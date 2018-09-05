Tesla is likely to surprise many investors with a blowout, net income profitable third quarter, and the stock is likely to go substantially higher from current levels.

In addition, the Model 3 ramp-up is starting to achieve real scale, production efficiency is improving, and the company is doing a much better job of managing costs.

In the meantime, Tesla has shed about $15 billion of its market value and is now trading at the lower end of a prolonged trading range.

But how much of a problem does the SEC investigation actually pose to investors, and what are the chances it will result in anything more than a fine?

Investors have taken Tesla stock behind the woodshed in recent weeks on the back of Elon Musk's now infamous "funding is secured at $420" tweet.

Tesla: Don’t Panic, Buy The Dip Instead

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains the subject of almost endless debate. Will Elon Musk be forced out of his role as CEO of the company? Will Tesla become profitable as early as this quarter, and if it does become profitable, can it actually hold on to its profitability? Some are even bringing up questions about the company's solvency and its ability to function as a viable enterprise. And of course, there is the constant question about what kind of impact incoming competition will have on Tesla’s business. These are just a few of the numerous questions swirling around the most controversial company in the world right now.

However, some of these questions, along with Elon Musk’s ill-timed tweets, have had a profound effect on Tesla stock, as shares have cratered by about $100, or roughly 25%, since the highs reached in early August. Yet, if we silence out some of the destructive noise surrounding the company and focus on the improving fundamentals coupled with the big picture surrounding Tesla, it appears that the recent selloff in the stock is far likelier a compelling buying opportunity than reason for genuine concern.

Tesla: 1-Year Chart

The Noise is Loud with Tesla

Probably the single greatest factor responsible for the most recent downward swoon in Tesla stock price is the now infamous “Funding is secured at $420” tweet. But how is this relevant to the overall success of the company? Yes, Elon Musk is under “investigation” by the SEC, but the chances of this investigation derailing Tesla seem extremely minute.

It’s going to be tremendously difficult for the SEC to prove that Musk violated Rule 10b-5, as the regulatory agency would essentially have to prove that he acted with intent to defraud investors. Without proving that Musk actually attempted to defraud anyone, the likely punishment for the objectionable tweet is essentially reduced to a fine.

Also, in addition to proving that Elon Musk acted with intent to defraud investors, the SEC would first have to prove that funding was not secured, which adds a supplementary layer of complications to the SEC’s case.

The most likely outcome of this fiasco which is largely responsible for wiping about $15 billion from Tesla’s market cap is a fine in the tens or hundreds of thousands dollar range, but likely nothing that warrants the destruction of market cap we’ve witnessed over the past month.

Instead of paying an extraordinary amount of attention to the “Musk tweet-SEC noise,” investors may want to focus on some of the fundamental elements surrounding the company. Primarily, the continued improvement in the Model 3’s production scale, the likelihood of a persistent relatively high ASP, improved production efficiency, progress in reducing operating costs, and the possibility or probability of a positive net income Q3 for the company. These fundamental factors are likely to drive the stock price higher into year end, and once the weight of the SEC investigation gets relieved, the stock could appreciate further after that.

Model 3 Production Scale is Improving

Possibly the most crucial element for the company, the Model 3 ramp-up, continues to improve. In fact, the company appears to have established a sustainable production rate of approximately 5K Model 3s per week at the start of August. Currently, production is at about 4,838 Model 3s per week, but it was as high as 6,278 Model 3s in recent weeks. At the time of writing this article, there were roughly 83,575 Model 3s assembled so far, and by the end of the quarter, this number should be at around 100,000.

At the end of Q2, total Model 3 production was confirmed at roughly 41,000 vehicles. This implies that total Q3 production will be at around 59,000 Model 3s. Typically, deliveries lag production by roughly 15%, so we can expect Tesla to deliver roughly 50,000 Model 3s out of those that will likely be produced in Q3. In addition, the company will count 11,166 Model 3 deliveries in transit from the end of Q2 as Q3 deliveries. So, in total, Tesla should deliver roughly 61,000 Model 3s in Q3.

