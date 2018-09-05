Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - This 7.76% Yielder Is Traded At 12.73% Discount

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The price of the main index, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) slightly fell by $0.02 on a weekly basis. The benchmark remains close to the resistance level around $86.55. These levels, actually, are the highest ones after the sharp decline at the beginning of the year. Probably, we should expect a test in the next several days. I should admit that it will be very interesting to see what will be the behavior of the index if we see a break of the levels.

If you still do not have any high-yield CEFs in your portfolio, I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

The spread is simply the compensation a bond investor receives over the risk-free rate, which in this case is the U.S. Treasury rate. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.03 bsp. As we can see, the current levels are significantly lower compared to the ones of the financial crisis.



Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors. It is only 0.28 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds announced their regular monthly distributions:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) $0.0205 per share.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) $0.1000 per common share.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEMKT:NHS) $0.0658 per share of common stock.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The first criterion that I am going to use is a statistical one. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued.

From a long time ago, we do not have a fund with a Z-score less than -1.00 point. Respectively, we can not say that we find some statistical edge in the sector. Yes, most of the funds are still traded at discount, but the recent increases in their prices influenced their Z-score and most of the statistical edge has vanished.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -0.20 point. A week ago the average Z-score was -0.29 point. As you see from the chart below, just for a month we saw a significant change in the average value of the statistical parameter.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Even though we have several closed-end funds with a Z-score above 1.00 point, we still cannot consider them as a "Sell" candidates because their prices are still below their net asset values. A shift from a discount to a premium may be an indication to review them as potential "Shorts."

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) is leading the chart after a strong performance over the past several weeks. As I mentioned, I still cannot review it as an individual potential "Sell" candidate, but it can be used as a hedging reaction of some of the "Long" positions.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion, which I consider important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. Currently, most of the funds are trading at a discount. The period reveals many opportunities for additions to our portfolios. As we notice, the above sample provides us with interesting funds where the discount is of more than 10%.

The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -8.19%. Last week the average spread between prices and net asset values was -8.35%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

These leaders of the table are the only three ones which are traded at a premium from the sector; but currently, they are not able to provide me with the statistical edge that I am looking for. Their Z-scores are too low to consider them as potential "Short" candidates. When the value of the indicator is between 0 and 1 point, we do not have any statistical reason to sell the funds.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this table, you can see the CEFs from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. Currently, the average return for the past five years is 6.30% for the sector. Most of the above participants' performance is above the average.

Аpparently, it is difficult to find а statistical edge among the funds from the sample. Based on the discount, only New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) partially satisfies my needs. Also, its Z-score is the lowest one from that observation.

The prices in the sector went up over the past two months and this influenced the spread between prices and net asset values of the funds and their statistical parameters.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

These funds are the ones with the lowest return on net asset value for the past five years. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is sitting on the first position of the ranking, but it is important to know that this is a non-leveraged fund with a relatively high daily volume of 334,000 shares.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.85% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.21%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for this sector is 24.70%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Based on the circumstances, it is still a challenge to find interesting "Shorts" among the high-yield closed-end funds. For this reason, the potential trades that I am interested in are "Buy" candidates.

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is New America High Income Fund. We have already seen that this fund has one of the highest returns on net asset value for the past five years. Additionally, it has one of the lowest Z-scores in the sector and it is currently traded at 12.73% discount.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

Source: CEFdata.com, New America High Income Fund

Another important factor is the positive coverage ratio of the fund which is accompanied by positive UNII balance per share, as well.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

The fund has an average daily volume of 67,000 shares per day. Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 78.35% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Energy" and "Financial" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

We do have a yield on the price of 7.76% and a yield on the net asset value of 6.78%. The current distribution is $0.0550 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

Below is the comparison with the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and how their prices and net asset values change over the past year.

Source: Ycharts, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares and New America High Income Fund

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HYB can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/02/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

