.84 to $2.96 per share.

As referenced above, Park paid a Q2-18 cash dividend of $0.43 per share, as well as a special dividend of $0.45 per share related to the sale of the Hilton Berlin. Also, the board declared its Q3-18 cash dividend of $0.43 per share to be paid on October 15 to stockholders of record as of September 20.

Buy Park And Become Richie Rich

Park has successfully recycled its “phase I” assets and is now proceeding with “phase II" by likely recycling funds in a tax efficient way “probably through the 1031 and to be able to match fund and to be able to use that opportunity for brand and operating diversification.”

Park’s CEO Thomas Baltimore went on to say, “we know that it’s important that we broaden that first to have to or at least clearly being able to expand into both Marriott and Hyatt family of brands. So, stay tuned. There is nothing to report today. That’s clearly a priority for us as we move forward.”

Now let’s examine the company's valuation metrics, starting with the dividend yield:

Note: I own Park and the other REITs highlighted in green.

As you can see, Park’s 5.1% dividend yield appears attractive; let’s consider the payout ratio below:

Now let’s take a look at Park's P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

As you see, Park trades at 11.6x P/FFO, in the middle of the pack. Given the quality of Park's portfolio, we suspect that the company is undervalued compared with these peers, especially when you consider Park’s focused approach on revenue management and cost containment initiatives (for every 50bps of relative margin improvement, EBITDA increases by ~$14 million, accounting for approximately $175 million of value creation).

In summary: We caught Park perfectly, just as HNA was dumping shares, and we were subsequently able to ride the Strong Buy wave, allowing us to buy “Park for peanuts.” Shares are now trading at $33.45 and we are recommending a full-allocation price of $32.50 (nibble now perhaps). Park is now a Buy.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and PK Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: LHO, BHR, HST, XHR, RHP, HPT, PEB, RLJ, INN, SHO, CHSP, CLDT, APLE, and HT.

