Noble Corp.: September Fleet Status Report Analysis

As previously disclosed, Noble Tom Madden gets a job in Guyana. The firm duration of the contract is two months.

Noble Don Taylor

Noble Corp. (NE) has just released its September fleet status report. The beginning of fall is eventful in the offshore drilling space, with Transocean (RIG) moving to buy Ocean Rig (ORIG) and Ensco (ESV) cleared of bribery accusations. Let’s now look at changes in Noble Corp.

Drillship Noble Tom Madden got a short-term job in Guyana. The rig will work from mid-October 2018 to mid-December 2018. The existence of the contract was first publicized in the company’s second-quarter report, so it’s not exactly new information. We now know the exact duration of the firm portion of the contract – two months – but the dayrate remains undisclosed. However, I’d estimate it to be below $150,000. The reason for this is that in recent fixtures, Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) modern rigs got dayrates of $150,000 - $160,000 for long-term jobs. Short-term work comes cheaper. Nevertheless, the contract for Noble Tom Madden is a major development for the company as it tries to put its top drillships back to market. Drillship Noble Don Taylor has been idled by Shell (RDS.A). Shell has exercised its contractual right to idle the rig for the remainder of the contract. The rig was originally scheduled to work until late February 2019. It is not a major financial hit for Noble Corp., as the dayrate will just go from $487,000 to $420,000. However, a major oil company idling a drillship and paying it $420,000 for doing no work is not a good sign for the perspectives of the ultra-deepwater market recovery. Despite some positive indications, the situation remains challenging. Also, such decisions does not bode well for the perspectives of future contract extensions – at any rate. Jack-up Noble Joe Beall experienced 50 days of operational downtime at zero dayrate for repair/maintenance in 2Q/3Q 2018 compared to the previous expectations of 60 days of operational downtime. Meanwhile, the key question regarding Noble Joe Beall’s future (and the fellow rig Noble Gene House) remains unanswered. Both rigs are working for Saudi Aramco until mid-November 2018. Will they receive new contracts? The market is currently showing preference for modern jack-ups (and there are plenty of them available), while both rigs were originally built in 1981. In case rigs don’t receive follow-up work from Aramco, they may be in trouble.

The big news of this fleet status report is the idling of Noble Don Taylor since the Noble Tom Madden contract has been made public before. This development shows the continuing challenges that stand on the path to the recovery of the drillship segment. Now, Noble Corp. will have to market both Noble Don Taylor and another modern drillship, Noble Sam Croft, while hoping that Noble Tom Madden’s job is a success and the rig gets an extension of the contract with three optional wells. Just like in the case of other drillers, the near-term fate of Noble Corp.’s stock depends on Brent oil’s ability to get past $80. Without such a move, shares may correct as actual developments on the contract front have yet to match the more robust dynamics of oil prices.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.