This is a massive increase from just 18,440 Model 3s delivered in Q2, and represents an incredible surge of about 230%. In addition to the much higher number of Model 3s that are set to be delivered in Q3, the ASP is likely to remain relatively elevated at about $60,000, which suggests a substantial revenue surge in the quarter is coming.

Model 3 ASP Likely to Remain High

In Q1 and Q2, the average selling price per a Model 3 vehicle was likely just slightly below $60,000. But the ASP is not likely to go lower, in fact it’s likely to remain around $60,000 in Q3 due to the introduction of the more expensive all-wheel drive model, the introduction of the much more expensive performance Model 3, and the continued absence of a “budget” base version. Therefore, Tesla’s Model 3 revenues alone are likely to be around $3.66 billion. This is almost as much as the $4 billion in total revenues the company delivered in Q2.

Model 3 Profitability is Improving

In addition to the continuous progress Tesla is making in scaling Model 3 production, the Model 3 project is becoming ever more profitable as well. In Q1, the Model 3 vehicle was produced at roughly a -9% gross margin, and in Q2 the company surpassed its own estimates of a breakeven quarter by delivering the Model 3 at a 3% gross margin. This quarter, the company is likely to at least hit its target of a 15% gross margin on the Model 3 vehicle and could conceivably surpass the mark. In addition, due to the improving profitability trend, the company is likely to hit its 20% gross margin target in Q4 and could achieve its target of a 25% Model 3 gross margin sometime in the first half of 2019.

Achieving a relatively high Model 3 gross margin should not come as a surprise to investors, as Tesla has achieved higher gross margins on its other vehicles, which are produced with far less automation. Just last quarter, the company achieved a gross margin of about 26.35% in its Model S/X segments. Due to the increased automation in Model 3 production, Tesla’s economies of scale should continue to increase and improve production efficiency over time. Ultimately, the Model 3 program should become extremely profitable for the company.

Other Sources of Revenues

The Model 3 revenue stream is by far not alone for Tesla, as the company is likely to deliver about 26,000 Model S/X vehicles in Q3. This is consistent with company forecasts, and the ASP for Model S/X vehicles is roughly $95,000. This segment should deliver roughly $2.47 billion in revenues in Q3. In addition, Tesla’s “other” revenues, generated from energy generation and storage, services and other, and automotive leasing, should generate approximately $955 million in sales in Q3.

Combined revenues in Q3 should come in at around $7.09 billion. This represents about a 77% QoQ increase and accounts for an incredible 144% YoY surge in sales from the $2.9 billion reported in Q3 2017.

Tesla’s Cost Cutting and Improved Profitability

Tesla is becoming more profitable as its economies of scale are beginning to materialize. This is clearly evidenced by the recent improvements in overall gross margins as well as in the company’s SG&A expenses increases relative to its revenue growth. For example, in Q1 2018, YoY revenues increased by about 27%, yet SG&A costs grew by just 13.5%. So, revenue growth surpassed SG&A cost growth by 100%.

A similar phenomenon can be observed if we compare last quarter to Q1 - SG&A costs grew by about 9%, while revenues increased by roughly double, by 18% QoQ. This trend will very likely continue, and as revenue growth resumes to substantially outstrip SG&A costs, Tesla should become increasingly more profitable.

We’re seeing an even more prevalent trend in R&D expenditures, another operating expense, which is also growing at a much slower pace than the company’s revenues. For example, in Q2 2017, the company's R&D spending represented about 13.2% of total revenues, and last quarter’s R&D spending accounted for only 9.65% of total revenues. So, while revenues surged by about 43% YoY last quarter, R&D expenses increased by only 4.6% YoY. Keeping R&D expenses in check and controlling SG&A expenses is a trend that is likely to continue and should enable Tesla to keep its operating costs relatively subdued comparative to the company’s revenue increases.

On the production side of the equation Tesla’s performance is also improving notably. In Q2 2018, its automotive sales gross margin was 18.9%, compared to 18.3% last quarter, 16.9% in Q4 2017, and 15.4% in Q3 2017 (the height of “production hell”). There is a clear trend here, as Tesla’s production efficiency continues to improve. Sequentially, the company’s overall gross margin has increased from 13.4% in Q1 to 15.4% in Q2, and is likely to grow to about 17.9% in Q3.

It’s important to mention that Tesla’s gross margins have traditionally been far higher, and only recently decreased primarily due to the Model 3 ramp-up. For example, in Q1 2017, its overall gross margin was 33%, and for the combined 6-month period of Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 was about 32%. Gross margins are begging to improve notably, and once the company is firing on all cylinders, it could deliver 25-30% gross margins on a perpetual basis.

Profitable Q3 Likely

A significant revenue surge, improved production efficiency, relatively subdued operating costs, and a little help from ZEV credits should get Tesla to net profitability this quarter.

ZEV Credits to The Rescue

Unless substantial cost cutting or profitability breakthroughs materialize this quarter, Tesla is likely to come just shy of making a net income, and that’s when the stockpile of its ZEV credits should come into play. The company has employed a similar strategy before, when it sold its saved-up ZEV credits to boost the bottom line by $139 million in Q3 2016. This enabled the company to turn a loss into a $22 million quarterly profit.

Although ZEV credits are available to be sold at any time, Tesla hasn’t sold any of its credits in at least 2 quarters, suggesting the company is getting ready to use them in the second half of this year to ensure it delivers a profitable Q3.

Research provided by other SA contributors concerning ZEV credits implies that by stockpiling ZEV credits over past quarters, Tesla will likely have enough ZEVs to turn into nearly $500 million in Q3. However, utilizing about $150 million should bring the company to about breakeven point, and $300 million should enable it to deliver about 92 cents per share in Q3. The improving profitability trend is likely to continue going forward, and Tesla should be able to report net income profitability in Q4 and beyond without the help of ZEV credits.

Risks Remain

Despite the likelihood for a net income positive quarter in Q3, substantial risks remain for the company. One such risk comes from the regulatory troubles Elon Musk currently finds himself in. If the SEC does decide to come down hard on Musk, it is conceivable that he may be forced out of his twin role as CEO and chairman of Tesla. In this case, investors could lose confidence in the company and shares could cascade lower. While there is a remote possibility of this occurring, this scenario is unlikely but still possible.

Another possible risk is if Tesla is not able to get its spending under control. While the trend of decreased spending is clear, it is possible that the company continues to burn cash and does not become profitable. Also, there is the competition factor, as more major automakers are beginning to release their own EV lineups. While Tesla remains the leader in performance EVs for now, its role as the dominant player will surely be challenged by many of the majors going forward.

Tesla faces quite a few hurdles, and the road forward is unlikely to be a smooth one. In fact, it is likely to be a bumpy ride that resembles a scary roller coaster at times. However, as long as the company can avoid some of these critical risk factors, it is likely going to have a prosperous future.

The Bottom Line

Tesla stock has gotten punished in recent weeks and is trading at the lower end of its prolonged trading range once again. However, the fundamental image surrounding Tesla appears more constructive than ever. The company is becoming more profitable, it’s controlling its operating costs better, production efficiency continues to improve, and the Model 3 ramp-up is starting to achieve significant scale. Moreover, Tesla is likely to deliver a blowout quarter in Q3, which could surpass most revenue and EPS estimates. In addition, the recent selloff is largely due to speculation based on amplified noise regarding Elon Musk’s tweet and the subsequent “investigation”.

Despite the recent controversy, it is unlikely that the company’s current SEC predicament will result in anything greater than a simple fine. Therefore, the recent selloff is likely a transient phenomenon which has created a substantial buying opportunity. Thus, I’m accumulating more shares here, and I’m keeping my $500 year-end price target for Tesla.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.